ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gentillymessenger.com

Suspect sought in armed robbery at Chef Menteur motel

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday (Oct. 26) in the 4900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, the suspect shown above robbed a woman inside her...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Kenner teen faces life in prison after kidnapping elderly couple

METAIRIE, La. — It was at their Metairie home last July when authorities say a 91-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife were kidnapped by a 16-year-old boy from Kenner. “It’s shocking first of all,” said director of care management and nutrition at the Jefferson Council on Aging Jeanne Curole.
KENNER, LA
truecrimedaily

La. teen convicted of kidnapping and trying to rob 81-year-old and her 91-year-old husband

KENNER, La. (TCD) -- A teen was convicted this week of breaking into an elderly couple’s home, attempting to rob them, and making them drive to a bank to withdraw cash. According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, a jury found Alexsy Mejia guilty of two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated burglary.
KENNER, LA
an17.com

Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Two dead after a pair of New Orleans East shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a pair of homicides in New Orleans that occurred late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Officials with the department say a woman was shot in the 4700 block of Francisco Verrette Drive just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was taken to the hospital privately, where she later died. Investigators later determined and confirmed that she had been the victim in this shooting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days

NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

Shooting, vehicle burglaries reported Uptown

A shooting, armed robbery and multiple vehicle burglaries were among crimes reported around the Tulane University Uptown campus this weekend. A shooting on Earhart Boulevard and South Carrollton Avenue left one 38-year-old man injured on Oct. 22. The man arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle around 9:44 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Late night shooting in Marrero

Jefferson Parish Sheriffs are investigating a shooting in Marrero. The Westbank incident happened around 10:30pm last night. They say they found a victim suffering with life threatening wounds.
MARRERO, LA
WDSU

Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose

LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
LAROSE, LA
WWL

Video shows woman punched, pulled from car in New Orleans carjacking

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department shared surveillance video of a woman being carjacked in the 3400 block of Vespasian Blvd. in Algiers Tuesday morning. The man in the video was armed and pulled the woman from the car, and he punched her twice, according to police. She tries to fight back, but he ended up driving off in her Honda CRV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy