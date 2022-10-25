Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids School Board appoints interim superintendent Wednesday evening
Cedar Rapids — The Cedar Rapids School Boards appointed an interim superintendent Wednesday evening, following the passing of Noreen Bush. Art Sathoff will now act as interim superintendent for Cedar Rapids public schools starting next Tuesday, November 1st. Sathoff will remain in that position until a new superintendent is...
cbs2iowa.com
Hy-Vee delivers 1,000 flowers to University of Iowa Children's Hospital
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — 1,000 flowers were delivered to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital on Thursday. The flowers were courtesy of Hy-Vee and a lot of donations. Hy-Vee representatives dropped everything off to help brighten days at the hospital in Iowa City. The...
cbs2iowa.com
Fong's Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close on November 5
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Fong's Pizza will be closing it's Cedar Rapids location permanently on November 5th. The restaurant says the reason for the closure is the "uncertain future of the economy." Their lease is up and pizza will stopped being served at the end of...
cbs2iowa.com
One Iowan expresses concern for 'fetal heartbeat' law through firsthand experience
DES MOINES — Four months after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, an Iowa judge will take another look at the so-called 'fetal heartbeat' law in Iowa, passed four years ago. The courts blocked it from going into effect but Governor Reynolds is trying to get them...
cbs2iowa.com
Women's GOP rally brings several female candidates to Hiawatha
We're now less than two weeks out from the midterm election, and some of the state's biggest names on the ballot made a stop in eastern Iowa to campaign. Tuesday night, voters got a chance to hear from and talk to the Governor Reynolds, and the area's two House Representatives, all of whom are women and Republicans.
cbs2iowa.com
Donations needed as 200k diapers are being collected for eastern Iowa families in need
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The 7th annual Operation Diaper Drive is in it's final week and still in need of donations. YPN is collecting diapers to stock the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank through October 31st. The goal is to collect 200,000 diapers for local families in...
cbs2iowa.com
Coe College sees a packed house for its 19th Annual Playground Of Science
Cedar Rapids — Coe College hosted a large crowd for its 19th Annual Playground Of Science at Peterson Hall Thursday. It was standing room only at the event. Kids of all ages enjoyed a range of science, math, and psychology demonstrations put on by the students and faculty to make the subjects fun and relatable, hoping to spark STEM interest at a young age.
cbs2iowa.com
Union leaders, Ingredion head back to negotiating table next week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — When a union negotiating team and Ingredion meet next week, it will be exactly three months since Cedar Rapids BCTGM Local 100G workers walked out. Mike Moore, president of Local 100G, says he and other union leaders will meet in-person with...
cbs2iowa.com
Renovated playground open now at Ped Mall in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Ped Mall Playground has received its first major renovation in 20 years and it's now open to use in downtown Iowa City. The Downtown Pedestrian Mall Playground at 210 S Dubuque Street is now open. New features include a play tower,...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City mobile home residents say Havenpark is still pricing people out
IOWA CITY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — It's been three years, but for Candi Evans and her fellow Havenpark mobile home renters, the only things that have really changed are the seasons. "It's great to have you all here today with the residents because they're fighting to protect...
cbs2iowa.com
Career exploration event held for students
On Wednesday students in the Corridor got some hands on experience in Downtown Cedar Rapids as Junior Achievement Career Inspire was at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse for a career exploration event. Local businesses from the community showed students what a day in the life of someone with their role looks...
cbs2iowa.com
Second man gets sentence in Iowa City shoot-out
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The second man behind a shoot-out in Iowa City last year has been sentenced. Sean Hood, 32, was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The shoot-out took place on July 24, 2021 in Iowa City. Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) received...
cbs2iowa.com
Multimillion dollar grant to bring more multifamily housing to Cedar Rapids, Marion
Fifteen Cedar Rapids metro projects received major funding boosts from the state of Iowa as the Iowa Economic Development Authority has announced over $11 million for redevelopment tax credits for Brownfield/Grayfield sites and Workforce Housing Tax Credits. The total capital investment and construction costs for this region totals nearly $235...
cbs2iowa.com
Local author celebrates new book, "100 Things To Do In Cedar Rapids Before You Die"
Cedar Rapids — The City of Five Seasons now has a list of experiences to make sure you enjoy in your life. Wednesday night's launch party at Indian Creek celebrated the new book "100 Things To Do In Cedar Rapids Before You Die." Local writer Katie Mills Giorgio penned...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion Public Library uptown branch to permanently close November 6
Marion — The Marion Public Library’s Uptown location will be permanently closing in advance of the new library's November 10 soft opening date. The Uptown branch, located at 1064 7th Avenue, will close to the public at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 6. Holds pickups will continue to...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City public safety shares tips on how to Trick-or-Treat safely this Halloween
Iowa City — Trick-or-treating in Iowa City takes place from 5:30 - 8 p.m. October 31 and the Iowa City Police and Fire Departments want to share some important tips on how to stay safe this spooky season:. Costumes should be safe for walking. Avoid long, billowing fabrics. Wear...
cbs2iowa.com
Denver battles past Grundy Center in four sets, clinching 3rd straight State berth
La Porte City, IOWA — The Denver volleyball team is going back to State for a third straight season after beating Grundy Center 3-1 on Wednesday night. The Cyclones will be the 5-seed at State, facing Hinton in the first round.
cbs2iowa.com
Firefighters respond to HAZMAT incident at Cedar Rapids water treatment plant
Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to what it's calling a minor HAZMAT incident at the water treatment plant. According to a post on the fire department's Facebook page Friday, crews were called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. for a reported HAZMAT event involving a possible chlorine leak in a water treatment area.
cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque man dead after rollover crash in Jackson County
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Dubuque man has died after a rollover crash in Jackson County. Iowa State Patrol says 69-year old Michael Truesdale was driving northbound on Highway 61 approaching the intersection of Fulton Road on Wednesday. The car then went into a ditch, hitting a...
cbs2iowa.com
Third person arrested for Marion burglaries and racist/anti-Semitic vandalism
A third teen has been arrested and charged for a series of burglaries and racist vandalism that happened in the early morning hours of July 21. Koda Holst, 18 of Cedar Rapids, joins Gary Jacobsen III, 19 of Cedar Rapids and Zane Wilcox-Thomas, 19 of Marion, who were arrested earlier in the week.
