2 People Died In A Two-Vehicle Crash In St. Martin Parish (St. Martin Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish.
The victims were identified as Shirley A Chiasson, 83, and Jeffrey A Holmes, 34, both of Morgan City.
According to the police, Chiasson was driving eastbound on La. 70 when she pulled onto the improved shoulder and attempted a U-turn while Holmes was riding on a Honda CRF motorcycle. The motorcycle hit the left side of the Camry.
The St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced both drivers dead at the scene.
Chiasson’s front-seat passenger was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The crash is being investigated.
No further details regarding the crash are currently available.
October 25, 2022
Source: WGNO
Recent Louisiana News from Nationwide Report™
- Louisiana Accident News - Statewide
- New Orleans Accident News
- Baton Rouge Accident News
- Shreveport Accident News
- Search My City in Louisiana
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0