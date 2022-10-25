Read full article on original website
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect sought in armed robbery at Chef Menteur motel
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday (Oct. 26) in the 4900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, the suspect shown above robbed a woman inside her...
Lafourche Parish teen dead, another hospitalized after drug overdoses
GALLIANO, La. (WVUE) - A Lafourche Parish family’s worst nightmare was realized Thursday (Oct. 27), when a 15-year-old daughter was found dead from an apparent drug overdose. “The family members saw her face down in the bed, and she had been deceased for some time,” Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig...
Kenner teen faces life in prison after kidnapping elderly couple
METAIRIE, La. — It was at their Metairie home last July when authorities say a 91-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife were kidnapped by a 16-year-old boy from Kenner. “It’s shocking first of all,” said director of care management and nutrition at the Jefferson Council on Aging Jeanne Curole.
La. teen convicted of kidnapping and trying to rob 81-year-old and her 91-year-old husband
KENNER, La. (TCD) -- A teen was convicted this week of breaking into an elderly couple’s home, attempting to rob them, and making them drive to a bank to withdraw cash. According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, a jury found Alexsy Mejia guilty of two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated burglary.
Shooting in Plum Orchard neighborhood leaves woman dead Wednesday
According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to the 4700 block of Francisco Verrett Drive.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for shooting 8-year-old girl in drive-by linked to different shooting
SPRINGFIELD - A man in jail for allegedly shooting an eight-year-old girl in Livingston Parish earlier this year has been booked on additional charges Wednesday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Jaran Adams, 21, was identified as the suspect in a May 9 drive-by shooting on Pardue Road in Springfield and he was arrested Sept. 30.
Man charged in a fatal shooting spree in Metairie found competent to stand trial
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Metairie man who was charged in a deadly shooting spree back in 2019, has been found “mentally competent” to stand trial. As our partners at The Times-Picayune report, Sean Barrette, 26, is accused of killing three people while indiscriminately shooting at vehicles over a two-week period in the summer of 2019.
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
NOLA.com
Update: Accused robber who escaped Assumption jail found in Jefferson Parish; jailer resigns
An accused armed robber who scaled "security measures" and escaped the Assumption Parish Detention Center was captured Thursday on Jefferson Parish's west bank and one jail employee has resigned over this week's breach, the sheriff said. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed...
WWL-TV
Two dead after a pair of New Orleans East shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a pair of homicides in New Orleans that occurred late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Officials with the department say a woman was shot in the 4700 block of Francisco Verrette Drive just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was taken to the hospital privately, where she later died. Investigators later determined and confirmed that she had been the victim in this shooting.
fox8live.com
Woman accused of firing gun from moving car in New Orleans gets house arrest pending charging decision
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Metairie woman accused of firing guns with another woman from a moving car toward a New Orleans interstate overpass last week was ordered released to house arrest Wednesday (Oct. 26) by an Orleans Parish magistrate commissioner. India Fazande’s bond was set at $5,000 by commissioner...
WDSU
Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days
NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
Kenner teen to serve at least 25 years for kidnapping elderly Metairie couple
A Kenner kid convicted of kidnapping awaits formal sentencing. “A Jefferson Parish jury on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 26) found Alexsy Mejia guilty of entering an elderly Metairie couple’s home to rob them
Two more homicides in New Orleans leave man and woman dead
Cops are looking for clues after separate killings of a man and a woman in New Orleans East. The most recent shooting death was just after before 4:00am.
wbrz.com
Assumption jail worker loses job after 'staff error' allowed inmate to escape
ASSUMPTION PARISH - An inmate is back in custody after escaping from a jail earlier this week. Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ early Thursday morning that Roller Avila, 19, of Donaldsonville was found in Jefferson Parish and arrested by sheriff's deputies and police officers in Gretna. The sheriff's office...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Shooting, vehicle burglaries reported Uptown
A shooting, armed robbery and multiple vehicle burglaries were among crimes reported around the Tulane University Uptown campus this weekend. A shooting on Earhart Boulevard and South Carrollton Avenue left one 38-year-old man injured on Oct. 22. The man arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle around 9:44 p.m.
Late night shooting in Marrero
Jefferson Parish Sheriffs are investigating a shooting in Marrero. The Westbank incident happened around 10:30pm last night. They say they found a victim suffering with life threatening wounds.
NOLA.com
Neighbors catch burglar in Mid-City New Orleans, hold him until police arrive
A 49-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after neighbors caught him breaking into a Mid-City home, New Orleans police said. Authorities booked Alphonse Moore Jr. with purse snatching and two counts of home invasion, according to jail records. Officers were called to a home in the 2800 block of Banks Street...
WDSU
Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose
LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
Video shows woman punched, pulled from car in New Orleans carjacking
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department shared surveillance video of a woman being carjacked in the 3400 block of Vespasian Blvd. in Algiers Tuesday morning. The man in the video was armed and pulled the woman from the car, and he punched her twice, according to police. She tries to fight back, but he ended up driving off in her Honda CRV.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
