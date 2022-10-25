Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on unifying state of Michigan with comments on UM-MSU rivalry
Adian Hutchinson is the pride of Michigan. He’s a native of Plymouth, went to high school in Dearborn, and eventually elected to continue his playing career in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines. Now as a member of the Detroit Lions, the rookie defensive end understands that the Motor City...
Santa Ono brings cookies to Diag’s ‘Block M’ defenders ahead of Michigan-MSU game
ANN ARBOR, MI - Leaving cookies for Santa is a Christmas tradition. On a brisk October Thursday, it was Santa who brought the cookies. Santa Ono, University of Michigan’s 15th president, brought treats to students defending the Diag’s “Block M” from vandals ahead of Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State football game.
How to get Michigan versus Michigan State football tickets in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - One of the most highly anticipated football games of the year in the state of Michigan is this weekend and tickets are in high demand. However, you can still find plenty of tickets for sale, they just aren’t cheap. Here are three good ticket site options where we found a number of good seats for sale:
Need last-second tickets for Michigan-MSU? Here’s what it costs
ANN ARBOR, MI - You waited until today to decide to go to the Michigan-Michigan State game, didn’t you?. The good news is plenty of tickets are still available on the secondary market. The bad news is it will be pricey to gain admission into Michigan Stadium for the Oct. 29 rivalry night game.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit
Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
MLive.com
Kim Barnes Arico: Michigan basketball will ‘shock a lot of people’ this year
ANN ARBOR -- The last time Kim Barnes Arico spoke to reporters at Crisler Center, it was after Michigan had earned a spot in the Sweet 16 in March. She was back on Tuesday (Oct. 25) to preview the upcoming season, one she hopes will prove that Michigan’s recent success is sustainable.
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards retweets anti-Semitic comment
A Michigan football player is facing criticism ahead of Saturday’s big game against Michigan State because of his social media activity. Donovan Edwards, a sophomore running back, retweeted an anti-Semitic comment in the wake of the Kanye West scandal. The tweet came from an account with the handle @TheXFilmXLord. The tweet was a broad, negative generalization that said “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.”
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Player News
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is under fire this week for sharing an antisemetic tweet. Edwards reposted a tweet that said: "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed." The Wolverines have not...
footballscoop.com
Get-back coach? Michigan has a "Get-to" coach
Michigan lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Ravens during the off season, and Jesse Minter stepped in from Vanderbilt with knowledge of the defensive system Macdonald had been using, and the Wolverines defense has been one of the most pleasant surprises through the halfway point of the college football season.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Infamous Michigan football fan shares story of becoming viral meme after 2015 loss to Michigan State
The infamous University of Michigan football fan recalls the moment that turned him into a meme. Saturday (Oct. 29) will be seven years since Wolverines punter Blake O’Neill lost control of the ball on the Michigan State Spartans 38-yard-line, which they recovered while dashing the end zone in walk-off fashion.
spartanavenue.com
Michigan State football: Time to panic after Kedrick Reescano decommitment?
Weeks after rumors began to swirl, Kedrick Reescano made it official on Thursday and decommitted from Michigan State football. It had been a rumor for weeks dating back to the Ohio State game and he was reportedly taking official visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma State. He decided to open up his recruitment officially and there may also be a third team in the race for him: Texas A&M.
Michigan football 2023 schedule: Spartans & Nittany Lions flip dates, one fewer home game
Michigan football will open the 2023 season with four consecutive home games before playing just one game the next five weeks at the Big House. The Big Ten released the conference's 2023 football schedule Wednesday afternoon, with Michigan's highlight coming the final week of the season, hosting the Buckeyes on Nov. 25. ...
MSU fights to shield donor gifts for Tucker's contract
A state judge peppered Michigan State's lawyer with questions Tuesday about why the university wants to keep donor agreements paying for football coach Mel Tucker's $95 million contract a secret.The hearing in Judge Brock Swartzle's court is part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by the Detroit Free Press.Why it matters: Public bodies often reject FOIA requests — or demand exorbitant fees for public records — with impunity, leaving citizens or news organizations little recourse but to sue.The Free Press lawsuit forced MSU to publicly justify its denial of the donor agreements.We've been following this suit and...
WILX-TV
Another DeCommit For MSU Football
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has received a fourth decommit from its 2023 football recruiting class. Four star running back Kedrick Reescano from Texas has tweeted he will look elsewhere and to respect his decision. The first signing day for all verbal commits is in December. Subscribe to our...
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Dungeon of Doom: Our thoughts on the Sheila Hamp talk, plus T.J. Lang stops by
ALLEN PARK -- Are the Detroit Lions still headed in the right direction?. That has become a topic of debate now that a four-game losing streak has sent them back to the bottom of the league. This week, team owner Sheila Hamp joined the conversation by way of a 4-minute chat with beat writers during practice. She wanted to offer a vote of confidence in the rebuild, and especially the leadership of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.
Michigan farm creates massive rivalry-themed maze
Choice Farms in Webberville made a maize-in-blue and Spartan-themed maze and, well, it's huge.
HometownLife.com
WATCH: Former Detroit Catholic Central guard Chas Lewless makes college decision
Detroit King point guard Chas Lewless made his college decision on Thursday, Oct. 27. The junior spent the past 2 years playing for the Shamrocks.
Bookstore for University of Michigan students closing after 88 years in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - For nearly nine decades, a rite of passage for University of Michigan students was sifting through rows of textbooks in the basement of Ulrich’s Bookstore. Hundreds of thousands of students over the years with course guides in hands would walk among the shelves and leave with the heavy sack of books that would engulf them that semester.
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
Comments / 0