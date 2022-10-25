ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Woman found dead on downtown Chicago sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Friday. Police say she was found on the ground in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:44 a.m. Area Three detectives are investigating the death. No further details are available at this...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Three injured in South Shore drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Friday morning. Police say around 1:15 a.m. a 20-year-old man was shot by someone in a white sedan while on a sidewalk in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue. The victim was taken to an area...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shoots woman, self in North Side apartment building

CHICAGO — A woman was shot by a man in the hall of a residential building in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say. Police officials responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of North LaSalle Avenue around […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman fatally shot in head, leg on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Wednesday. Shortly before 5 p.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The woman was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: 15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the boy was outside in the Chatham neighborhood walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:42 p.m. when he was shot by people in a white Jeep. The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Child shot in Chicago: Stray bullet strikes 7-year-old boy in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 7-year-old boy was struck and critically wounded by a stray bullet in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday night.At 8:22 p.m., police received multiple calls of shots fired near Rockwell Street and Potomac Avenue, according to Deputy police Chief Ron Pontecore.Police then learned that a boy had been in the bathroom washing his hands in a home in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue when a bullet came through the window and struck him.The boy was shot once in the abdomen and was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was listed in critical...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in connection to fatal Scottsdale shooting

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Scottsdale over the weekend. Police say Alexes Hernandez is charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 4600 block of West 87th Street on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

15-year-old shot and killed while walking in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.Police say the teen was walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:30 last night, when someone in a white Jeep pulled up and started shooting. He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy