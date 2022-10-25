ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

30-Year-Old Brandon Whittington Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Hammond (Hammond, LA)

 3 days ago

Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 51 and I-55 around 9:45 p.m.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Brandon Whittington.

According to LSP, Whittington was driving a 2017 Mercedes C300 southbound. For reasons unknown, his vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree.

Whittington was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said he was restrained during the crash.No further details regarding the crash are currently available.

The crash is being investigated.

October 25, 2022

Source: WGNO

