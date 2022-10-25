Read full article on original website
tbs333
3d ago
Been saying this all alomg had the supreme court not done this the democrats would not have a leg to stand on even so they are still going to get creamed and rightfully so
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Related
Vote 2022: New poll shows dead heat in closely watched congressional race
Connecticut hasn't elected a Republican to Congress since 2006, but a new poll gives one GOP candidate a one-point lead in a race attracting lots of national attention – and money.
Plan to allow cops at some N.J. polling sites passes easily despite heated debate
A bipartisan proposal to once again allow police officers at polling places at schools and senior residential centers in New Jersey under certain conditions won overwhelming support from both parties in the state Assembly on Thursday — but, strikingly, not before a heated, 45-minute debate. In an unusual scene,...
NYPD warns extremists could target voting sites, poll workers ahead of 2022 midterms
The NYPD has warned that extremist groups may target political gatherings, polling places and election workers as Election Day nears.
Gotham Gazette
Letitia James Seeks Second Term Against Challenger Michael Henry in New York Attorney General Race
Since Attorney General Letitia James dropped her short run for Governor and announced her bid for a second term as New York State’s top legal official, she has spent limited time on the campaign trail. James, a Democrat whose work as attorney general has elevated her to national prominence, has had commanding polling and fundraising leads over her little-known opponent and, in a break from her fellow statewide incumbents, has declined to even debate him.
NJ politician blames skin color of his own campaign team for loss (Opinion)
In the Garden State, a year after the GOP nominee for governor failed to inspire voters and lost arguably the most winnable race in the country, Jack Ciattarelli is still tilting at windmills. In a weird act of desperation, the former nominee actually blamed his latest loss on having a...
New Jersey’s outrageous delay on finalizing anti-bribery law
Gov. Phil Murphy and the state Senate are in a standoff over Murphy's suggested tweaks to a public corruption bill. The post New Jersey’s outrageous delay on finalizing anti-bribery law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Connecticut US House seat targeted by national Republicans
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Republicans see an opportunity this year to flip a U.S. House seat in blue Connecticut, banking on a candidate who insists he doesn’t fit the mold of many GOP contenders this year who are publicly loyal to former President Donald Trump and the party’s conservative agenda.
New Jersey Legislature is a bunch of clowns (Opinion)
The bill being put up for a vote today to the Assembly Law and Public Safety Committee is a joke. It is an insult to victims of violent crime, citizens concerned about safety and every New Jersey resident who doesn't want to be at the mercy of violent criminals. The...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul gives herself good marks for debate performance
One day after the likely one-and-only debate for governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul was out on the campaign trail in Brooklyn with other lawmakers. With days left until early voting, she reflected on her performance — giving herself a high rating. When it came to grading herself on how she...
N.J. concealed carry proposal moves one step closer to passage — and a likely court fight
A measure looking to bring New Jersey’s strict regulation of concealed firearms carry into compliance with a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling hit a stumbling block Thursday when it was abruptly pulled from a state Assembly voting session. The proposal, which would outline requirements for obtaining a carry permit...
Democrats are anxious about an unlikely battleground: New York City
Supporters of Gov. Kathy Hochul are concerned her ground game in the nation's largest city is faltering as Republican Lee Zeldin makes polling gains across the state.
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
Former Lifelong Democrat NJ Assemblyman Switches To Republican
In a Townsquare Media exclusive, former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat announced, live on-the-air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former New Jersey Assemblyman, Atlantic County Freeholder, Pleasantville City Councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters Battalion Fire Chief and Atlantic City Director...
Thousands of Pennsylvania ballots already cast, no chance to change your mind
(WHTM) – More than one million Pennsylvanians have requested a mail-in ballot for the November 8 election and approximately 738,000 have already been returned. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, “once a voter has completed and returned their mail ballot, they cannot change their vote.” State election officials are asking voters to get their […]
Phil Murphy, Trenton Dems’ latest anti-gun laws are downright scary, analyst says
New Jersey Republicans today said the scariest things New Jerseyans need to worry about this Halloween aren’t the things that go bump in the night but the laws Democrats pass in Trenton Statehouse in the middle of the day. Of course, that doesn’t include all of the repeat offenders out on cash-less bail walking the streets with their families while trick-or-treating. They’re scary too. Democrats in New Jersey are fighting hard to keep guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens and making it harder for police and courts to prosecute the bad guys. Freddy Kreuger, Michael Myers and Jason The post Phil Murphy, Trenton Dems’ latest anti-gun laws are downright scary, analyst says appeared first on Shore News Network.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Concealed Carry Restriction Bill Pulled From Voting Session
New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin just announced that further discussion and a vote on the controversial Concealed Carry Restriction bill, will be suspended from the schedule. The bill aims to create new difficulties for gun owners seeking carry permits by listing 25 categories of sensitive places where guns are...
New York City moms, angered by failed Democrat dogma, fuel Zeldin surge in state governor's race
GOP challenger Lee Zeldin is surging in the polls in his effort to unseat New York Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul. Motivated "Moms for Zeldin" appear to be leading the effort.
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.
NEW YORK -- New York City sanitation workers who were fired for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should be reinstated and given back pay, a state judge ruled in a decision released Tuesday.
Full N.J. Assembly vote on concealed carry bill could come as early as this week, committee chair says
Democratic state lawmakers have proposed updates to New Jersey’s concealed carry requirements after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling threw the state’s existing laws into flux. Oversight, Reform and Federal Relations Committee Chairman Joe Danielsen (D-Somerset) said the full General Assembly could vote on the measure as early...
Letitia James and NYC attorney Michael Henry square off for NY attorney general
Albany, N.Y. — In the backdrop of a midterm election dominated by a contentious gubernatorial race and a battle for Congress, state Attorney General Letitia James is facing her first reelection challenge after she had briefly pursued but then abruptly bowed out of a run for governor. Elections for...
Comments / 2