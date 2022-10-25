Read full article on original website
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance TeamThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Best Places To Trick-or-Treat on Halloween in Bangor
Bangor's most famous (and creepiest) resident, Stephen King, doesn't open his West Broadway home to trick-or-treaters any more, but there are still are lots of great places for candy hunters to fill their pillowcases in the Bangor area this Halloween. In fact, the master of horror has come right out...
Old Town’s Delicious Hunter’s Breakfast is Sit Down or Drive-Thru
This year's Hunter's Breakfast in Old Town will look a little different, with menu and eating style choices, and an indoor location that's not a tent. I've been going to the Old Town Rotary's Hunter's Breakfast for many years and, before Covid, it was always pretty much the same. It was held in a tent, with volunteers serving up delicious food, on the first day of hunting season. And that's what you'll find this year, on Saturday, October 29th, from 5 to 9 am, with a few exceptions, starting with the tent.
Is Maple Street The Best Place To Trick-Or-Treat In Bangor?
Trick or treat, smell our feet, give us something good to eat, let's all head to Maple Street!. With Halloween just one week away, the leaves, pumpkins, crisp days and cool nights, are all in full effect! The Bangor area has no shortage of great spots to bring the kiddos to collect candy.
Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels
Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
Candor Café to Open Early Next Week at Bangor Mall
Bethany Gregory was going to open a café and event center at the previous Six Mile Falls Store about 6 months ago or so. But the infrastructure changes required were more complex than anticipated. So she operated The Scotch Bonnet food truck for the summer. And while taking her...
The ‘Maine Harvest Festival’ Returns To Bangor Next Month
Get ready for two fun filled days at the Cross Insurance Center. Join people from the Greater Bangor area, all over Maine, northern New England and Canada to experience the fall harvest of over 200 Maine farmers, festival food producers and their amazing creations as they “Celebrate Farm Fresh!” at the 11th annual Maine Harvest Festival.
Beautiful Aroostook County Potatoes Fundraiser for STEM
Potatoes are a beautiful thing. Nutritious and Delicious. And a basic staple that are comparatively very cost effective. We are lucky in Maine to get premium Russet potatoes straight from Aroostook County. And once again this year Challenger Learning Center are selling 50 pound bags as a fund raiser to...
Mars Rover Movie To Be Screened In Bangor Next Month Thanks To Challenger Center
The Challenger Learning Center is bringing something really "out of this world" to Bangor. It's teamed up with Amazon Prime and a local cinema to share the incredible story of Opportunity, a robot sent to Mars for what was supposed to be a 90-day mission but turned out to be a 15-year exploration, to the Bangor area. They're doing this with a very special screening this November.
Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting
According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
Veazie Salmon Club- More Than Just Fishing
Time to check In with the Veazie Salmon Club. Their next meeting is tomorrow night, and although the main purpose as one might imagine of a Salmon club, is indeed fishing, they have other news to announce. Veazie Salmon Club provides an annual Scholarship to a deserving student each year...
Bangor Area Witches Can Work Their Magic at A Fun Witch Walk
Everyone is invited to don their best witch costumes and walk from Brewer to Bangor in order to take part in the Witch Dance. The last Maine Witch Walk was held in 2019 before the pandemic caused everything to be canceled. A proud Brewer witch, I was there, with my camera in hand, to record the fun. And that's what this is all about. Fun. It's about getting together with friends and strangers in fun costumes to shake your butt and broom and feel some camaraderie and connection to others.
Reduced Adoption Fees at Bangor Humane Society This Week
Saturday was National “Make a Dog's Day.” Of course, every day is National Make a Dogs Day. And every day is dogs make humans day. You know how they say 'Who rescued who.'. To help celebrate beginning today the Bangor Humane Society will feature discounted adoption fees as part of a week long effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.
Graham Lacher’s Mom Says He Once Walked 17 Miles, Search Expands
The mother of a man missing from Bangor for months says he once walked 17 miles away from a group home, so the search is being expanded. Graham Lacher has been missing since June, after walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham is diagnosed as both autistic and schizophrenic. So far, the search has focused on Bangor, especially in the Bangor Mall area, with no results other than the discovery of his orange hat. But after sharing a story of another time Graham ran from a group home, she says the search is expanding statewide.
Haunted House Warns Visitors It’s ‘Interactive, So You Will Be Touched’
Let's get this right out of the way: I'm not a huge fan of being spooked. Perhaps it's an amped-up sense of self-preservation or a sense of embarrassment about the weird yipping dog noise I make when someone tries to jump me. Either way, I'll be the first to let folks know that if they try to scare me, I will swing (as a reflex, not intentionally).
Watch These Classic LaVerdiere’s Halloween Commercials
Any old school Mainer remembers LaVeriere's Super Drug Stores. At its peak, the company operated more than 70 stores in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Aside from the pharmacy, the stores sold general items, as well as toys and Halloween and Christmas decorations. In the 1980s, some LaVerdiere's locations featured an arcade, called Action Family Arcade. The company was purchased by Rite Aid, back in 1994.
A Sunday Drive to See MDI and Acadia Fall Foliage
Mainers certainly know how good we got it this time of year when it comes to living here. The tourists are pretty much gone. Only ones left are the leaf peepers, and who among us doesn’t appreciate the great fall foliage we get here. The temperatures are nice. Not...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
The City Of Bangor’s Looking For Transit and Plow Drivers, And They’ll Train You On The Job
It was just last week that we brought you an article about the City of Bangor facing this upcoming winter snow season with 33% fewer snow plow drivers than would make a full staff. We've also been bringing you information about the changes that have come down to the Community...
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
Harriet, The Wayward Central Maine Emu, Reunites With Her Boyfriend, Ozzy!
Finally a conclusion in the epic saga that is Harriet The Wayward Central Maine Emu!. If you've been following along then you know that Harriet The Emu has been missing for about 6 days now as she escaped a Central Maine farm during the crazy win and rain storm we got last Friday.
