coingeek.com
Collapsed Australian digital currency exchange accused of misappropriating customers’ funds
Blockchain Global Limited, the operator of the ACX exchange, is accused of diverting customer funds to raise a loan to support another arm of its business. The matter was brought before the Supreme Court of Victoria by the exchange’s liquidators on the grounds of financial discrepancies. Jin Chen, former Chief Technology Officer of the company, admitted under examination to moving funds on the instruction of the firm’s co-founder, Allan Guo.
Why the BSV empty block miner has no right to the subsidy, Joshua Henslee explains
If you’re involved in BSV, you undoubtedly know about the empty block miner. In his latest video, influencer and developer Joshua Hensleee explains why the empty block miner is not entitled to the subsidy. A quick recap of the situation. Henslee begins by recapping the situation. A miner has...
3 things BSV needs
Given all the recent drama in the space around lawsuits, trials, and online attacks this article will focus on what is needed to push the ecosystem forward. More hackathons need to be hosted more frequently. The BSV Blockchain Association for example needs to be hosting at minimum 4 per year, quarterly. The association is hosting a hackathon from November 2 to December 2, 2022, with the criteria limited to zero-knowledge proofs specifically—with a total prize pool of $45,000.
Craig Wright buried himself in technical knowledge to cope with a hostile world, says autism expert
Bitcoin creator Dr. Craig S. Wright was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder in 2020. Knowing this probably won’t change anyone’s mind about his role in Bitcoin history, but it does help explain why others’ accusations have resulted in lawsuits. As part of the recent defense against Marcus “Hodlonaut” Granath at the Oslo District Court in Norway, autism expert Dr. Ami Klin gives a personalized explanation of how things turned out this way.
Craig Wright: Rationality died in the US like 30 years ago
Interviews with Dr. Craig Wright can be messy, but they are always enlightening. Interestingly, the show Messy Times on YouTube invited the creator of Bitcoin once again to discuss the “variable moral frameworks behind people’s economic assumptions.”. Messy Times’ video description of the Dr. Wright interview is thoughtfully...
CoinGeek Weekly Livestream: Combat IQ shakes up martial arts space with Bitcoin technology
This week, Kurt Wuckert Jr. hosted Christian Giang, CTO and co-founder of Combat IQ. This is an exciting company focused on big data, machine learning, and using it to shake up the fight game. Introducing Christian Giang, Ph.D. and Combat IQ. Giang introduced himself as the founder of a startup,...
Somi Arian: Ethereum will not become the Web3 blockchain network
When Somi Arian started her company FemPeak, the goal was to bring in more women into the world of Web3, a sector they have been vastly underrepresented. However, in time, she realized that everyone needs to migrate to Web3 and rebranded her company to InPeak. Speaking to CoinGeek Backstage, she recounted her Web3 journey and why Ethereum isn’t going to be the blockchain network that underpins this new iteration of the Internet.
BSV blockchain and Bitcoin—helping to shape the future
The Global Forum in Muscat, Oman, intended to address how we can shape the future through cross-industry innovation across sustainable goals to highlight solutions and synergies across the globe. Themes for the conference included digitization, humanity, water, and energy—so Dr. Craig Wright was a natural fit to talk about how...
Block Venture Studio: Building startups that meet corporate demand
One of the biggest challenges for companies looking to start out on their own can be a lack of demand for a product or service and this is what the Block Venture Studio has been created to solve. Venture studios are organisations which help founders build startups based on what...
Israel taps blockchain tech for digital asset trading platform
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), Israel’s sole trading platform for equities, has announced that it will be venturing into virtual currencies with the introduction of a platform for the trading of digital assets. The TASE trading platform will be built using blockchain technology, according to the stock exchange’s strategic...
Singapore mulls ban on virtual asset trading amid sweeping changes
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has stated that it will introduce new regulations to the country’s digital asset industry, which it says will ensure uniformity and protect investors. The city-state’s central bank made this known in a consultation paper released on Wednesday that came laden with several propositions....
Australian digital asset operators brace for stiffer controls as BPS Financial faces lawsuit
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has instituted legal proceedings against BPS Financial for allegedly making untrue statements about its Qoin token. The securities regulator brought the action against BPS Financial in federal court for making “false, misleading or deceptive representations” that adversely impacted its 79,000 users. BPS Financial launched Qoin in October 2019, claiming that the tokens can be used to buy goods and services from merchants on the BPS platform.
Hong Kong reveals new CBDC design in collaboration with BIS Innovation Hub
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has made public a new central bank digital currency (CBDC) that embodies the peculiarities of using fiat in the region. The endeavor resulted from collaborating with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub and the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute. Dubbed “Project Aurum,” the CBDC was named after the Latin word for gold to reflect trustworthiness and hinges on the principles of “safety, flexibility, and privacy.”
South Korea ‘crypto’ whales in financial regulator’s sights amid money laundering woes
The Financial Services Commission (FSC), South Korea’s financial monitoring agency, has disclosed that it will closely watch virtual currency whales to prevent money laundering activities. According to the report, the FSC says whales with at least KRW100 million (US$70,000) will receive close monitoring. The report notes that “customers with...
Lack of regulatory clarity forces India’s Web3 talents out in search of new homes
A new report from the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) has cited India’s lack of regulatory clarity as the reason behind the country’s shrinking Web3 talent pool. The report pointed out that India has some of the strictest regulations for digital assets in the world,...
