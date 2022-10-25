ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fetterman: 'Doing that debate wasn't exactly easy'

A day after Pennsylvania's Senate debate sharpened the stakes in the battle for control of the chamber, Democrat John Fetterman strolled onto a stage in Pittsburgh and bluntly acknowledged his challenges. "To be honest, doing that debate wasn't exactly easy," Fetterman told supporters at a rally Wednesday night. "I knew...
More than 17.5 million pre-election ballots cast with 11 days to go before midterms

More than 17.5 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 46 states as of Friday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Pre-election voting turnout has kept pace with the 2018 midterm elections, but it's too early to tell if total election turnout will meet or outpace that year's record-breaking turnout, as the 2020 election cycle could have had significant impacts on voting habits.
Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democratic congresswoman facing tough reelection and will campaign for her

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has endorsed a Democratic House colleague from Michigan locked in a competitive reelection fight and will campaign for her next week. In a statement Thursday, Cheney described Rep. Elissa Slotkin, with whom she serves on the Armed Services Committee, as "a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what's best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons."
How to tell if the GOP is heading for a landslide in the House

The conditions are ripe for Republicans to win the US House of Representatives next month. So while Senate control is still up for grabs, the discussion on the House side has shifted to just how large a possible new GOP majority could be. Republicans only need a net gain of...
Liz Cheney's PAC airs ad urging Arizona voters to reject GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is putting money behind her vow to do everything she can to prevent election deniers from winning in November, as her political action committee announced Friday that it is spending $500,000 on an ad urging Arizona voters to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Republican Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem.
Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee invoked conspiracy claiming Democrats sought to 'topple' US in retaliation for losing Civil War

The Republican gubernatorial nominee in Michigan invoked a conspiracy that the Covid-19 pandemic and protests in the summer of 2020 after the killing of George Floyd were part of a decades-long plan by the Democratic Party to "topple" the United States as retaliation for losing the US Civil War, adding that the party wanted to enslave people "again."
NYPD urges 'elevated vigilance' ahead of midterm elections

The New York Police Department is advising "elevated vigilance" in the closing days of the midterm election season, according to an NYPD bulletin obtained by CNN, though there are currently no credible threats to New York City polling sites, candidates or poll workers. It is standard NYPD procedure to distribute...
Nearly three-fifths of likely voters support gun rights amendment, poll finds

More than half of likely voters said they planned to support the gun rights constitutional amendment on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election, according to the most recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll. The majority, 58%, of likely Iowa voters said they plan to vote in favor of the proposed amendment, which would subject […] The post Nearly three-fifths of likely voters support gun rights amendment, poll finds appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
