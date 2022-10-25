ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

GM reports revenue and income surge, but challenges remain

By Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3soEAB_0ilh9r6k00

General Motors released its third-quarter earnings results Tuesday. Here are the key takeaways:

The quarter in a snapshot

The automaker that owns the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac brands reported a $15 billion gain in revenue to $42 billion compared with the year-ago quarter as parts constraints loosened and new-vehicle inventory improved. GM said its net income rose to $3.3 billion compared with $2.4 billion. But note that in the year-ago quarter , GM saw net income plummet 40% as it struggled with production constraints from a global shortage of chips used in car parts that resulted in thin new car inventory. For the third quarter, GM reported adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at $4.3 billion up from $3 billion a year-ago.

What helped

GM can credit its gains to a 24% boost in U.S. new-vehicle sales in the quarter , which helped lift GM's U.S. market share to 16.2% from 13% in the year-ago quarter, according to Cox Automotive. In China, GM's second most important market, GM and its joint ventures delivered about 630,000 new cars in the quarter, a 1% rise year-over-year as sales steadily recovered from the effects of COVID-19-related restrictions there in the first half of the year. GM China equity income rose to $330 million from $270 million in the year-ago period.

The challenges

GM showed weaker results from GM Financial amid inflation and higher interest rates. GM Financial's EBT-adjusted income dropped by $182 million from the previous year's quarter to $911 million. But GM CFO Paul Jacobson told reporters that while higher interest rates factored into some the decline, it was also expected this time of year. Last year, high used car prices provided a lift in revenue, but this year, lease customers are keeping their vehicles instead of turning them in. "We still see a lot of good out of GM Financial," Jacobson said, adding, "They have positioned their portfolio for challenging times."

Also, GM's autonomous vehicle unit Cruise has yet to deliver a profit. GM, like all automakers, has seen significantly higher commodity costs, surging inflation and ongoing parts shortages that continue to present challenges. But GM continues to stick to its strategy of prioritizing the production of expensive large-SUVs and pickups when given the limited supply of components. This ensures a rich revenue stream.

Wall Street reacts

Wall Street liked GM's results. GM stock closed Tuesday up $1.29 at $37.01. Analyst's initial reaction was positive. "GM continued its pattern of beating analysts’ expectations for earnings," said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst with Cox Automotive. "Inventories, while much improved in the third quarter, remain tight compared to historical norms, allowing GM to command higher prices, particularly on its high-profit SUVs and pickup trucks, while drastically reducing what it spends on incentives."

The upshot

The company said it had $20.8 billion in combined cash on hand at the end of the quarter. GM slashed incentives by 55% to an average of $1,353 per vehicle in the quarter, according to Cox Automotive. Its average transaction price climbed to $51,911 compared with $50,387 a year earlier. Tidbit: Just five years ago, GM's average transaction price was $40,053, Cox data shows.

What analysts expected

Forbes forecast that GM's earnings would be about $1.90 per share, slightly higher than Wall Street consensus of $1.89. GM reported earnings for the quarter of $2.25 per share. GM continues to roll out new EVs such as the GMC Hummer pickup and Cadillac Lyriq this year. The Hummer SUV comes to market early next year followed by 2024 Chevy Blazer EV and Equinox EV SUVs and the Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV pickups. GM's gasoline-powered full-size pickup trucks are on track to surpass sales of Ford Motor's F-Series this year.

Any surprises?

On Monday, GM announced it would again pay a dividend in the fourth quarter on the company's outstanding common stock of 9 cents per share payable Dec. 15 to all common shareholders of record as of the close of trading on Dec. 2. GM restored quarterly dividend payouts in August after a two-year suspension.

Detroit Three

Ford Motor Co. reports its third-quarter results Wednesday and Stellantis reports its results Nov. 3.

More: GM reveals $107K Sierra EV pickup — and Denali owners will get first dibs

More: GM to bring salaried workers back to office 3 days a week starting Jan. 30

Contact Jamie L. LaReau: jlareau@freepress.com . Follow her on Twitter @ jlareauan . Read more on General Motors and sign up for our autos newsletter . Become a subscriber .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: GM reports revenue and income surge, but challenges remain

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

General Motors Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Record Sales

General Motors (GM) posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit outlook, as higher car prices helped fuel record sales for the biggest U.S. automaker. General Motors said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September came in at $2.25 per share, up 48.5% from the...
techaiapp.com

Microsoft Forecasts Spook Investors as Firm Reports Lowest Revenue in Five Years

Microsoft on Tuesday projected second-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets across its business units, stoking fear that macroeconomic headwinds are impacting the cloud business in addition to the PC unit. Revenue growth in the first quarter was Microsoft’s lowest in five years, and shares of the software giant fell 7...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Slides As Surprise China Price Cut Raises Demand Questions

Tesla (TSLA) shares extended declines Monday after it cut prices for its China-made cars for the first time this year, suggesting softening demand in the world's biggest market. Tesla, which has been raising costs of its U.S.-made cars for much of the year, reduced the starter price of its Model...
The Independent

Auto prices finally begin to creep down from inflated highs

All summer long, Aleen Hudson kept looking for a new minivan or SUV for her growing passenger shuttle service. She had a good credit rating and enough cash for a down payment. Yet dealerships in the Detroit area didn't have any suitable vehicles. Or they'd demand she pay $3,000 to $6,000 above the sticker price. Months of frustration left her despondent.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ford hit with $105M verdict over trade secrets

A federal jury in Michigan found Ford Motor Co. guilty of violating a contract and misuse of trade secrets, awarding Texas-based Versata Software $104.65 million on Wednesday after three weeks of trial testimony. "While we respect the jury’s decision, we believe the facts and the law do not support this outcome. Ford will appeal the verdict," spokeswoman Catherine Hargett told the Detroit Free Press on Thursday. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
NASDAQ

GM posts higher profit, reaffirms outlook, but margin slips

DETROIT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit, and reaffirmed its full-year outlook. The automaker reported net income of $3.3 billion, compared with $2.4 billion a year earlier. Revenue jumped to $41.9 billion, from $26.8 billion a year ago. GM's net margin...
electrek.co

Ford (F) Q3 earnings preview: Analysts expect revenue to climb despite $1B in supply chain costs

Ford (F) reports its third-quarter earnings Wednesday after the bell. Although analysts expect revenue to climb YOY, earnings growth will be harder to achieve as the company has already warned investors of an over $1 billion impact from supply chain-related costs. Take a look at the Ford 2022 Q3 earnings preview below to see what you can expect later.
The Associated Press

McDonald's Q3 sales boosted by higher prices, promotions

Higher prices and general unease about the economy didn’t keep customers away from McDonald’s in the third quarter, with the burger giant reporting a stronger-than-expected sales and profits. McDonald’s Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden __ who was promoted to the role last month __ said U.S. prices were 10% higher than last year in the July-September period. But while some lower-income consumers appeared to shift to cheaper menu items, overall demand remained strong. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said revamped stores, faster service, upgraded menu items and popular promotions are all drawing customers despite higher prices. “Consumers are willing to tolerate it and they’re willing to do that because of all the other things we have done to strengthen our offering,” Kemoczinski said Thursday in a conference call with investors.
Benzinga

General Motors Whale Trades For October 25

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on General Motors GM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

General Motors: Q3 Earnings Insights

General Motors GM reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. General Motors beat estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $2.25 versus an estimate of $1.89. Revenue was up $15.11 billion from the same...
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy