Read full article on original website
Related
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina, I have put together a list of three amazing places in South Carolina that are truly beautiful but often overlooked, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't before, because they are absolutely worth your time.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: NOAA predicts ‘rare triple dip’ La Niña for this upcoming winter season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand and Pee Dee are in store for a warm and dry winter, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, also known as NOAA. Last week, the agency released an annual winter outlook that spans the country. Meteorologist Matt Bullock explains how the...
Students across South Carolina will soon be traveling on electric busses
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One hundred and forty-eight electric school buses are coming to South Carolina, thanks to $59 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The South Carolina Department of Education was awarded more zero-emission electric buses and funding than any other public entity in the nation on Wednesday.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts In South Carolina You Must Visit
Are you looking for a list of the best resorts in South Carolina? If so, we have you covered with 15 amazing resorts below!. Whether you are looking to vacation at some of the best towns in South Carolina, ideas for the best weekend getaways, or fun South Carolina road trip ideas we have you covered! There is so much to see and do in South Carolina.
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at South Carolina living facilities
A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
counton2.com
FACT CHECK: Cunningham claims crime in South Carolina at all-time high, but is it really?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham has focused some of his campaign ads on South Carolina’s national rankings for crime, education, and roads, while also promoting what he’d like to accomplish as governor. In an ad posted to YouTube on Sept. 28 called...
WRDW-TV
Experts urge flu shots as virus surges across Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. - There’s a spike in flu cases across the two-state region, and health experts are encouraging people to get the flu vaccine. Georgia and South Carolina are both among five states plus the District of Columbia that are seeing what experts consider a “high” level of flu activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Record fish caught in South Carolina
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in South Carolina?
North America is home to just two species of crocodilian; the American alligator, and the American crocodile. There are also a few pockets of spectacled caiman (another crocodilian) living in Florida. South Carolina is home to just one, the American alligator. But, just how many alligators live in South Carolina? Found as far north as North Carolina, alligators are common in many parts of coastal South Carolina, as well as other parts of the southeastern United States.
This SC Town Was Named One of the Best Small Towns in America
This SC town was named one of the "best small towns" in America.Vogue. A national publication just published a list of the "Best Small Towns in America". This list consisted of 16 towns across the country and one small town in South Carolina made the list! A few small towns in South Carolina have made similar lists made by several national publications, however, this SC town often gets overlooked! Let's take a look at the SC town that made the list as well as a few other small towns that made the cut.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: Moments from the 2022 South Carolina State Fair
The South Carolina State Fair is a 12-day event hosted by the State Agricultural and Mechanical Society of South Carolina. The fair features a variety of rides, games and food for patrons to enjoy. This year’s SC State Fair arrived in Columbia on Oct. 12 and closed on Oct. 22, 2022. Photos captured by Calista Pushman | The Daily Gamecock and Xavier Martin | The Daily Gamecock.
South Carolina is the deadliest state to drive in
(WGHP) — South Carolina is the deadliest state to be a driver in, according to a recent study by WalletHub. In the “2022’s Safest States in America” list, it is revealed that South Carolina has the most Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel of any of the 50 states. In fact, South Carolina […]
South Carolina Woman Scores $300,000 Lottery Prize: 'It Was An Amazing Day'
The lucky winner was on her way to the store when a detour won her a six-figure prize.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in South Carolina.
Nationwide report card show South Carolina schools edged out North Carolina schools in math and reading
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The national report card for schools was released Monday and the news isn’t good for districts nationwide. As expected, schools mostly saw a decline in test scores for both reading and math. Math grades saw the lowest decline since 1990 and reading scores are at 1992 levels.
Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday featuring new layout
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair is returning to the Lowcountry. Gates will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 27th. Fairgoers can look forward to a brand-new layout and a unique experience. “It was time for a change,” said Gasper Marino, a member of the fair’s safety committee. “We […]
wgac.com
South Carolina Urban Legend
Since it is spooky season, it only makes sense to do a search for creepy stories and urban legends! That’s when we discovered this story on Insider. They have a list of creepy urban legends from each state. But today, we’ll take a look at the South Carolina Urban Legend.
thenewirmonews.com
District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina
Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
Comments / 0