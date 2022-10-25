New Jersey Republicans today said the scariest things New Jerseyans need to worry about this Halloween aren’t the things that go bump in the night but the laws Democrats pass in Trenton Statehouse in the middle of the day. Of course, that doesn’t include all of the repeat offenders out on cash-less bail walking the streets with their families while trick-or-treating. They’re scary too. Democrats in New Jersey are fighting hard to keep guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens and making it harder for police and courts to prosecute the bad guys. Freddy Kreuger, Michael Myers and Jason The post Phil Murphy, Trenton Dems’ latest anti-gun laws are downright scary, analyst says appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO