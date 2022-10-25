ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit

Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards retweets anti-Semitic comment

A Michigan football player is facing criticism ahead of Saturday’s big game against Michigan State because of his social media activity. Donovan Edwards, a sophomore running back, retweeted an anti-Semitic comment in the wake of the Kanye West scandal. The tweet came from an account with the handle @TheXFilmXLord. The tweet was a broad, negative generalization that said “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.”
Get-back coach? Michigan has a "Get-to" coach

Michigan lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Ravens during the off season, and Jesse Minter stepped in from Vanderbilt with knowledge of the defensive system Macdonald had been using, and the Wolverines defense has been one of the most pleasant surprises through the halfway point of the college football season.
Michigan State football: Time to panic after Kedrick Reescano decommitment?

Weeks after rumors began to swirl, Kedrick Reescano made it official on Thursday and decommitted from Michigan State football. It had been a rumor for weeks dating back to the Ohio State game and he was reportedly taking official visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma State. He decided to open up his recruitment officially and there may also be a third team in the race for him: Texas A&M.
MSU fights to shield donor gifts for Tucker's contract

A state judge peppered Michigan State's lawyer with questions Tuesday about why the university wants to keep donor agreements paying for football coach Mel Tucker's $95 million contract a secret.The hearing in Judge Brock Swartzle's court is part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by the Detroit Free Press.Why it matters: Public bodies often reject FOIA requests — or demand exorbitant fees for public records — with impunity, leaving citizens or news organizations little recourse but to sue.The Free Press lawsuit forced MSU to publicly justify its denial of the donor agreements.We've been following this suit and...
Another DeCommit For MSU Football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has received a fourth decommit from its 2023 football recruiting class. Four star running back Kedrick Reescano from Texas has tweeted he will look elsewhere and to respect his decision. The first signing day for all verbal commits is in December. Subscribe to our...
Dungeon of Doom: Our thoughts on the Sheila Hamp talk, plus T.J. Lang stops by

ALLEN PARK -- Are the Detroit Lions still headed in the right direction?. That has become a topic of debate now that a four-game losing streak has sent them back to the bottom of the league. This week, team owner Sheila Hamp joined the conversation by way of a 4-minute chat with beat writers during practice. She wanted to offer a vote of confidence in the rebuild, and especially the leadership of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.
