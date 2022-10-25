Read full article on original website
KHBS
Study: Arkansas one of the hardest states to vote in
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Early voting is underway in the midterm election — a new study says Arkansas is actually one of the hardest states to vote in. A recent non-partisan academic study released by Northern Illinois University places Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in ease of voting and one of the study’s authors says that’s for numerous reasons.
Arizona AG agrees not to enforce near-total abortion ban until 2023
Arizona's near total ban on abortions won't be enforced until at least 2023 after the state's attorney general reached an agreement with abortion rights groups, allowing for abortions to resume in the state Thursday, per Bloomberg Law. Driving the news: Brittany Fonteno, who heads Planned Parenthood Arizona, said at a...
ualrpublicradio.org
History of Arkansas ballot initiatives explores 50%, 60% threshold of Issue 2
Voters are casting ballots for and against Issue 2, which would raise the threshold for passage of proposed constitutional amendments and citizen-led initiated acts from 50% to 60%. Issue 2, which was proposed by the Arkansas General Assembly, would require the 60% threshold for legislative-referred or citizen-initiated proposed constitutional amendments...
Arkansas voting officials are certain that voting machines are completely secure
Arkansas voting officials are adamant that voting machines being used for elections this year are secure.
No drive to drive: Arkansas teens hesitant to get behind the wheel
KARK 4’s Laura Monteverdi sat down with a group of students from Robinson High School in Little Rock to find out what's keeping them from getting their license or delaying it.
Russellville ER doctor recognized for treating opioid patients throughout Arkansas
During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Dr. Kristin Martin saw more struggles and deaths from drug overdoses than from the coronavirus, she said Tuesday at an Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care event honoring her efforts to alleviate the ongoing opioid epidemic throughout the state. Martin is an emergency department physician and the CEO and medical […] The post Russellville ER doctor recognized for treating opioid patients throughout Arkansas appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers
The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown.
Pennsylvania man pleads guilty after Rep. Swalwell death threats
A Pennsylvania man pled guilty Friday to making threats to kill a member of Congress, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said. Driving the news: Joshua Hall, 22, was accused of making a series of calls from New York to the California office of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and making threats to kill the congressman to at least three different staffers.
Arkansas Jan. 6 insurrection defendant Peter Stager remains jailed after Oct. 24 hearing, speedy trial waved
A Conway man charged with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection has a court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas DHS preparing for new community-based health initiatives
The Arkansas Department of Human Services is preparing to roll out new public health services as part of ARHOME, the state’s Medicaid expansion program. DHS officials say they soon expect to receive approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for their Life360 HOME initiative to provide more services to populations most at risk of negative health outcomes.
Judge allows activists to monitor ballot drop boxes in Arizona
A federal judge declined to approve an emergency order to stop activists from gathering at and around ballot drop boxes to monitor voters. Why it matters: The activists claim they are doing so to prevent voter fraud, but voting rights groups have called the move a voter intimidation tactic. Election officials have reported people in tactical gear and masks — and allegedly armed with weapons — watching over a drop box for mail-in ballots.
ualrpublicradio.org
Candidates for Arkansas governor in home stretch of their campaigns
With early voting underway for the Nov. 8 election, Arkansas' candidates for governor are making final appearances in campaign rallies around the state. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders headlined a packed meet and greet event Tuesday at the Jacksonville Community Center. She spoke about education, crime, safety and “empowering Arkansas.” Sanders was joined on stage by Republican U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman.
Arkansas Worst Baby Names People Will Totally Judge You For
Hey there Arkansas moms and dads and moms-to-be and dads-to-be, this is for sure an exciting time for you and the whole family. I'm sure names are being thrown at you left and right and picking the right name for your baby is most important. So let's get you some suggestions for not only the best names for babies in Arkansas but also maybe a few you might want to think twice about.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 1,946 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 1,946 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up slightly from the 1,872 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 278 new cases per day in the...
thv11.com
Arkansas woman finally gets pageant crown from 1967
Judy Cox was crowned Miss Springdale back in 1967. Now, in 2022, she has finally received her crown.
State's medical cannabis program doesn't meet demand, advocates warn
A state program that allows doctors to prescribe low-THC cannabis to patients with epilepsy, PTSD and other medical conditions isn't growing fast enough to meet demand, veterans advocates warned ahead of a Department of Public Safety Commission meeting Thursday. Driving the news: The Public Safety Commission will take public comment...
