FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
theexaminernews.com
Yorktown Town Board Awards New Garbage Contract
Taking away the trash will be costing the Town of Yorktown a load of money over the next five years, but not as much as it could have. Last week, the Yorktown Town Board voted to give a five-year contract to Competitive Carting that will provide the same level of garbage and recycling service to residents, beginning in January.
theexaminernews.com
Slater Calls for Extension of Gas Tax Freeze Through Winter
Motorists in New York State have enjoyed a 16 cents per gallon tax savings at the gas pump since June, and Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater is calling for that discount to be extended through the winter months. Slater, who is running for the 94th Assembly District seat on Nov. 8,...
Need Early Voting Info for Dutchess NY and Ulster NY? Here it is!
Election Day is November 8, 2022. How is the day of Election Day selected? It is always the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. The earliest voting could take place is November 2, the latest would-be November 8. For 2022, the first Monday in November is the 7th, so Election Day is 11/8/2022.
rocklanddaily.com
Governor Hochul Visits Rockland to Garner Votes From Chassidic Leaders
Governor Kathy Hochul paid a visit to Rockland County on Sunday, October 23, meeting with several leaders of prominent Chassidic sects at key locations throughout the county in a final-hour bid to win votes before the November 8 election. One meeting took place at the Community Outreach Center and included...
rocklanddaily.com
Clarkstown Schools Chief Is One of Hudson Valley's Highest Paid Superintendents
According to a new report from the State Education Department, Dr. Marc Baiocco, Clarkstown Central School district's superintendent, is one of New York State's highest-paid superintendents. The Clarkstown superintendent is listed as the seventh highest-paid superintendent in New York. Baiocco receives a total compensation package of nearly $424,000. Central Islip's...
‘Massive’ Facility Coming To Hudson Valley, New York, Many Jobs
It's official, a "massive" facility is being built in the region. Officials say it's "one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades." Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27. Massive Cannabis Facility Breaking...
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Gotham Gazette
Latinos, Hochul, and the 2022 Election for New York Governor
She once adamantly opposed the idea of giving drivers’ licenses to undocumented immigrants; she even went so far as to threaten their arrests and deportations. No Latinos were on the original list of speakers for the convention of the State Democratic Party, of which she is the de facto leader. The Nueva York Initiative the party established as an effort to woo Latinos would, they said, only generate a “multi-year, six-figure investment.” A paltry six-figure amount is not nearly enough to make a dent among Latino voters. Though a lieutenant governor with a Latino-sounding name was appointed, Antonio Delgado is not actually a Latino. And when new party executive leadership was selected not too long ago, no Latinos were on the list.
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022
We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
New York puts $4B climate measure on the ballot this election
This election, your ballot will include a yes or no vote on a $4.2 billion investment in environmental and climate-related projects. When New Yorkers head to the polls, their ballot will invite them to vote yes or no on a state measure to invest $4.2 billion in environmental and climate-related projects. The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 would authorize...
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
‘New Supercomputers’ Predicts Snowy Winter For Most Of New York State
"New supercomputers" are predicting a "wetter than average" winter for most of New York State. The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter Outlook. What do weather experts think the Empire State is in store for this winter? Do the supercomputers agree with other weather experts?. Most...
New York governor's race: Hochul, Zeldin spar over crime, Trump in sole debate
Sparring over crime, abortion and the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection took center stage Tuesday as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in the campaign's only televised gubernatorial debate.
Many NY small businesses impacted by COVID can apply for up to $25K in tax credits
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The state is now accepting applications from small businesses for the COVID-19 Capital Costs Tax Credit Program, which supports companies that made investments to comply with emergency orders and regulations, or to increase public safety in response to COVID-19. Businesses eligible to apply are those that have successfully completed the pre-screening process to become certified.
Hudson Valley Couple Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Local Cemetery
When one of your loved ones has passed on, you want peace of mind knowing that their final resting place is not disturbed in any manner. But not all show such respect. Local police say they've received numerous complaints over the past few months that someone has been stealing from various gravesites at a cemetery in the area.
New York Dad Killed After Car Collides With Deer In Hudson Valley
A chain reaction crash involving another car led to the death of a Hudson Valley father following a crash with a deer. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident following a deer crash. New York State Police Respond To Crash With Deer In Town...
This Windy Hudson Valley Road Ranks ‘One of The Most Beautiful’ in New York
Tis the season to take the scenic route. The first time I was ever on this road was during my driver's ed class in school. The teacher told us that this was one of the windiest roads in New York state. I thought to myself, if I could drive this, I can drive anywhere.
Reject Lee Zeldin’s extremist politics
New Yorkers have important decisions to make in the upcoming election on Nov. 8. Reproductive rights, gun safety, and environmental protection are on the ballot. After the violence of Jan. 6, democracy itself is on the line. For those of us who value environmental protection, access to reproductive healthcare, and...
