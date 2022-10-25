BJ’s Wholesale Club will be opening its newest club in Greenburgh on Friday, October 28, at 399 Tarrytown Road. The retailer will now have a total of 232 total U.S. clubs. “Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and welcome both new and existing members into our brand-new club,” said Jorge Cedeno, Club Manager of the Greenburgh BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are thrilled to be a part of BJ’s continued expansion in the state of New York and be able to bring the value and convenience, that our members know and love, to the community here in Greenburgh.”

GREENBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO