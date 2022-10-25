ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ye appears to be back on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover

The Twitter account of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, appears to be reactivated Friday morning following Elon Musk's takeover of the site. Twitter locked the rapper's account earlier this month after an antisemitic post that threated Jewish people. Musk has not yet commented on Ye's account status, but the...
Elon Musk's Twitter will have a content moderation council

On his first full day as the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk says the company will form a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints." He says the company will not make major decisions on content or reinstating suspended accounts until the council convenes. The announcement comes after there was...
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

