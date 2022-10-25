Ford unveils redesigned 2023 Escape with new regular & hybrid models

Ford unveiled the 2023 Escape on Tuesday morning, featuring a makeover with an upscale interior, a new exterior and more.

According to Ford, the compact SUV also includes a new ST-Line series, which will come with a 13.2-inch display, SYNC 4 technology and advanced driver-assistance system.

The ST-Line series will come in three models – the ST-Line with a 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine, and the ST-Line Select and ST-Line Elite with 2.0-liter EcoBoost engines.

The new line also includes a specific black mesh grille, unique rear skid plate and a large single-wing rear spoiler.

“The new Escape is the perfect getaway vehicle,” Ford Brand Manager Adrienne Zaski said in a release. “From large touchscreens that can wirelessly display Apple CarPlay ® and Android Auto™ while your phone stays in your pocket to a sliding second row that offers more legroom, it makes everyday adventures easy to handle – from meetings on the fly, to coffee runs with friends, or even a power nap in the back seat.”

The Escape will also come back with two hybrid choices, a full hybrid and a plug-in hybrid model.

“Ford is among the leading hybrid automakers in the U.S. because we understand that not all of our customers are ready to go all-electric,” said Zaski. “With two hybrid powertrain choices, customers can spend less time at the gas station and keep more money in their pockets.”

The SUV is assembled at the Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky and is available to order now, with the expectation it will reach dealerships in early 2023.