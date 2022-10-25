Read full article on original website
Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott
Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, in hospital with skull fracture after attack
Paul Pelosi underwent ‘successful surgery’ after he was attacked at his home early on Friday by an assailant with a hammer
Man who attacked speaker’s husband Paul Pelosi facing attempted homicide charge – live
Paul Pelosi was attacked at San Francisco home while House speaker was in Washington
How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near
WILMOT, New Hampshire — Voters in this swing state are among the relatively few Americans who will decide control of Congress during November’s midterm elections, shaping domestic and foreign policy for the next two years and delivering a verdict on Joe Biden’s presidency. Granite Staters interviewed by States Newsroom, during a mid-October week trailing U.S. […] The post How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who authorities said broke into the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting: "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"
