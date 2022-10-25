ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Identity released of man found shot on house porch in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: October 28th: The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Litfelton Frost, 32, of Birmingham. --------------------- Police detectives are following leads after a man was found with gunshot wounds on a house porch. The Birmingham Police Department says officers responded to the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Brighton graveyard rediscovered after 50 years

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) –- A forgotten graveyard has been re-discovered in Brighton after firefighters worked to extinguish a woods fire in the 4000 block of Council Avenue on Tuesday. Local fire officials say they were shocked at the discovery. Brighton’s Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten says they were simply working to put out the flames […]
BRIGHTON, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Birmingham hosts annual AWAKEN celebration honoring Dr. Shelley Stewart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham hosted AWAKEN, its annual celebration to gather community members, have transformative conversations and empower the next generation of social justice advocates. This year’s event was themed “Family Reunion - Stories Never Told,” paying tribute to Birmingham families who played a significant role...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shuttles will be offered during Magic City Classic gameday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city officials say Magic City Classic gameday shuttles will be available on Saturday, Oct. 29. Each roundtrip ride is $5. Children 6-years-old and under ride free. ADA shuttles will be available at each location. Masks on the shuttles will be optional. Shuttle tickets will stop being sold at 5 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

It's Magic City Classic week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As Magic City Classic festivities begin, city leaders are discussing whether the game should remain at Legion Field or if it should move to Protective Stadium in the future. The city also wants people to remember they need a license to park vehicles on your lot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Birmingham, AL

Founded in 1871 by the Elyton Land Company, Birmingham in Jefferson County was initially known for being rich in iron ore, coal, and limestone, the main minerals used to make steel. Aside from playing a huge role in steel production, Birmingham is also known for playing an instrumental part in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Slow traffic due to bridge work on I-20 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Be aware of slow traffic on parts of Interstate 59/20 and Interstate 20 in Birmingham near the airport. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) reported crews are doing bridge work and inspections on a section of I-20 Eastbound near Georgia Road. The right lane and right...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Authorities need help locating a missing Center Point man

CENTER POINT, Ala. — A Center Point man was reported missing, and authorities need help locating him. Kaleb Jordan Wilson, 25, was last seen on Oct. 15. Officials said he is known to frequent the Birmingham area. Wilson is described as white, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall,...
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian hit by a car, killed in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway in Midfield after a man was hit by a car and killed early Friday morning. It happened in the 200 block of Woodward Rd. around 4 a.m. Several police units responded to the scene. No word on charges related to the driver.
MIDFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Woodfin weighs in on Birmingham’s new amphitheater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The $50 million, 9,000 seat amphitheater in North Birmingham is an exciting development for the Magic City. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has been chiefly silent on the development, but today the Mayor threw the entirety of his support behind the project. “The mayor’s office supports the project,” Woodfin said. “We would […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Small fire at Springville High School prompts evacuation

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — Students and staff were evacuated at Springville High School, due to a small fire. The Springville Fire Department told WVTM 13 News the fire happened in a heating and air unit mounted on a wall in a stairwell. The fire caused smoke, prompting an evacuation at...
SPRINGVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy