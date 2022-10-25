ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pacers C Isaiah Jackson struggles with fouls again as Joel Embiid feasts in Pacers loss

By Wilson Moore, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA — Isaiah Jackson views every game as an opportunity to grow as he navigates his second year in the NBA. Whenever he steps onto the court, the 20-year-old has a chance to learn something. Early in his career, he’s established an ability to protect the rim, grab rebounds and run the floor for easy baskets.

He gained weight in the offseason in an attempt to give himself a more stable base and hold his ground better in the post. As a rookie, he shot 31% from 3-point range in limited attempts. Improving that has been another priority.

“You gotta bump your head a couple times to learn, ‘OK, I’m not supposed to do that no more,’” he said. “And next time you come up, don’t do it again.”

But the process isn’t immediate, and Jackson’s struggles with foul trouble are proof. He averaged 6.1 fouls per 36 minutes as a rookie. Through Indiana’s first three games this year, he averaged four.

Monday, Jackson faced an opponent whose biggest strength is his Achilles heel in Joel Embiid.

The 76ers’ center led the NBA in free throw attempts in 2021-22 and attacked Jackson in the post to the tune of 26 points, 9 of them from the line. Jackson picked up three fouls in the first half and finished with five, two of them on Embiid shots. He was limited to 18 minutes as the Pacers lost 120-106.

Four observations:Pacers open road trip with loss in Philadelphia

'I can hold my own':Isaiah Jackson's weight gain, improvement spark optimism for Pacers

“I feel like (drawing fouls) was one of the main things he was doing the whole game, and it was putting me in a bad position where I couldn’t play as aggressive, but I had to play him,” Jackson said. “Kudos to him, he puts a lot of pressure on bigs.”

The Pacers (1-3) played the Sixers (1-3) on a back-to-back a season ago, and Jackson came away with a better understanding of how to defend Embiid. He needed to recognize Embiid’s pump fakes and not bite on them. He couldn’t reach for the ball during shots because of how well Embiid drew contact. And Jackson had to choose his spots when to be aggressive and physical with the 7-foot, 280-pounder and when to ease up for the sake of remaining on the court.

That is, of course, easier said than done against someone as talented as Embiid, or for a player whose game is as dependent on energy as Jackson’s. His first foul of Embiid came while trying to block the Sixers center's shot on a fast break in the first quarter, a play Jackson said he should have let go.

In the fourth quarter, the Sixers looked to their stars, Embiid and James Harden, to salt the game away and withstand a late charge from the Pacers in a game they spent nearly the entirety of playing from behind.

Embiid made a pair of jumpers from the midrange, then drove to the basket for a layup as Philadelphia kept the Pacers at arms length. His last two field goals were with Jackson, arguably Indiana’s best rim protector with Myles Turner injured, on the bench.

“He’s kind of the ultimate weapon,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said of Embiid.

Added forward Jalen Smith: “He’s one of the best big men in the league for a reason.”

For Jackson, it became another lesson he hopes to grow from early in his career. He and the rebuilding Pacers are in a similar spot in their respective developments. There are rough edges right now and plenty of growing pains. Monday was one for both the player and the team.

“My goal is just to be one of the best defenders in the league, and every game is a step toward that,” Jackson said. “This is a learning experience, man.”

NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid

All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Viral video shows Kyrie Irving yelling at Ben Simmons to shoot

The Ben Simmons experience in Brooklyn is going exactly how we all thought it would. Video went viral from Wednesday’s game between the Nets and Milwaukee Bucks of Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving screaming for his teammate Simmons to shoot the ball. During a transition opportunity early in the third quarter, Irving dumped the ball off to Simmons, who was trailing and had a chance for a layup. Instead though, Simmons kicked it back out to Kevin Durant at the top of the arc.
BROOKLYN, NY
247Sports

ESPN analysts say Maryland basketball is most likely to ...

You'd be hard-pressed to find Maryland basketball picked higher than 10th in the 14-team Big Ten this season, and few are projecting the Terps as an NCAA Tournament team. First-year coach Kevin Willard has a solid-looking first five, but the roster lacks a consensus all-conference player and the bench is full of questions that need to be answered. But there's upside there.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts make change at QB, Ehlinger to start

In the wake of a monumental shift at the quarterback position, IndyStar Colts insiders Joel A. Erickson and Nate Atkins break down how the Colts got to this point, what it means for the organization and how the offense might change with Sam Ehlinger at the helm.  This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts make change at QB, Ehlinger to start
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Five Indianapolis Colts that should be moved before Nov. 1 trade deadline

The Indianapolis Colts season is not going the way anyone had hoped. They are currently 3-3-1 overall, but only 1-3-1 in the AFC South and will finish with a losing record in the division. With all of this poor play, it is bringing into question the credibility of the jobs being done by head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball schedule

Peegs.com put together an easy-to-read and print season schedule for the 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball team. It is color-coded with home, away, neutral court, and Big Ten Tournament noted in the key below the schedule. All times are posted in Eastern time. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 13 in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

