Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has endorsed a Democratic House colleague from Michigan locked in a competitive reelection fight and will campaign for her next week. In a statement Thursday, Cheney described Rep. Elissa Slotkin, with whom she serves on the Armed Services Committee, as "a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what's best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons."

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO