Man killed after shot in the back in Rogers Park shooting, Chicago police say
The victim driving in Rogers Park when someone in a black Jeep driving southbound fired shots from the vehicle, striking the man in the back, Chicago police said.
‘Dangerous situation’: Auto shop owner fights off attempted armed robber
CHICAGO — The owner of an auto detail shop in Portage Park is still a bit shaken up after he fought off an attempted armed robbery suspect earlier this month. Owner James Suh was behind the counter of Car Care Auto Spa, located at Cicero and Patterson, on Oct. 12. Just after 7 p.m., a […]
New Details Released in Fatal Shooting at Chicago Greyhound Bus Station
Chicago police have released new details in a fatal shooting that occurred at a Greyhound bus station on the city’s Near West Side Tuesday morning. According to a new community alert released this week, the shooting occurred at approximately 11:16 a.m. in the 600 block of West Harrison Street Tuesday.
Humboldt Park shooting: 7-year-old boy dies after being struck by stray bullet in home, CPD says
The boy hit by a stray bullet while in his Humboldt Park home has died, according to CPD.
Woman found dead on downtown Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Friday. Police say she was found on the ground in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:44 a.m. Area Three detectives are investigating the death. No further details are available at this...
Three injured in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Friday morning. Police say around 1:15 a.m. a 20-year-old man was shot by someone in a white sedan while on a sidewalk in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue. The victim was taken to an area...
Man shoots woman, self in North Side apartment building
CHICAGO — A woman was shot by a man in the hall of a residential building in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say. Police officials responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of North LaSalle Avenue around […]
Woman fatally shot in head, leg on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Wednesday. Shortly before 5 p.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The woman was shot in the...
South Side crime: 15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the boy was outside in the Chatham neighborhood walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:42 p.m. when he was shot by people in a white Jeep. The...
Child shot in Chicago: Stray bullet strikes 7-year-old boy in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 7-year-old boy was struck and critically wounded by a stray bullet in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday night.At 8:22 p.m., police received multiple calls of shots fired near Rockwell Street and Potomac Avenue, according to Deputy police Chief Ron Pontecore.Police then learned that a boy had been in the bathroom washing his hands in a home in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue when a bullet came through the window and struck him.The boy was shot once in the abdomen and was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was listed in critical...
Police investigating after 2 are found shot in Near North Side apartment building
Chicago police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot inside an apartment building on the Near North Side. CPD said the man’s injuries may have been self-inflicted. Police responded to calls of shots fired on the 8th floor of the apartment building at 1000 North LaSalle...
CPD officer facing felony charges in 2021 Taser incident on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago Police officer was charged with two felonies Thursday, more than a year after he allegedly used a Taser on an unarmed man who was cooperating with the officer’s orders. Marco Simonetti, 58, was arrested Wednesday night at the CPD’s First District station in the South Loop, according to court records. He […]
Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
Chicago woman charged in connection to fatal Scottsdale shooting
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Scottsdale over the weekend. Police say Alexes Hernandez is charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 4600 block of West 87th Street on Sunday.
Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.
15-year-old shot and killed while walking in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.Police say the teen was walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:30 last night, when someone in a white Jeep pulled up and started shooting. He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries. No one is in custody.
Man wanted for robbing Portillo's at gunpoint in Gurnee taken into custody
CHICAGO (CBS)-- North suburban police took a man into custody who robbed a Portillos drive-thru at gunpoint. Police in Elgin arrested 43-year-old Eric Gatlin for holding up the Portillo's in Gurnee during Monday's lunch rush. He was last seen driving a white Ford cargo van reported stolen out of Round Lake Beach.
Veteran CPD officer charged with battery, official misconduct for Taser incident
A veteran Chicago police officer is charged with battery and official misconduct for an incident involving a Taser.
Comments / 2