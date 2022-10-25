ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt, NY

theexaminernews.com

Yorktown Town Board Awards New Garbage Contract

Taking away the trash will be costing the Town of Yorktown a load of money over the next five years, but not as much as it could have. Last week, the Yorktown Town Board voted to give a five-year contract to Competitive Carting that will provide the same level of garbage and recycling service to residents, beginning in January.
YORKTOWN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Slater Calls for Extension of Gas Tax Freeze Through Winter

Motorists in New York State have enjoyed a 16 cents per gallon tax savings at the gas pump since June, and Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater is calling for that discount to be extended through the winter months. Slater, who is running for the 94th Assembly District seat on Nov. 8,...
YORKTOWN, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Clarkstown Schools Chief Is One of Hudson Valley's Highest Paid Superintendents

According to a new report from the State Education Department, Dr. Marc Baiocco, Clarkstown Central School district's superintendent, is one of New York State's highest-paid superintendents. The Clarkstown superintendent is listed as the seventh highest-paid superintendent in New York. Baiocco receives a total compensation package of nearly $424,000. Central Islip's...
CLARKSTOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State

This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Gotham Gazette

Latinos, Hochul, and the 2022 Election for New York Governor

She once adamantly opposed the idea of giving drivers’ licenses to undocumented immigrants; she even went so far as to threaten their arrests and deportations. No Latinos were on the original list of speakers for the convention of the State Democratic Party, of which she is the de facto leader. The Nueva York Initiative the party established as an effort to woo Latinos would, they said, only generate a “multi-year, six-figure investment.” A paltry six-figure amount is not nearly enough to make a dent among Latino voters. Though a lieutenant governor with a Latino-sounding name was appointed, Antonio Delgado is not actually a Latino. And when new party executive leadership was selected not too long ago, no Latinos were on the list.
CNY News

Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York

Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
Hot 99.1

One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022

We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
ALBANY, NY
CITY News

New York puts $4B climate measure on the ballot this election

This election, your ballot will include a yes or no vote on a $4.2 billion investment in environmental and climate-related projects. When New Yorkers head to the polls, their ballot will invite them to vote yes or no on a state measure to invest $4.2 billion in environmental and climate-related projects. The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 would authorize...
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures

New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
94.3 Lite FM

‘New Supercomputers’ Predicts Snowy Winter For Most Of New York State

"New supercomputers" are predicting a "wetter than average" winter for most of New York State. The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter Outlook. What do weather experts think the Empire State is in store for this winter? Do the supercomputers agree with other weather experts?. Most...
The Staten Island Advance

Many NY small businesses impacted by COVID can apply for up to $25K in tax credits

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The state is now accepting applications from small businesses for the COVID-19 Capital Costs Tax Credit Program, which supports companies that made investments to comply with emergency orders and regulations, or to increase public safety in response to COVID-19. Businesses eligible to apply are those that have successfully completed the pre-screening process to become certified.
riverheadlocal

Reject Lee Zeldin’s extremist politics

New Yorkers have important decisions to make in the upcoming election on Nov. 8. Reproductive rights, gun safety, and environmental protection are on the ballot. After the violence of Jan. 6, democracy itself is on the line. For those of us who value environmental protection, access to reproductive healthcare, and...

