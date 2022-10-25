ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mibiz.com

Grand Rapids movie studio plans move to Walker industrial building

WALKER — A movie studio that formerly operated in downtown Grand Rapids is eyeing a larger industrial space in Walker to accommodate local filmmakers seeking to rent out production space. Black Pigeon Studios LLC first opened in September 2021 at 342 Market Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids, offering...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Country

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Lumber falls from truck near Grand Rapids, killing driver

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A semitrailer driver died Wednesday after some lumber fell from his truck and onto him, police said.A trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed Levi Linton, 51, of Ontario, Canada, the Grandville Police Department said on Facebook.Police said the accident occurred around 11 a.m. at Standale Lumber in Grandville, which is located southwest of Grand Rapids.Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident, police said.
GRANDVILLE, MI
mibiz.com

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity launching first affordable townhomes for residents with disabilities

HOLLAND TWP. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity will break ground this week on its first housing project aimed specifically at individuals with disabilities. Haven Townhomes will comprise five townhome-style units located at 12761 Felch St. in Holland Township. Lakeshore Habitat purchased the property for $80,000 from Haven Christian Reformed Church in November 2018, according to property records.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Airline kicks off nonstop Florida routes from Kalamazoo

A new airline is debuting in West Michigan this week. Avelo Airlines will take off for the first time Wednesday, Oct. 26, from the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport, heading to Orlando, according to the airline. “Southwest Michiganders love traveling to Florida, and this nonstop service to Orlando is going...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan

Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
ALLEGAN, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Ground Breaking at the New Community Choice CU Member Center

The morning began with a little rain and a few people wondering if any work would happen at all that day, but as the sun emerged and the rainbows appeared in the morning hours to welcome in a Monday, so unfolded the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Community Choice Credit Union Member Center that will open in the spring of 2023 on the main corridor of Harvey Street.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

New Muskegon city manager’s salary, benefits detailed in contract

MUSKEGON, MI – It’s official. Muskegon has a new city manager, and he will start before the end of November. An employment contract with Jonathan Seyferth was approved by the Muskegon City Commission Monday, Oct. 25. The unanimous vote was a show of unity that was absent when the commission agreed to offer Seyferth the job earlier this month.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy