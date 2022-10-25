Read full article on original website
THURSDAY YIELDS BUSY WORKDAY FOR AREA FIRST RESPONDERS
Indiana County first responders experienced another busy day yesterday. In addition to the structure fire we reported along Cornell Road in Burrell Township, two automatic fire alarm activations were reported yesterday morning. The first happened at 8:52 a.m. and it sent Marion Center and Plumville fire crews to Route 403 North in East Mahoning Township. The next happened at 9:27 a.m. and it sent Brush Valley and Homer City fire departments to Route 56 East in Brush Valley Township.
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Cranberry Township; Life-Flighted to Hospital
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was Life-Flighted to an Erie-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Innis Street Extension and State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
PennDOT unveils plans online for 3 bridge replacements in Westmoreland
PennDOT is presenting online plans for three bridge replacement projects in Westmoreland County. The projects are on East Pittsburgh Street in Hempfield, Route 356 in Allegheny Township and Route 906 in Rostraver. The Hempfield project will replace the East Pittsburgh Street bridge over Route 30 with a single-span prestressed concrete...
FIRE REPORTED IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP THIS MORNING
No one was hurt in a structure fire that happened this morning in Burrell Township. (Photo by Josh Widdowson) At 5:15 a.m., Indiana County 911 dispatched the Blairsville, Black Lick, Coral Graceton and Homer City fire departments for a reported structure fire at 1583 Cornell Road in Burrell Township. The county Hazmat team and Citizen’s Ambulance were also dispatched at the time. At 7:03, the Clyde fire department was called in for standby detail for the Blairsville and Black Lick fire companies, but they would be called to the scene 10 minutes later. Initial reports said the fire was in a one-story wood-framed structure with a basement and fire was showing from one room when crews arrived. Reports are also saying that the home was in a “hoarding condition.” About 30 minutes after the initial dispatch was made, the fire was reported out, but crews remain on scene to look for hot spots and extensions.
MINOR INJURIES REPORTED IN WEDNESDAY CRASH
One person was injured in a crash that happened Wednesday in Center Township. State police say at 3:03 p.m., a car driven by 18-year-old Joseph B. Johnston of Heilwood was driving north along Coal Road near Bruner Road when it fish tailed and spun around before leaving the east side of the roadway. It then rolled over twice down an embankment before coming to rest on all four wheels.
Police Release Details of House Explosion in Curwensville Borough
CURWENSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details concerning a house explosion in Curwensville Borough on October 3. (Photos courtesy of Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.) According to a release issued by Ridgway-based State Police on Tuesday, October 25, the incident occurred along Anderson Street in Curwensville Borough,...
Cambria County Shots Fired Investigation
Police in Cambria County are searching for an unidentified suspect following a shots fired incident in Northern Cambria earlier Thursday. Authorities say the incident reportedly occurred near a residence located along Shawna Road (Route 219) in Susquehanna Township. Police say the victim fled the scene and there has been no...
Westmoreland County: Single-vehicle crash takes the life of Montross man
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash eastbound in Westmoreland County on Tuesday morning. A 2017 Ford SUV ran off the road to the right, struck an embankment then a culvert, and overturned, according to Virginia State Police. The driver, Willard Warren Clark Jr., 55 of Montross, was pronounced...
Allegheny Township woman dies in wreck on Garvers Ferry Road
A 45-year-old Allegheny Township woman is dead after she crashed her car into a tree Wednesday afternoon, police said. Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Sarah Bowser of Gene Drive. She died at the scene as the result of blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled accidental.
3 trailers destroyed in early morning Blair County fire, police investigate cause
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three trailer homes in East Freedom Township were destroyed as a result of a fire that broke out Wednesday morning. At least 11 crews responded to the 100 block of Chevrolet Drive at 4 a.m. Oct. 26 for a report of three trailers on fire along with the woods and […]
Police: Motorcyclist ‘Distracted by Local Scenery’ Slams into Back of Pickup Truck on Franklin Road
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 39-year-old man was injured after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck in Jackson Center Borough on Saturday afternoon. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred at 1:02 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Franklin Road, in Jackson Center Borough, Mercer County.
Corsica Man Escapes Injury in Route 322 Rollover
According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township around 6:16 a.m. on October 5. Police say 34-year-old Joseph A. Boyd, of Corsica, was traveling west on U.S. 322 in a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox when his vehicle exited the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and then collided with a mailbox before traveling back onto the roadway and overturning onto its roof.
4 taken to hospital after crash in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were flown and two people were driven to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in Shade Township Monday. The crash occurred at the 700 block of Monument Road around 7 p.m. on Oct. 24, according to Somerset County 911. State police said the driver of the […]
T-BONE STYLE CRASH REPORTED IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
One person suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash this afternoon in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched members from Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to the area along Oakland Avenue and Rustic Lodge Road shortly after 1 p.m. for the crash and fire officials described it as a T-bone-style collision.
WARREN R. ZUNDEL, 87
Warren R. Zundel, 87, of Cabot, PA, formerly of Indiana, PA, passed away on October 27, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia Lutheran Ministries. He was the loving husband of Shirley Shrum Zundel for over 66 years. He was born in Middletown, Pennsylvania on March 26, 1935. Warren was the son of Ray and Christine (Erickson) Zundel.
Three Franklin Men Allegedly Damages Outdoor Restroom at Two Mile Run Park With 12-Gauge Shotgun
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged three Franklin men accused of shooting an outdoor restroom at Two Mile Run County Park several times with a shotgun. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Kyle William Bevington, of Franklin, 18-year-old Dakotah Cole Brink, of Harrisville, and 21-year-old Gunnar James Close, of Franklin.
Train Drives Over Man Laying On Tracks In Western Pennsylvania: Coroner
A 29-year-old man has died in what authorities call a "train/pedestrian incident," on Oct. 25. William T. Taylor Jr., was "lying within the gauge of the Radebaugh Subdivision Track near Mile Post: R13" when a Carload Express, Inc. train was traveling south in East Huntingdon Township at at 10:54 p.m., according to a release by Westmoreland County Coroner, Timothy Carson.
IBP REPORTS: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Indiana Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the people responsible for an act of criminal mischief that happened last weekend. Officers say they were informed of criminal mischief at a building along the 200 block of North Gabriel Street between Thursday, October 20th and Monday, October 24th. They say damage was done to the building’s windows and screens.
Police Searching for Missing Redbank Township Man
REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking the public for information regarding a missing 57-year-old man who was last seen on October 13. According to a release issued on Wednesday evening (October 26), police are attempting to locate 57-year-old Duane Carl Schlopy, who was last seen on Thursday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m. at his residence in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Local Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 119
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened in Sykesville Borough last Friday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this accident happened on State Route 119, in Sykesville Borough, Jefferson County, on Friday, October 21, around 9:55 a.m., involving 61-year-old Patricia A. Grippo, of Emporium, and 62-year-old Susan M. Bouch, of Reynoldsville.
