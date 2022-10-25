ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-And-Run

TOMS RIVER – Authorities are currently searching for a wanted man who fled the scene of a fatal car crash Sunday morning. Milciades Oviedo, 74, of Elizabeth, has been charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death in connection with a fatal hit-and-run which killed Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester Township.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

2-Foot-Tall Hawk Trapped In Jersey Shore Library: Report

A hawk with a 4-foot wingspan is caught inside the Ocean County Library but hasn't bothered patrons or workers, NJ Advance Media reports. He’s healthy and walking around in the ceiling tiles, library spokesperson Sherri Taliercio told the outlet. The red-tailed hawk, which measures about 22 inches tall, entered...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Men Arrested For Catalytic Converter Thefts In Toms River

TOMS RIVER – Two men have been arrested and charged with stealing the catalytic converter from a victim’s SUV, police said. Around 10:55 p.m. on October 26, authorities received a report of a theft in progress on Dugan Lane. According to the caller, the catalytic converter to his SUV had just been cut. A large white box truck with a loading ramp on the tailgate was seen leaving the area heading towards Lakewood.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Multiple families displaced in fire at Silver Ridge Apartments

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A fire at the Silver Ridge apartment complex in Downtown Toms River has displaced multiple families. The first call reporting the fire was received by 911 at around 11:20 pm Sunday night, according to the Toms River Township Police Department. Upon their arrival, first responders saw a large number of people already out of the building, and other residents were knocking on doors to alert other families nearby of the fire. One resident advised police and firefighters they had rescued a woman from an apartment but were not sure if anyone else was in the unit. The post Multiple families displaced in fire at Silver Ridge Apartments appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ

HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
HOLMDEL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Red-tailed hawk is trapped inside Toms River, NJ library

TOMS RIVER — An unexpected visitor has kept staff and patrons on their toes, as a red-tailed hawk has been inside the township branch of the Ocean County library since Monday evening. Once the bird was spotted in the atrium of the building, according to librarian and public information...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ church repairs donated cars to give them to families in need

PLAINSBORO — Starting in the mid-1980s on Route 1 and continuing for the last 25-plus years on Schalks Crossing Road, Princeton Alliance Church has accepted vehicle donations from the community, repaired those cars, and given them away to single parents and others who need transportation. "There's just so many...
PRINCETON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Is Crime On The Rise In Ocean County?

There has been considerable buzz on Facebook and other social media sites lately about what appears to be a sudden increase in criminal activity in areas of Ocean County. Much of that has to do with cars and even homes being broken into which leaves victims feeling totally violated and concerned about their future safety.
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Rt. 35 Corridor Road Closures Stem from Police-Involved Shooting of Suspect

From the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office …. The following is an MCPO statement related to road closures and police activities taking place along the Route 35 corridor this morning:. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the circumstances behind a nonfatal police-involved shooting that occurred earlier today, Wednesday, October...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Toms River police searching for possible car thieves suspected of canvassing North Dover neighborhood

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Police Department is asking the public to keep their eyes open for a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee occupied by two men wearing ski caps, driving slowly through neighborhoods in North Dover. According to a statement by the Department Sunday night, the two suspects were driving slowly and are believed to have been scouting out the neighborhood to steal cars in the New Hampshire Avenue and Maplewood Avenue area. “Callers further reported the vehicle appeared to be canvassing the area and possibly entered a resident’s vehicle on Donna Dee Ct., but were not successful,” The post Toms River police searching for possible car thieves suspected of canvassing North Dover neighborhood appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS New York

Carjacking, police-involved shooting rock Holmdel, N.J.

HOLMDEL, N.J. -- There was chaos in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.Police say a man stole a car, led cops on a chase, and was shot at before crashing. The vehicle burst into flames.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, the suspect had just been discharged from Bay Shore Medical Center down the road when cops say he stole a van. That van crashed into the center median along Route 35.A good Samaritan pulled over to help. Sources told CBS2 the suspect then stole that car.Moments later, police pulled up and were led on a chase that ended in Holmdel, when the suspect went off the road. The vehicle took out a fruit stand on the way and then burst into flames.Police sources say cops fired shots at the stolen car during the chase. It's not clear what prompted that, but Rincon has learned that part of the investigation is now being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.The suspect in the alleged carjacking was taken in to custody.
HOLMDEL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey

Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

