ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martin Parish, LA

2 People Died In A Two-Vehicle Crash In St. Martin Parish (St. Martin Parish, LA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0ilhCLws00
Nationwide Report

Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish.

The victims were identified as Shirley A Chiasson, 83, and Jeffrey A Holmes, 34, both of Morgan City.

According to the police, Chiasson was driving eastbound on La. 70 when she pulled onto the improved shoulder and attempted a U-turn while Holmes was riding on a Honda CRF motorcycle. The motorcycle hit the left side of the Camry.

The St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced both drivers dead at the scene.

Chiasson’s front-seat passenger was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The crash is being investigated.

No further details regarding the crash are currently available.

October 25, 2022

Source: WGNO

Recent Louisiana News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas

An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge woman killed in crash between Lafayette and Maurice

A Breaux Bridge woman was killed in a Monday night crash between Lafayette and Maurice. Tylor Nicole Girard, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on Bourque Road when she failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of a 2007 Dodge Dakota driving south on U.S. 167, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167

Another fatal crash has happened in Acadiana. Between Friday night and Sunday night, five people died in crashes investigated by Louisiana State Troopers in Acadiana. Another crash last night makes six deaths in four days. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
stmarynow.com

One dead, two rescued by Coast Guard after helicopter crash

One person died and the Coast Guard rescued two others Wednesday after a helicopter went down in the Gulf of Mexico near Atchafalaya Bay, the Coast Guard reported. A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans Jayhawk aircrew rescued the two crewmembers from the Westwind helicopter, which had flotation devices and a life raft deployed. The reported position of the downed helicopter, which went down about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, was 46 miles from Morgan City.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

58K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy