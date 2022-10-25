ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

tbs333
3d ago

Been saying this all alomg had the supreme court not done this the democrats would not have a leg to stand on even so they are still going to get creamed and rightfully so

Gotham Gazette

Letitia James Seeks Second Term Against Challenger Michael Henry in New York Attorney General Race

Since Attorney General Letitia James dropped her short run for Governor and announced her bid for a second term as New York State’s top legal official, she has spent limited time on the campaign trail. James, a Democrat whose work as attorney general has elevated her to national prominence, has had commanding polling and fundraising leads over her little-known opponent and, in a break from her fellow statewide incumbents, has declined to even debate him.
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul gives herself good marks for debate performance

One day after the likely one-and-only debate for governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul was out on the campaign trail in Brooklyn with other lawmakers. With days left until early voting, she reflected on her performance — giving herself a high rating. When it came to grading herself on how she...
BROOKLYN, NY
WPG Talk Radio

Former Lifelong Democrat NJ Assemblyman Switches To Republican

In a Townsquare Media exclusive, former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat announced, live on-the-air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former New Jersey Assemblyman, Atlantic County Freeholder, Pleasantville City Councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters Battalion Fire Chief and Atlantic City Director...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy, Trenton Dems’ latest anti-gun laws are downright scary, analyst says

New Jersey Republicans today said the scariest things New Jerseyans need to worry about this Halloween aren’t the things that go bump in the night but the laws Democrats pass in Trenton Statehouse in the middle of the day. Of course, that doesn’t include all of the repeat offenders out on cash-less bail walking the streets with their families while trick-or-treating. They’re scary too. Democrats in New Jersey are fighting hard to keep guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens and making it harder for police and courts to prosecute the bad guys. Freddy Kreuger, Michael Myers and Jason The post Phil Murphy, Trenton Dems’ latest anti-gun laws are downright scary, analyst says appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Concealed Carry Restriction Bill Pulled From Voting Session

New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin just announced that further discussion and a vote on the controversial Concealed Carry Restriction bill, will be suspended from the schedule. The bill aims to create new difficulties for gun owners seeking carry permits by listing 25 categories of sensitive places where guns are...
NEW JERSEY STATE

