Erie County, OH

Massillon man dies in Erie County crash

By The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
GROTON TWP. – A Massillon man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Erie County.

Craig R. Griffith, 63, died after his 2010 Honda Accord was struck by a 2021 Mack Granite truck, driven by Joseph R. Lenke, 39, of Oak Harbor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened around 2:49 p.m. along state Route 99 at the intersection of Harris Road. The patrol said Lenke was traveling north on state Route 99. Griffith failed to yield for a stop sign and was struck by the truck, the patrol said.

Lenke was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

Griffith, who was wearing his seat belt, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a Sandusky funeral home.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Alcohol and drug use are not believed to be a factor in the crash, the report said. The crash remains under investigation.

