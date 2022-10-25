ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina, I have put together a list of three amazing places in South Carolina that are truly beautiful but often overlooked, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't before, because they are absolutely worth your time.
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts In South Carolina You Must Visit

Are you looking for a list of the best resorts in South Carolina? If so, we have you covered with 15 amazing resorts below!. Whether you are looking to vacation at some of the best towns in South Carolina, ideas for the best weekend getaways, or fun South Carolina road trip ideas we have you covered! There is so much to see and do in South Carolina.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Experts urge flu shots as virus surges across Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. - There’s a spike in flu cases across the two-state region, and health experts are encouraging people to get the flu vaccine. Georgia and South Carolina are both among five states plus the District of Columbia that are seeing what experts consider a “high” level of flu activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
GEORGIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Record fish caught in South Carolina

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in South Carolina?

North America is home to just two species of crocodilian; the American alligator, and the American crocodile. There are also a few pockets of spectacled caiman (another crocodilian) living in Florida. South Carolina is home to just one, the American alligator. But, just how many alligators live in South Carolina? Found as far north as North Carolina, alligators are common in many parts of coastal South Carolina, as well as other parts of the southeastern United States.
FLORIDA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Was Named One of the Best Small Towns in America

This SC town was named one of the "best small towns" in America.Vogue. A national publication just published a list of the "Best Small Towns in America". This list consisted of 16 towns across the country and one small town in South Carolina made the list! A few small towns in South Carolina have made similar lists made by several national publications, however, this SC town often gets overlooked! Let's take a look at the SC town that made the list as well as a few other small towns that made the cut.
WYFF4.com

Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
VIRGINIA STATE
USC Gamecock

PHOTOS: Moments from the 2022 South Carolina State Fair

The South Carolina State Fair is a 12-day event hosted by the State Agricultural and Mechanical Society of South Carolina. The fair features a variety of rides, games and food for patrons to enjoy. This year’s SC State Fair arrived in Columbia on Oct. 12 and closed on Oct. 22, 2022. Photos captured by Calista Pushman | The Daily Gamecock and Xavier Martin | The Daily Gamecock.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

South Carolina is the deadliest state to drive in

(WGHP) — South Carolina is the deadliest state to be a driver in, according to a recent study by WalletHub. In the “2022’s Safest States in America” list, it is revealed that South Carolina has the most Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel of any of the 50 states. In fact, South Carolina […]
ALABAMA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday featuring new layout

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair is returning to the Lowcountry. Gates will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 27th. Fairgoers can look forward to a brand-new layout and a unique experience. “It was time for a change,” said Gasper Marino, a member of the fair’s safety committee. “We […]
LADSON, SC
wgac.com

South Carolina Urban Legend

Since it is spooky season, it only makes sense to do a search for creepy stories and urban legends! That’s when we discovered this story on Insider. They have a list of creepy urban legends from each state. But today, we’ll take a look at the South Carolina Urban Legend.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
thenewirmonews.com

District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina

Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
LEXINGTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy