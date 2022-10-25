ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

I-84 east reopens in Waterbury following box truck crash

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 east was closed in Waterbury because of a box truck crash. According to the Department of Transportation, the rollover crash happened between exits 25 and 25A. The highway has since reopened. The crash was first reported around 7:50 a.m. on Friday. No injuries were...
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

East Haven man killed in Westbrook crash, police say

WESTBROOK — A Connecticut man was killed early Thursday morning in a car crash, according to state police. Connecticut State Police said Hoa Trinh, 54, of East Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. He was a passenger in his 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES, according to police. The 61-year-old driver, a Branford resident, suffered a suspected minor injury, state police said.
WESTBROOK, CT
Quiet Corner Alerts

Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in Killingly

Killingly, Conn. - At approximately 4:30 pm Tuesday, October 25th, the Dayville Fire Company was dispatched for a reported motor vehicle accident on Interstate 395 Northbound in the area of exit 41. While en route Quinebaug Valley Dispatch advised units that the occupant was entrapped with serious injuries. A KB ambulance was the first to arrive on the scene and verified the information given by the dispatcher, adding that they had a single-vehicle rollover accident in the middle of the Northbound lanes. A Lifestar medical helicopter was requested but was unavailable due to the weather.
KILLINGLY, CT
Eyewitness News

Meriden man arrested following shooting, deadly crash in Southington

Hartford Police are investigating a homicide in the area of 539 Hillside Avenue. Watertown Police Department hold fundraiser for Bristol officers. The Watertown Police Department held a fundraiser pasta dinner to raise money in honor of Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy. Meriden man arrested following shooting, deadly crash...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Manchester High School dismisses following emailed threat

Hartford Police are investigating a homicide in the area of 539 Hillside Avenue. Watertown Police Department hold fundraiser for Bristol officers. The Watertown Police Department held a fundraiser pasta dinner to raise money in honor of Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy. Meriden man arrested following shooting, deadly crash...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man killed in Waterbury scooter crash

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 31-year-old man was killed in a scooter crash in Waterbury on Thursday morning. According to police, a van collided with the scooter in the area of 1015 Meriden Rd. around 6:20 a.m. That portion of the road was closed, officers said. The rider of the...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Man shot in head following road rage incident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - New details have emerged in the road rage incident that left one man dead in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford Police have confirmed that the victim’s name is 23-year-old Manuel Rodriguez. Police say the suspect intentionally drove into Rodriguez’s vehicle in the area of Hillside Avenue....
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

CT state police cruiser struck on I-84 in Hartford, officials say

HARTFORD — A Connecticut state trooper's vehicle was struck on Interstate-84 early Tuesday morning, authorities said. State police said the trooper was outside the vehicle when the crash occurred and there were no injuries reported. State police said members of Troop H in Hartford were called to the westbound...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Watertown Police Department hold fundraiser for Bristol officers

Eyewitness News meteorologist Scot Haney tracks our weather pattern approaching Halloween. As Thanksgiving approaches, no matter where you do your grocery shopping, your turkey is going to cost you more this year. Updated: 7 hours ago. Hartford Police are investigating a homicide in the area of 539 Hillside Avenue. Meriden...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Video: Car engulfed in flames after crash in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A car was engulfed in flames and firefighters fought to extinguish it after a two-car crash in Glastonbury on Wednesday morning. Responders were called to the scene at Coleman and Chestnut Hill roads just before 7 a.m. One of the drivers and one firefighter suffered minor...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were shot Friday in Waterbury, according to police. Police said it happened at an address on Knollwood Circle. A witness in the area said bullets went through her back door during the incident. She heard almost 20 gunshots while watching her 7-month old. The...
WATERBURY, CT

