2 People Died In A Two-Vehicle Crash In St. Martin Parish (St. Martin Parish, LA)

Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish.

The victims were identified as Shirley A Chiasson, 83, and Jeffrey A Holmes, 34, both of Morgan City.

According to the police, Chiasson was driving eastbound on La. 70 when she pulled onto the improved shoulder and attempted a U-turn while Holmes was riding on a Honda CRF motorcycle. The motorcycle hit the left side of the Camry.

The St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced both drivers dead at the scene.

Chiasson’s front-seat passenger was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The crash is being investigated.

No further details regarding the crash are currently available.

October 25, 2022

Source: WGNO

