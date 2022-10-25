Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
I-84 east reopens in Waterbury following box truck crash
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 east was closed in Waterbury because of a box truck crash. According to the Department of Transportation, the rollover crash happened between exits 25 and 25A. The highway has since reopened. The crash was first reported around 7:50 a.m. on Friday. No injuries were...
Eyewitness News
DOT CAMERA: I-84 east closed in Waterbury because of box truck crash
Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 28, including what police called a road rage homicide in Hartford. WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: A big weekend for mummies. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It's a big weekend for Mummies of the World...
sheltonherald.com
East Haven man killed in Westbrook crash, police say
WESTBROOK — A Connecticut man was killed early Thursday morning in a car crash, according to state police. Connecticut State Police said Hoa Trinh, 54, of East Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. He was a passenger in his 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES, according to police. The 61-year-old driver, a Branford resident, suffered a suspected minor injury, state police said.
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in Killingly
Killingly, Conn. - At approximately 4:30 pm Tuesday, October 25th, the Dayville Fire Company was dispatched for a reported motor vehicle accident on Interstate 395 Northbound in the area of exit 41. While en route Quinebaug Valley Dispatch advised units that the occupant was entrapped with serious injuries. A KB ambulance was the first to arrive on the scene and verified the information given by the dispatcher, adding that they had a single-vehicle rollover accident in the middle of the Northbound lanes. A Lifestar medical helicopter was requested but was unavailable due to the weather.
Eyewitness News
Meriden man arrested following shooting, deadly crash in Southington
Meriden man arrested following shooting, deadly crash...
Hartford driver shot dead
A 23-year-old driver has been shot and killed in Hartford after police say he chased a vehicle that had hit his car and then sped off before a passenger got out and opened fire.
Eyewitness News
A Bristol man is planning a personal tribute to honor the fallen Bristol police officers.
Man Killed In Suspicious Crash In Southington Was Also Shot, Police Say
Man Killed In Suspicious Crash In Southington Was Also Shot, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been arrested after a 28-year-old who died in a crash was found with a gunshot wound. The incident took place in Hartford County around midnight in Southington on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to Lt. Keith Egan of Southington Police, officers responded to a report of a...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer, Vehicle Closed Lane on I-84 East in East Hartford
A crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle closed a lane on Interstate 84 East in East Hartford on Tuesday morning, but the scene has cleared. The three center lanes were closed between exits 58 and 59, according to CT Travel Smart. It's unclear if anyone is injured in the...
Eyewitness News
FORECAST: a pleasant dry stretch continues, but it won't last through Halloween
Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 28, including what police called a road rage homicide in Hartford. DOT CAMERA: I-84 east closed in Waterbury because of box truck crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. Interstate 84 east was closed in Waterbury Friday...
Eyewitness News
Manchester High School dismisses following emailed threat
Manchester High School dismisses following emailed threat
Eyewitness News
Man killed in Waterbury scooter crash
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 31-year-old man was killed in a scooter crash in Waterbury on Thursday morning. According to police, a van collided with the scooter in the area of 1015 Meriden Rd. around 6:20 a.m. That portion of the road was closed, officers said. The rider of the...
Eyewitness News
Police: Man shot in head following road rage incident
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - New details have emerged in the road rage incident that left one man dead in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford Police have confirmed that the victim’s name is 23-year-old Manuel Rodriguez. Police say the suspect intentionally drove into Rodriguez’s vehicle in the area of Hillside Avenue....
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Search For Car Involved in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash
Waterbury police are searching for the driver who hit a man on East Main Street and took off Thursday night. Police said they were called to the area around 6:30 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash. Responding officers found a man in the road that was struck by a car that fled the scene.
darientimes.com
CT state police cruiser struck on I-84 in Hartford, officials say
HARTFORD — A Connecticut state trooper's vehicle was struck on Interstate-84 early Tuesday morning, authorities said. State police said the trooper was outside the vehicle when the crash occurred and there were no injuries reported. State police said members of Troop H in Hartford were called to the westbound...
Eyewitness News
Watertown Police Department hold fundraiser for Bristol officers
Watertown Police Department hold fundraiser for Bristol officers
Video: Car engulfed in flames after crash in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A car was engulfed in flames and firefighters fought to extinguish it after a two-car crash in Glastonbury on Wednesday morning. Responders were called to the scene at Coleman and Chestnut Hill roads just before 7 a.m. One of the drivers and one firefighter suffered minor...
Eyewitness News
Watertown Police: Bomb squad responded for suspicious item found on Main Street
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Watertown Police Department responded the area of Main Street and Cherry Avenue for the report of a suspicious item found. Police say the area is safe and the incident is resolved. The area of Main Street from Cherry Avenue to Trumbull Street was closed due...
62-year-old bicyclist sent to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 62-year-old bicyclist was taken to a hospital Wednesday with “significant life-threatening injuries” after being hit by a vehicle in Manchester, according to police. The crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. to the Tolland Turnpike near the Interstate 84 overpass at Burrs Corners. The vehicle that hit the cyclist was driving […]
Eyewitness News
Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were shot Friday in Waterbury, according to police. Police said it happened at an address on Knollwood Circle. A witness in the area said bullets went through her back door during the incident. She heard almost 20 gunshots while watching her 7-month old. The...
