ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Comments / 0

Related
977wmoi.com

New Licensures in Health, Science Add to Monmouth College’s Strong Educational Studies Program for Developing Teachers

Monmouth College already provides its educational studies majors with personalized support to help them grow and develop into teachers who are effective classroom leaders. The addition of two new licensure programs – one in health education and one in science education – will make the College’s teacher preparation even more distinctive. Both programs were recently approved by the Illinois State Board of Education.
MONMOUTH, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Quad Cities Festival of Trees Ushers in the Holiday Season

Quad Cities Festival of Trees Ushers in the Holiday Season. Celebrating 37 years of holiday magic, this year’s Kwik Star Festival of Trees returns to the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport, Iowa, on November 19-27. Take a walk through the “Peppermint Forest” and experience over 150 designer displays and fun-filled attractions that will be sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Trick-Or-Treating on the Monmouth Square This Saturday

The annual trick-or-treating on the square in Downtown Monmouth with the Warren County Public Library is this Saturday, October 29th beginning at 10 am, shares Youth Librarian Cammy Davis:. “Ideally, if we have a smaller crowd, we will usher everyone to the Children’s Room and read a story, which will...
MONMOUTH, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Former Pekin city manager responds to termination vote

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Former city manager Mark Rothert has released a statement in regards to the city council vote that led to his termination Monday night. If you are reading this statement it means that the Pekin City Council has decided to terminate my employment. It was not the ending I had desired, but nonetheless it is the will of the majority of the city council as it sits today. I have thoroughly enjoyed each day of my job, even on the most challenging ones. I couldn’t have worked with a better group of staff members who fought every day for work that often went unnoticed. Together, we modernized every department of the City; created financial stability with the largest cash reserves it has ever had; and were able to envision and work on projects that would make the community an even better place to live. I no doubt believe that the community is far better off now than it was 4 years ago when I started. At the end of the day, it has been my highest honor to serve as your city manager. Thank you very much for that opportunity. I wish you all the best and the best of luck for continued improvement of the community.
PEKIN, IL
977wmoi.com

Surgical Services at OSF Holy Family Continue to Expand

Two general surgeons have recently joined the team at OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, providing surgical services for a variety of areas, explains Director of Perioperative Services Susan Melvin:. “We have two new surgeons that have come to Holy Family, Dr. Andrei Froeling and Dr. Jennifer Schmidt....
MONMOUTH, IL
WQAD

Eldridge city clerk fired after alleged misuse of city funds

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The City of Eldridge, Iowa approved a resolution ordering the removal of their city clerk Tuesday night during a special city council meeting. Former City Clerk Denise Benson worked for the city for thirty years before she was placed on paid leave in mid-October after the council said they discovered she had allegedly misused city funds.
ELDRIDGE, IA
977wmoi.com

MDH to Kick-off Holiday Season by Holding 16th Annual Festival of Trees

The McDonough District Hospital Foundation will once again kick off the Holiday season by hosting the 16th annual Festival of Trees. The Festival is a fundraising event to benefit MDH and the funds raised this year are being directed toward a CT scanner technology upgrade. The festivities will begin Monday,...
MACOMB, IL
WQAD

Local pharmacies struggle to stay open amid billing and staffing issues

MOLINE, Ill. — Local pharmacies big and small are struggling to keep their doors open. Within the Quad Cities, four Walgreens pharmacies are set to temporarily close:. Industry leaders say struggles with staffing and billing issues affect both big-name stores and small independently owned pharmacies. "That's what we're facing...
MOLINE, IL
wcbu.org

Ameren plans to build a new solar farm in Peoria County

Ameren distributes power throughout Illinois, but currently doesn’t generate any of their own power in-state. With the passage of the Clean Energy Jobs Act in 2021, Ameren is building two solar power generation sites. The first, which Director of Technology Applications Brian Ripperdam said is about four to six...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

Original property owner files lawsuit over ecotourism resort in Spring Bay

The original owners of the property that became the Sankoty Lakes resort have filed a lawsuit against noted Peoria developer Kim Blickenstaff, alleging their partnership was spoiled by fraud and breach of contract. The lawsuit filed in Woodford County court centers around the 220-acre ecotourism resort that opened in early...
SPRING BAY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy