977wmoi.com
GCF ‘Mission Impact Investing’ Establishing Regional Food Bank Branch in Galesburg
The Galesburg Community Foundation and River Bend Food Bank have established a partnership to bring a regional branch to Galesburg. Director of Development at the Galesburg Community Foundation, Sarah Grant, says the partnership is a part of the foundations new venture, ‘Mission Impact Investing:’. “Something that people might have...
977wmoi.com
Murphy running for National FFA Officer Position
A former FFA state officer from Macomb is in the running for a National FFA officer position. More from RFD Radio’s Jim Taylor.
977wmoi.com
Integrous Risk Solutions Co-Owner Brian Morefield of Monmouth Says the Need for More Security is Growing at School, Work, and Events
Local Monmouth resident Brian Morefield is the co-owner of Integrous Risk Solutions, which is a nationwide armed security provider in the United States. Morefield says the industry is growing and the need for more security is increasing:. “It’s sad today, as our law enforcement has really taken it on the...
Davenport making progress on incentive agreement for Fair Oaks Foods plant, holding public meeting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is making progress on a 'tax increment finance,' or TIF agreement, with Fair Oaks Foods. The Wisconsin-based food company broke ground on a $134 million bacon production facility on Sep. 1. The City offered a $6.4 million TIF agreement to attract Fair Oaks to the Davenport area.
977wmoi.com
Trick or Treat … or Read: Monmouth College Faculty Member Creates ‘Ghost Stories’ Course
Total spending for Halloween this season is expected to hit a record $10.6 billion. The Oct. 31 holiday – much like the inside of a jack-o’-lantern – is lit. Kevin Roberts, a lecturer in Monmouth College’s English department, has noticed that trend, leading him to create a lit course, “Ghost Stories.”
977wmoi.com
New Licensures in Health, Science Add to Monmouth College’s Strong Educational Studies Program for Developing Teachers
Monmouth College already provides its educational studies majors with personalized support to help them grow and develop into teachers who are effective classroom leaders. The addition of two new licensure programs – one in health education and one in science education – will make the College’s teacher preparation even more distinctive. Both programs were recently approved by the Illinois State Board of Education.
For only one dollar, Rock Island is close to acquiring its largest land expansion in over 20 years
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island is closing in on a deal with RiverStone Group that would lead to the City acquiring 538 acres of land from the local mining group. It will be the largest expansion of land that Rock Island has seen in over 20 years. "Rock...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Quad Cities Festival of Trees Ushers in the Holiday Season
Quad Cities Festival of Trees Ushers in the Holiday Season. Celebrating 37 years of holiday magic, this year’s Kwik Star Festival of Trees returns to the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport, Iowa, on November 19-27. Take a walk through the “Peppermint Forest” and experience over 150 designer displays and fun-filled attractions that will be sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
Quality of city streets top priority from community survey results
Findings of a community survey were revealed at a City Council work session Monday, showing residents’ views on a variety of aspects of city services and priorities. WGIL will cover more of the results in detail in the coming days, but the top priority of residents was clear; improve city streets.
1470 WMBD
Bradley, OSF sign multi-million dollar expansion of medical research collaboration
PEORIA, Ill. – OSF HealthCare and Bradley University are expanding what essentially is a multi-million dollar health care partnership. A newly-signed deal between the two will create opportunities to collaborate on medical research — with Bradley being the first private university in the country to have such a partnership.
977wmoi.com
Trick-Or-Treating on the Monmouth Square This Saturday
The annual trick-or-treating on the square in Downtown Monmouth with the Warren County Public Library is this Saturday, October 29th beginning at 10 am, shares Youth Librarian Cammy Davis:. “Ideally, if we have a smaller crowd, we will usher everyone to the Children’s Room and read a story, which will...
Central Illinois Proud
Former Pekin city manager responds to termination vote
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Former city manager Mark Rothert has released a statement in regards to the city council vote that led to his termination Monday night. If you are reading this statement it means that the Pekin City Council has decided to terminate my employment. It was not the ending I had desired, but nonetheless it is the will of the majority of the city council as it sits today. I have thoroughly enjoyed each day of my job, even on the most challenging ones. I couldn’t have worked with a better group of staff members who fought every day for work that often went unnoticed. Together, we modernized every department of the City; created financial stability with the largest cash reserves it has ever had; and were able to envision and work on projects that would make the community an even better place to live. I no doubt believe that the community is far better off now than it was 4 years ago when I started. At the end of the day, it has been my highest honor to serve as your city manager. Thank you very much for that opportunity. I wish you all the best and the best of luck for continued improvement of the community.
977wmoi.com
Surgical Services at OSF Holy Family Continue to Expand
Two general surgeons have recently joined the team at OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, providing surgical services for a variety of areas, explains Director of Perioperative Services Susan Melvin:. “We have two new surgeons that have come to Holy Family, Dr. Andrei Froeling and Dr. Jennifer Schmidt....
977wmoi.com
Iceless Skating Rink and Cash Cube Coming to Monmouth’s Christmas on the Square
The 5th Annual Christmas on the Square in Downtown Monmouth will be Friday, December 2nd from 5 to 8 pm. New additions will make an appearance during this year’s Candyland Christmas theme, shares Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelli Kinzer:. “One exciting thing, Smithfield Foods and Midwest...
Eldridge city clerk fired after alleged misuse of city funds
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The City of Eldridge, Iowa approved a resolution ordering the removal of their city clerk Tuesday night during a special city council meeting. Former City Clerk Denise Benson worked for the city for thirty years before she was placed on paid leave in mid-October after the council said they discovered she had allegedly misused city funds.
wrmj.com
Two Local Farmland Sales Show Continued Strong Market
WRMJ visited Dale Jones of Sullivan Auctioneers this week. He recapped a couple of recent farmland sales in Mercer and lower Rock Island County that brought strong interest.
977wmoi.com
MDH to Kick-off Holiday Season by Holding 16th Annual Festival of Trees
The McDonough District Hospital Foundation will once again kick off the Holiday season by hosting the 16th annual Festival of Trees. The Festival is a fundraising event to benefit MDH and the funds raised this year are being directed toward a CT scanner technology upgrade. The festivities will begin Monday,...
Local pharmacies struggle to stay open amid billing and staffing issues
MOLINE, Ill. — Local pharmacies big and small are struggling to keep their doors open. Within the Quad Cities, four Walgreens pharmacies are set to temporarily close:. Industry leaders say struggles with staffing and billing issues affect both big-name stores and small independently owned pharmacies. "That's what we're facing...
wcbu.org
Ameren plans to build a new solar farm in Peoria County
Ameren distributes power throughout Illinois, but currently doesn’t generate any of their own power in-state. With the passage of the Clean Energy Jobs Act in 2021, Ameren is building two solar power generation sites. The first, which Director of Technology Applications Brian Ripperdam said is about four to six...
wcbu.org
Original property owner files lawsuit over ecotourism resort in Spring Bay
The original owners of the property that became the Sankoty Lakes resort have filed a lawsuit against noted Peoria developer Kim Blickenstaff, alleging their partnership was spoiled by fraud and breach of contract. The lawsuit filed in Woodford County court centers around the 220-acre ecotourism resort that opened in early...
