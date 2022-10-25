Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Meta Platforms, ServiceNow, Teladoc, Credit Suisse & More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. Meta Platforms — The Facebook parent slumped 24.6% after issuing weak guidance for the current quarter and missing earnings estimates for the third quarter. Meta Platforms also shared its second consecutive quarterly revenue, with its Reality Labs unit losing more than $9 billion, and got hit by a slew of analyst downgrades.
Jim Cramer Names 5 Recession-Resistant Industries Emerging as Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "What works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, Amazon, Intel and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Apple – Shares of Apple jumped 8% after the technology giant beat both top and bottom line estimates when it reported earnings results for its latest quarter. Intel – The chip stock popped 10% after surpassing analysts' estimates for the...
Dow Rallies 500 Points on Friday, Heads for Fourth-Straight Winning Week
Stocks rose on Friday despite a tumble in Amazon shares after economic data pointed to slowing inflation and a steady consumer. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 584 points, or 1.8%. The S&P 500 gained 1.5%. The Nasdaq Composite fought higher and was up by 1.8% after opening lower initially.
Facebook Used to Be a Big Tech Giant — Now Meta Isn't Even in the Top 20 Most Valuable U.S. Companies
Last year, Facebook was among the five most valuable U.S. companies, with a market cap over $1 trillion. Now the company is worth about $270 billion. Meta forecast a third straight quarter of revenue declines on Wednesday, leaving CEO Mark Zuckerberg to thank investors who are still on board for their patience.
European Markets Lower After Central Bank Rate Hike and Flurry of Earnings Reports
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are lower this morning as investors continue to digest the European Central Bank's decision to raise its interest rate by 75 basis points alongside a raft of corporate earnings releases. Companies including Shell and Apple saw profits exceed expectations, while...
Auto Dealer Stocks Rally Despite Wall Street's ‘Demand Destruction' Theory
DETROIT – Shares of AutoNation, Group 1 Automotive and other automotive dealers rallied Thursday following strong third-quarter earnings and optimistic outlooks regarding consumer demand for new vehicles. The results and comments followed concerns by some Wall Street analysts that the industry could soon shift from an inventory supply problem...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay With Vertex Pharmaceuticals
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Warner Bros Discovery Inc: "I need to see them make some money. ... I'm not recommending stocks that are losing money." Getty Images...
Pinterest Shares Soar on Third-Quarter Revenue Beat as It Bucks Online Ads Trend
Pinterest beat on both revenue and earnings per share. The company bucked the trend in online advertising, which has taken a toll on rivals like Meta and Snap. Pinterest posted a loss of $65 million. Pinterest shares soared over 12% in extended trading after the company reported third-quarter earnings. Here's...
Demand for Series I Bonds Crashes TreasuryDirect Ahead of Key Deadline to Secure 9.62% Rate
Oct. 28 is the deadline for investors to lock in the record-high 9.62% interest rate for Series I bonds. TreasuryDirect.gov, the website to buy the Treasury bonds, has become "one of the most visited websites in the federal government" in the past few days, according to the Treasury Department. I...
Tomorrow Is Your Last Chance to Earn a ‘Nearly Risk-Free' 9.6% Return on Your Money
If you've been looking for an investment to keep up with inflation, everyone from your financial planner to your dad to Suze Orman has likely recommended looking into Series-I savings bonds, also known as "I bonds." It's easy to see why. These inflation-adjusted bonds backed by the U.S. government pay...
Dogecoin Surges 35% as Elon Musk's Twitter Deal Approaches Close
Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency branded after a viral dog meme from 2013, is up 35% since Monday as Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter approaches a close. The price of the token often moves in lockstep with comments made by the Tesla CEO. Doge is up 10% in the last 24...
Bank of Japan Sticks to Its Dovish Stance as the Rest of the World Takes on Jumbo Hikes
The Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged Friday, remaining an outlier compared with its hawkish global peers that are undertaking jumbo rate hikes. The central bank revised projections for the nation's core consumer inflation to reach 2.9% in the current fiscal year from its previous forecast of 2.3%. "Risks...
Australian Borrowers in Good Shape to Weather Higher Interest Rates, ANZ's Shayne Elliott Says
Many Australian borrowers are ahead on their mortgage repayments, and this should cushion them from a hard landing as interest rates rise, according to ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott. Mortgage rate increases for many Australian borrowers were edging closer to their "serviceability buffer" as interest rates rise. There were factors that...
Not a Good Buy: Rent the Runway, Exactly One-Year After IPO, Is Down Nearly 90%
Rent the Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman and her co-founder Jenny Fleiss pioneered the fashion rental and subscription business with the company's launch in 2009. With more than 800 brand partnerships, sizes ranging from 00-22, and three main subscription plans, Rent the Runway's business model of helping women to stay up-to-date with constantly evolving fashion trends — without breaking the bank or repeating their outfits — found success.
Elon Musk Now in Charge of Twitter, CEO and CFO Have Left, Sources Say
CNBC's David Faber reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal have left the company's San Francisco headquarters. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter, CNBC has learned. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance...
U.S. Tech Giants Face Pressure From Europe's Telcos to Pay for Building the Internet
European telecom groups are demanding firms like Google and Netflix pay them to compensate for the outsized portion of bandwidth they take up on their networks. The idea is garnering political support in some European Union countries, and top EU officials have voiced sympathies with telecom operators' complaints. Not all...
Covid Cases, Controls Spread in China
"Since the 20th National Party Congress kicked off on 16 October, domestic Covid case numbers have been clearly on an upward trajectory," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu and a team said in a report Thursday. The Nomura analysts said they expect China's stringent Covid controls will remain at least...
Amazon Quietly Gave $400,000 to Conservative Nonprofit That Opposed New Antitrust Legislation
Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
