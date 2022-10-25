Read full article on original website
Related
Skechers says Kanye West was escorted out of its offices after an unannounced visit
The month of October for the rapper formerly known as Kanye West became more turbulent on Wednesday when shoe company Skechers said he was escorted out of its Los Angeles-area office after showing up unannounced. The Grammy winner who is now known as Ye showed up at the shoemaker's Manhattan...
It's unclear whether Ye has regained access to Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover
The status of Ye's Twitter account remains unknown after reports emerged that the artist formerly known as Kanye West regained access Friday morning after Elon Musk's takeover of the site. NPR has not independently confirmed whether the rapper has regained access to his account. We have reached out to Twitter...
Elon Musk says Twitter restored Ye's account without his knowledge before acquisition
On his first full day as the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk says the company will form a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints." He also said Twitter restored the account of Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, before he completed the deal to purchase the social media platform.
Ye appears to be back on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover
The Twitter account of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, appears to be reactivated Friday morning following Elon Musk's takeover of the site. Twitter locked the rapper's account earlier this month after an antisemitic post that threated Jewish people. Musk has not yet commented on Ye's account status, but the...
Elon Musk's Twitter will have a content moderation council
On his first full day as the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk says the company will form a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints." He says the company will not make major decisions on content or reinstating suspended accounts until the council convenes. The announcement comes after there was...
