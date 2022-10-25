ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids School Board appoints interim superintendent Wednesday evening

Cedar Rapids — The Cedar Rapids School Boards appointed an interim superintendent Wednesday evening, following the passing of Noreen Bush. Art Sathoff will now act as interim superintendent for Cedar Rapids public schools starting next Tuesday, November 1st. Sathoff will remain in that position until a new superintendent is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Hy-Vee delivers 1,000 flowers to University of Iowa Children's Hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — 1,000 flowers were delivered to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital on Thursday. The flowers were courtesy of Hy-Vee and a lot of donations. Hy-Vee representatives dropped everything off to help brighten days at the hospital in Iowa City. The...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Fong's Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close on November 5

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Fong's Pizza will be closing it's Cedar Rapids location permanently on November 5th. The restaurant says the reason for the closure is the "uncertain future of the economy." Their lease is up and pizza will stopped being served at the end of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Women's GOP rally brings several female candidates to Hiawatha

We're now less than two weeks out from the midterm election, and some of the state's biggest names on the ballot made a stop in eastern Iowa to campaign. Tuesday night, voters got a chance to hear from and talk to the Governor Reynolds, and the area's two House Representatives, all of whom are women and Republicans.
HIAWATHA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Coe College sees a packed house for its 19th Annual Playground Of Science

Cedar Rapids — Coe College hosted a large crowd for its 19th Annual Playground Of Science at Peterson Hall Thursday. It was standing room only at the event. Kids of all ages enjoyed a range of science, math, and psychology demonstrations put on by the students and faculty to make the subjects fun and relatable, hoping to spark STEM interest at a young age.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Renovated playground open now at Ped Mall in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Ped Mall Playground has received its first major renovation in 20 years and it's now open to use in downtown Iowa City. The Downtown Pedestrian Mall Playground at 210 S Dubuque Street is now open. New features include a play tower,...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Career exploration event held for students

On Wednesday students in the Corridor got some hands on experience in Downtown Cedar Rapids as Junior Achievement Career Inspire was at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse for a career exploration event. Local businesses from the community showed students what a day in the life of someone with their role looks...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Second man gets sentence in Iowa City shoot-out

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The second man behind a shoot-out in Iowa City last year has been sentenced. Sean Hood, 32, was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The shoot-out took place on July 24, 2021 in Iowa City. Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) received...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion Public Library uptown branch to permanently close November 6

Marion — The Marion Public Library’s Uptown location will be permanently closing in advance of the new library's November 10 soft opening date. The Uptown branch, located at 1064 7th Avenue, will close to the public at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 6. Holds pickups will continue to...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Firefighters respond to HAZMAT incident at Cedar Rapids water treatment plant

Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to what it's calling a minor HAZMAT incident at the water treatment plant. According to a post on the fire department's Facebook page Friday, crews were called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. for a reported HAZMAT event involving a possible chlorine leak in a water treatment area.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Dubuque man dead after rollover crash in Jackson County

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Dubuque man has died after a rollover crash in Jackson County. Iowa State Patrol says 69-year old Michael Truesdale was driving northbound on Highway 61 approaching the intersection of Fulton Road on Wednesday. The car then went into a ditch, hitting a...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA

