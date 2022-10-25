ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus to have its first-ever master plan for public art

By Bill Bush, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279Oh9_0ilh8F2h00

The city of Columbus will create its first-ever "Public Art Master Plan" for the development, improvement and enhancement of public art and cultural arts programs in the community.

Under a $250,000 contract approved Monday evening, the City Council has directed the plan be created by the nonprofit Greater Columbus Arts Council to "set a vision and develop a clear set of community-informed goals, policies and objectives to provide guidance" on public art and programs.

The money will come out of the city's Neighborhood and Economic Development Fund.

"Art is an invaluable part of the city's unique culture, our history, identity and our economy, so it is imperative that we have a comprehensive city developed plan," said Council Member Nick Bankston, chair of Economic Development Committee. The plan will guide art investment for up to a decade.

"Investment in public art both inspires and engages us, and yet of the 14th-largest cities in the country Columbus is the only one without a master plan to guide public and private investment in public art," Tom Katzenmeyer, president and CEO of the GCAC told council members. "As a consequence we are underfunding our public art, and up 'til now have had no intentional strategy for equity and representation.

"We need more art in neighborhoods, and more art by women and more art by artists of color."

'We are a big city now'

The organization hopes to double the size of the city's funding by pursuing funding from other community entities, and will issue a national request for proposals this week to identify a consultant to conduct community engagement concluding early next year, with the master plan completed 12 to 15 months later, said Jami Goldstein, a spokesperson for the GCAC.

"It transcends language, it helps people feel things, it brings community together and it makes people think," Council Member Lourdes Barroso de Padilla said of public art. "It heals and I think it really truly is a universal language. So it's about time that Columbus has done this, because I think this is who we are."

"We are big city now, and so having a cemented (art) plan for this city moving forward now, we're super excited about that," said Council Member Emmanuel Remy.

"I just have one recommendation: Just make sure we keep the deer on the riverfront," Bankston said, referring to the "Scioto Lounge Deer," three humanized bronze deer by sculptor Terry Allen scattered along the Scioto Mile riverfront Downtown, including one standing on its hind legs on the Rich Street Bridge peering out at the river.

The fate of one of the city's most-prominent and controversial pieces of art, the Christopher Columbus statue which used to sit in front of City Hall until it was removed during racial justice protests that rocked Downtown in June 2020, is still unresolved. In July, the Council indefinitely tabled a request for $253,000 consulting contract for "facilitating community education and engagement and developing contextual materials that would accompany" the "potential reinstallation of the statue in a new public location."

In other business Monday evening: Council approved $5.31 million from the general fund to support high-quality pre-kindergarten as part of the Early Start Columbus program, which seeks to expand high-quality preschool options for Columbus residents in partnership with Columbus City Schools and community-based providers.

"Participating in high-quality, formal early learning environments helps children enter kindergarten prepared, which aids their academic performance throughout later schooling and increases their likelihood of enrolling in higher education and, ultimately, earning a family-sustaining income as an adult," the council said in a written statement.

Also, the council approved the purchase of new equipment for the Division of Fire, including a new tandem-axle, 107-foot ladder truck for just under $2 million and two custom pumper trucks for $1.73 million.

wbush@gannett.com

@ReporterBush

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus schools eyeing software to address bus route issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Transportation issues continue to impact several students 10 weeks into the school year. The principal at Summit Academy Middle School, which serves students with disabilities, said she is facing two busing issues. The school’s transportation is provided by Columbus City Schools and right now it is dealing with a major bus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye

Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
WORTHINGTON, OH
Delaware Gazette

Renovated bookstore to reopen

After nine months of renovations, Beanbag Books in downtown Delaware plans to reopen next week with a newly expanded space for reading and events. Owner Jody Everett said Tuesday that renovations to the store took place from February to October, and the store has expanded into the vacant side of the building and now spans the entire first floor at 25 W. Winter St. Everett said the space was available after Pure-n-Simple moved to a location on Central Avenue last year.
DELAWARE, OH
themanual.com

The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city

October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus named one of hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors.  Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Hotels In Downtown Columbus

One thing I have always loved about this city is the way that we welcome visitors. The Midwest is known for being warm and welcoming and I’d argue that no one does it better than Columbus. What can I say? As residents, we know what makes our city such a lovely place to visit and we’re always happy to help people experience it for themselves.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Problematic Apartment Owner Receives Final Warning from City Leaders

After another year of inaction, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has issued an ultimatum to the owners of the the Latitude Five25 apartment buildings located at 525 Sawyer Boulevard on the Near East Side of Columbus: sell the property immediately or the city will take over. A court order was...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus apartment complex owners ordered to sell or give up property

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The owners of an east Columbus apartment complex will sell the property or be taken over by new management, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. Klein said the city and the owner of Latitude Five25 on Sawyer Boulevard are nearing a deal to sell the complex in the next three months, in addition to paying a $50,000 contempt fine at closing.
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus to host first-ever Diwali celebration Wednesday

The Hindu faith is celebrated during the month of October in the United States, and the city of Columbus is doing its part to recognize the country’s third largest religion with its first-ever Diwali celebration on Wednesday. At a recent Columbus City Council meeting, members opened the floor to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties

Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
LICKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire

COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Franklin County Dog Shelter hosts reverse trick-or-treat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter provided a reverse trick-or-treat Thursday night for the dogs and local kids. During the event, the kids were able to give the dogs some attention and a treat. In return, they got a treat of their own. The event was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pickaway County business owner a viral success story

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Brandon Schlichter, a Circleville native and entrepreneur, said he did not grow up with wealth and that his family was evicted from their home when he was six-years-old and again at 18. “I want to be successful on social media, I need to treat YouTube...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy