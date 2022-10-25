Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
New York Rapper " Mula Migz " drops his new music video " Tik Tok "Mula MigzBrooklyn, NY
westchesterfamily.com
8 Best Westchester Birthday Party Places
Birthday party planning can be right up there with trying to find the right daycare provider. Ok, fine, they aren’t that stressful. Yet, we want our kids to have a fantastic birthday experience, and if your kids are like ours, they may start bringing up their birthday at least 10 months before the big day. So yes, there is a bit of pressure.
westchestermagazine.com
Twenty Five Maple Does Luxury Apartment Living in New Rochelle
Twenty Five Maple apartment. Photo courtesy of Twenty Five Maple [Thompson & Bender]. Twenty Five Maple in downtown New Rochelle boasts an array of lavish amenities for its residents, not to mention proximity to the train station. Another apartment complex is making its way into the ever-growing downtown New Rochelle....
Popular Pizzeria In Hartsdale Drawing Diners From Near, Far
A pizza place in the middle of Westchester County is garnering rave reviews from patrons from across the region -- and even the nation -- for its unique pies. Pizza Domo, located in Hartsdale at 1 South Central Ave. (Route 100), is known for menu items such as a variety of pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, calzones, salads, and more, according to the restaurant's website.
Burglary Crew Charged With Targeting Asian-American Business Owners In Tarrytown, White Plains
Four men are charged with being part of a burglary crew that targeted Asian-American business owners in Westchester County, police said. At the beginning of October, Tarrytown Police started investigating two burglaries that were similar to other incidents that had happened elsewhere in Westchester County and gathered evidence that these crimes were centering on Asian-American business owners, according to police.
'An Offer I Can't Refuse': Suffern Restaurant To Close After Nearly 4 Decades In Business
A much beloved Hudson Valley restaurant that has been a staple for residents for some 37 years will close its doors early next year. Chef Marcello Russodivito of Rockland County staple Marcello's Ristorante, which has been on Lafayette Avenue in Suffern for almost 37 years, announced on Facebook he is closing in the second week of January 2023 after receiving an offer "I can't refuse."
2 new hot spots offering breakfast favorites in Westchester
A couple new establishments are helping people in Westchester get moving in the morning.
therealdeal.com
KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M
A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
rew-online.com
100 Pondfield Road Celebrates Grand Opening
On Thursday, October 20, 2022, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to signify the official opening of 100 Pondfield Road, Bronxville’s newest luxury condominium residence, located in the heart of downtown Bronxville. The brand-new, 11-unit luxury condominium building is officially open to the public for tours. This is the first of many development projects by JD Summa, CEO of KINGS Capital Construction.
Commercial Observer
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million
On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
Small Cafe With Big Bites Opens In Hackensack
A new coffee and sandwich shop has opened in Bergen County. Drake & Malone located on Broadway in Hackensack is serving up a blend of Kona coffee, mocha jave ice cream and a variety of breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Other menu items include waffle bites, salads, paninis and more. Drake...
rocklanddaily.com
Glauber's Bakery and Deli Presented With 2022 Empire Award
Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick presented a 2022 Empire Award to Glauber's Bakery and Deli in Spring Valley earlier today. The New York State Empire Award is presented to local businesses that have made a significant impact in supporting their communities. Glaubers Bakery is a family-owned business that has been a Monsey...
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The Bronx
The largest industrial development in New York City is coming to the South Bronx and is currently under construction. Once complete, it will be the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest in the region as well as the only one with direct rail access.
uncoveringnewyork.com
Touring the Stony Point Battlefield in Rockland County, NY
New York is home to many fascinating Revolutionary War battlefields, and one of the most unique, in my opinion, is the Stony Point Battlefield State Historic Site along the Hudson River. The Stony Point Battlefield preserves the site of the Battle of Stony Point, which occurred on July 16, 1779....
Construction Of 477-Unit Apartment Building In New Rochelle To Begin
Work on a new 477-unit apartment complex in Westchester County will soon begin. The new complex, to be located in New Rochelle at 500 Main Street (Route 1), will contain apartments ranging from studios to two-bedroom homes, as well as a fitness center, lounge, pool, roof deck, and on-site parking, according to New Rochelle city officials.
theshelbyreport.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club To Open Location In White Plains, NY
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open a new store Oct. 28 at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, New York. It will be the company’s 232nd store in the U.S. “Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and welcome both new and existing members into our brand-new club,” said Jorge Cedeno, club manager of the Greenburgh club.
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York & This Time It’s Not in the City
Jackpot! Someone hit the Powerball in New York and the winning ticket wasn't sold in the city for once. Six lucky lottery players won the million-dollar second-place price, including one from New York. The winning Powerball numbers of the Wednesday, October 26 drawing were:. 19-36-37-46-56 +24. The winning tickets were...
Photos: Gruesome-Looking Traffic Circle Crash in Hudson Valley, New York
Officials rushed to the scene of an awful-looking traffic-circle accident in the Hudson Valley. Sunday evening the Fort Montgomery Fire Department confirmed firefighters answered a serious motor vehicle accident at a traffic circle in Orange County. Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Orange County, New York. The Fort Montgomery Fire Department...
rocklanddaily.com
Toys R Us Returns to Rockland County
The popular Toys R Us chain, which closed nearly all 900 of its stores in 2018, has returned to brick-and-mortar retail just in time for the holiday season. Toys R Us announced it will open again in every Macy's store in the United States before the holidays, including the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack. The in-store shops will range from 1,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, with the ability to expand up to an additional 3,000 square feet to offer an even wider assortment of products. The new shops will feature hands-on demonstration tables along with aisles of toys.
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
