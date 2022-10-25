Massillon man dies in Erie County crash

GROTON TWP. – A Massillon man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Erie County.

Craig R. Griffith, 63, died after his 2010 Honda Accord was struck by a 2021 Mack Granite truck, driven by Joseph R. Lenke, 39, of Oak Harbor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened around 2:49 p.m. along state Route 99 at the intersection of Harris Road. The patrol said Lenke was traveling north on state Route 99. Griffith failed to yield for a stop sign and was struck by the truck, the patrol said.

Fatal crash:Massillon man killed in two-vehicle crash

Lenke was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

Griffith, who was wearing his seat belt, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a Sandusky funeral home.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Alcohol and drug use are not believed to be a factor in the crash, the report said. The crash remains under investigation.