41-Year-Old Jaworski Christmas Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash Near St. Landry (Evangeline Parish, LA)

Nationwide Report

Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on LA Highway 115, north of LA 106 in Evangeline Parish on Sunday after 7:30 p.m.

The victim was identified as Jaworski Christmas, 41, of Bunkie.

A preliminary investion revealed that Christmas was driving in his 2017 Dodge Charger south on LA 115 at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle traveled off the road, struck an embankment, and struck several trees.

According to the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office, Christmas was unrestrained during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Christmas’ passenger was taken to the local hospital with critical injuries.

It is unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash. However, a routine toxicology sample was obatined and sent for analysis.

An investigation into the crash is under review.

October 25, 2022

Source: KLFY

Recent Louisiana News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™