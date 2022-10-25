Read full article on original website
New ‘Soda Springs’ in Mills Is Now Open for All Your Soft Drink Needs
Not everyone is a coffee drinker, but sometimes you still need that boost of caffeine to get you through your day. The brand new Soda Springs has you covered. The new soda (pop?), shop is now open. Located at 4461 West Highway Street, in Mills, Soda Springs has just about everything your heart could ever need or desire to quench your thirst.
Casper’s Morad Park Ponds Tested For Harmful Cyanobacteria
The City of Casper has closed small ponds along the southeast pathway at Morad Park due to an investigation of potential harmful cyanobacterial bloom in the water, according to a news release from the city. Those ponds are closed to humans and pets, but the trails and the park are...
Video Catches Ghosts In Action At Fort Caspar
Have you ever had that creepy sensation that someone is right behind you, but when you turn around, there's nothing there?. How about when you know the history of what happened at a certain location and you keep telling yourself that ghosts aren't real, but things start to happen. What...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
Casper Kids Will Love Spookley The Square Pumpkin
Not only is October the month we watch scary movies, carve pumpkins, go trick-or-treating and get a major sugar rush. It's also the month that is set aside to raise awareness to bullying. October has been National Bullying Prevention Month, since 2006. Bullying is something that most everyone has dealt...
Don’t Pack up Your Culottes Yet; Warm Weekend in Natrona County
The National Weather Service predicts sunny skies for the next seven days. Temps range between 30 and 60 degrees with a light breeze to boot. Day Weather Podcast said, "Pretty quiet weather Friday through Halloween..." Wyoming Ghost Busters. New BBQ Supply Store Opens in Casper Just in Time for Grilling...
Make Some Moolah Selling Used Glass Jars to the Milk House Farmers Market in Mills
The Milk House farmer's market put out a call on Facebook for used glass pints. Got any glass pints, quarts, half gallons or jam jars stashed away? Maybe they've started encroaching on the Tupperware and spice cabinet's turf?. If you're looking to get rid of your glass, the Milk House...
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
VIDEO: KISS Cover Band Rocks Casper Neighborhood, Despite Being Dead
The lights went down and the drums started beating. Then, the guitar riff came in. A spotlight shown on the members of the band: Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss. They're the epitome of rock and roll. They're the greatest band in the world. They. Are. Kiss. And...
Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill Re-Opening in Casper Under New Ownership
Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill closed its doors earlier this year when owner John Huff announced that he made the decision to close the eatery, due to COVID-19. Huff took to Facebook to make the announcement, stating that the Garage was the hardest business he had ever worked in. Well...
Time to Put on Your Dancin’ Shoes! Casper Children’s Theatre Performing ‘Footloose Jr.’
The Casper Children's Theatre is performing "Footloose Jr.' directed by CY Middle School teachers Audrey Egan and Dominque Simmons. The theatre is located at 949 Durbin Street. This production is a theatre fundraiser; tickets are on sale RIGHT NOW and can be purchased at thecasperchildrenstheatre.com. The production will show November...
New Leadership at the Natrona Collective Health Trust
There will be a new CEO for the Natrona Collective Health Trust starting November 1, following the resignation of Meridith Brenton. Her name is Beth Worthen. “I am excited to work with our truly impressive NCHT team, to build on the momentum that Meredith has created,” said Worthen. “We have a great deal of work ahead of us to bring lasting change to the way we support the mental wellbeing of our youth and families of Natrona County.”
Rain or Snow? Precipitation Expected Today and Tomorrow.
There's a slight chance of rain and snow before 3 pm today in Natrona County, according to the National Weather Service, followed by isolated showers between 3 and 5 pm. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Mid-week looks sunny with a high near 51, but by 10 pm...
Evansville PD Challenged to a Dodgeball Tournament
Oh dodgeball. Either you love it or you hate it. Chances are, if you went to public school, you probably have at least one not-so-fond memory of getting hit in the face with one of those balls at some point. "If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a...
Celebrate ‘National Chucky Day’ in Casper Today (Yes, It’s a Real Thing)
He's everybody's favorite pint-sized killer doll (That's right - back off, Annabelle) and after 7 movies and 2 seasons of a television series (we're not counting the remake; the less said about that, the better) Charles Lee Ray has even had an entire day named after him!. That's right- today...
Seasonal ‘Hickory Farms’ Store Set to Open This Weekend in Casper
Although it almost seems a little early this year, one of my favorite seasonal stores is preparing to open again inside the Eastridge Mall. The specialty food and gift retailer, Hickory Farms, is gearing up to open (tentatively), on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The mall location will be doing business...
Chili Cook-Off to End Veteran Suicide at Casper VFW
Cold weather is here and it's officially time to bust out your best chili recipes. Feeling confident about your special twist on the tried-and-true cold-weather mainstay?. Bring your best recipe for a chance to win the people's choice prize of $100. On November 5th, the Capser Memorial VFW Post 9439...
Don’t Put Candles in Pumpkins: Casper Fire-EMS Offers Halloween Fire Safety Tips
Halloween is almost upon us and, with that, various agencies are releasing 'Halloween Safety Tips' to ensure that the holiday goes off without a hitch. Add Casper Fire-EMS to that list, as the agency posted to their Facebook page a few tips and tricks to make sure that spooky season isn't ruined by, like, your house burning down or something.
Casper Transit to Update Signs and Change Stops
At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, Liz Becher, Community Development Director, talked to the council about new bus stop signs the Casper Area Transit Link and Assist plans to introduce. The new signs will go on the red, yellow, and purple routes while signs for the blue, orange,...
PHOTOS: Car Totaled After One-Vehicle Rollover on McKinley Street
A woman has been hospitalized, and her car totaled, after a one-vehicle rollover on McKinley Street Thursday night. That's according to reports from dispatch and confirmation from the Casper Police Department and Casper Fire-EMS. Dispatch called in a report at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday evening, directing responders to South...
