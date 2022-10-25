Read full article on original website
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
Leslie Jordan’s Final Instagram Post Reveals Everything Great About Him
Today (October 24), the world lost a true icon in Leslie Jordan. The beloved actor and comedian died at the age of 67 after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into the side of a building. The exact medical emergency remains unknown. Though Leslie Jordan is best known as an...
How ‘Call Me Kat’ Will Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Thursday’s Episode
The upcoming episode of “Call Me Kat” will include a title card paying tribute to Leslie Jordan after his death at age 67 in a car accident on Monday. Titled “Call Me Uncle Dad,” Season 3 Episode 5 will air on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Since the debut of “Call Me Kat in 2021,” Jordan starred in the comedy as Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe. He had completed production on eight episodes of Season 3, and was due to finish shooting Episode 9 this week. In Episode 7, which is set to air on Nov. 10,...
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
ETOnline.com
Leslie Jordan Throughout the Years
Here's a look at the late actor's life in photos. Leslie Jordan died on Oct. 24, 2022 following a car accident in Hollywood, California. He was 67.
Leslie Jordan, Comedian And Emmy-Winning 'Will & Grace' Actor, Dies At 67
Leslie Jordan, comedian and Emmy-winning 'Will & Grace' actor, has died at 67. The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, multiple outlets report. TMZ was first to report the news. ET has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and Jordan's...
A Look Back at Leslie Jordan’s Best Country Music Moments [Pictures]
The country music community is mourning the loss of charismatic actor, singer, performer and pop culture personality Leslie Jordan, who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. According to TMZ, the larger-than-life talent was killed after a suspected medical emergency caused his career to veer off the...
Leslie Jordan Recalled How He Started Acting in What Might Be His Final Interview
While talking to Anthony Mason on CBS Mornings, during what is believed to be his final interview, Leslie Jordan shared how he went from class clown to award-winning Hollywood star. Jordan talked about everything from his childhood to his recent country music career. But the interview circled about his one...
Leslie Jordan, beloved entertainer and Tennessee native, dies at 67
Without Leslie Jordan, the neon lights in Nashville don't seem to glow quite as bright. Jordan, a small-sized entertainer with a mighty appetite for making a room laugh, died Monday after a car wreck in Los Angeles, his agent David Shaul confirmed. He was 67. "The world is definitely a...
