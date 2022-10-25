ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Cranberry Township; Life-Flighted to Hospital

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was Life-Flighted to an Erie-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Innis Street Extension and State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

BRUSH FIRE, VEHICLE ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON TUESDAY

A brush fire was reported yesterday in East Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Marion Center and Plumville Fire Departments were dispatched to Route 119 North near White Lane. This marks the 43rd brush fire call made this year in Indiana County. On top of the bus crash...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRE REPORTED IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP THIS MORNING

No one was hurt in a structure fire that happened this morning in Burrell Township. (Photo by Josh Widdowson) At 5:15 a.m., Indiana County 911 dispatched the Blairsville, Black Lick, Coral Graceton and Homer City fire departments for a reported structure fire at 1583 Cornell Road in Burrell Township. The county Hazmat team and Citizen’s Ambulance were also dispatched at the time. At 7:03, the Clyde fire department was called in for standby detail for the Blairsville and Black Lick fire companies, but they would be called to the scene 10 minutes later. Initial reports said the fire was in a one-story wood-framed structure with a basement and fire was showing from one room when crews arrived. Reports are also saying that the home was in a “hoarding condition.” About 30 minutes after the initial dispatch was made, the fire was reported out, but crews remain on scene to look for hot spots and extensions.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Fire Destroys Three East Freedom Twp. Homes

A fire destroyed three trailer homes in Blair county early Wednesday morning. We’re still learning more about what happened. We spoke with neighbors and one of the trailer park’s managers. 911 officials say the blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. along Chevrolet Drive in East Freedom Township....
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details of House Explosion in Curwensville Borough

CURWENSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details concerning a house explosion in Curwensville Borough on October 3. (Photos courtesy of Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.) According to a release issued by Ridgway-based State Police on Tuesday, October 25, the incident occurred along Anderson Street in Curwensville Borough,...
CURWENSVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

MINOR INJURIES REPORTED IN WEDNESDAY CRASH

One person was injured in a crash that happened Wednesday in Center Township. State police say at 3:03 p.m., a car driven by 18-year-old Joseph B. Johnston of Heilwood was driving north along Coal Road near Bruner Road when it fish tailed and spun around before leaving the east side of the roadway. It then rolled over twice down an embankment before coming to rest on all four wheels.
HEILWOOD, PA
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Shots Fired Investigation

Police in Cambria County are searching for an unidentified suspect following a shots fired incident in Northern Cambria earlier Thursday. Authorities say the incident reportedly occurred near a residence located along Shawna Road (Route 219) in Susquehanna Township. Police say the victim fled the scene and there has been no...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Public can weigh in on PennDOT plans for Route 356 roundabout

A busy Route 356 intersection in Allegheny Township will get a complete overhaul next year that is expected to increase traffic flow and safety. The public can weigh in on PennDOT’s plans to build a roundabout at Route 356 and La Belle Vue Road, where nearly 11,000 vehicles travel each day.
explorejeffersonpa.com

Corsica Man Escapes Injury in Route 322 Rollover

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township around 6:16 a.m. on October 5. Police say 34-year-old Joseph A. Boyd, of Corsica, was traveling west on U.S. 322 in a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox when his vehicle exited the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and then collided with a mailbox before traveling back onto the roadway and overturning onto its roof.
CORSICA, PA
WTAJ

4 taken to hospital after crash in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were flown and two people were driven to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in Shade Township Monday. The crash occurred at the 700 block of Monument Road around 7 p.m. on Oct. 24, according to Somerset County 911. State police said the driver of the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 119

SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened in Sykesville Borough last Friday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this accident happened on State Route 119, in Sykesville Borough, Jefferson County, on Friday, October 21, around 9:55 a.m., involving 61-year-old Patricia A. Grippo, of Emporium, and 62-year-old Susan M. Bouch, of Reynoldsville.
SYKESVILLE, PA
WTAJ

One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
ALTOONA, PA

