NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
Hong Kong Stocks Fall Nearly 3%; Bank of Japan Keeps Rates Unchanged

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led losses as shares in the Asia-Pacific fell as the Bank of Japan's left its benchmark interest rate unchanged. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong lost 2.95%, with the Hang Seng Tech index falling 4.62%. In Australia, the...
Pinterest Shares Soar on Third-Quarter Revenue Beat as It Bucks Online Ads Trend

Pinterest beat on both revenue and earnings per share. The company bucked the trend in online advertising, which has taken a toll on rivals like Meta and Snap. Pinterest posted a loss of $65 million. Pinterest shares soared over 12% in extended trading after the company reported third-quarter earnings. Here's...
What Happens Next After Elon Musk Took Over Twitter?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter, CNBC reported late Thursday. CNBC's David Faber in a tweet reported former CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal left the company's headquarters in San Francisco and will not be returning. Earlier this week, Musk took to the social media...
Dogecoin Surges 35% as Elon Musk's Twitter Deal Approaches Close

Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency branded after a viral dog meme from 2013, is up 35% since Monday as Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter approaches a close. The price of the token often moves in lockstep with comments made by the Tesla CEO. Doge is up 10% in the last 24...
Intel Announces Up to $10 Billion in Cost Reductions Through 2025

Intel plans up to $10 billion in cost reductions and efficiency improvements in the next three years. The chipmaker said in the quarter that it would make chips for MediaTek. Intel shares moved as much as 7% higher in extended trading on Thursday after the chipmaker announced lower-than-expected earnings guidance for the full fiscal year but said it will deliver up to $10 billion in cost reductions and efficiency improvements.
Elon Musk Now in Charge of Twitter, CEO and CFO Have Left, Sources Say

CNBC's David Faber reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal have left the company's San Francisco headquarters. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter, CNBC has learned. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance...
Europe's ‘Not Out of the Woods' Despite Gas Prices Falling to 4-Month Lows

Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed natural gas prices to trade at historic levels back in August. However, these have significantly come down since then. "With gas storage near full, LNG inflows in oversupply and favourable mild autumn weather, prices are doing the work to keep the system balanced as commodities trade in the present," Ehsan Khoman, head of commodities research at MUFG Bank, told CNBC via email.
American Companies Increasingly Look Outside of China After Covid

Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
Covid Cases, Controls Spread in China

"Since the 20th National Party Congress kicked off on 16 October, domestic Covid case numbers have been clearly on an upward trajectory," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu and a team said in a report Thursday. The Nomura analysts said they expect China's stringent Covid controls will remain at least...
Venture Capitalists Are Betting on a Part of China's Chip Industry Safe From U.S. Bans

The U.S. this month imposed new restrictions to maintain a lead over China in advanced chip technology. Nearly 80% of the global chip market falls under the mature technologies category, giving Chinese companies an opportunity to fill the gap, said Bo Du, managing director at WestSummit Capital Management. Tay Choon...
How Super-Hot Rocks Miles Under the Earth's Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy

Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.

