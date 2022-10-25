Read full article on original website
Slater Calls for Extension of Gas Tax Freeze Through Winter
Motorists in New York State have enjoyed a 16 cents per gallon tax savings at the gas pump since June, and Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater is calling for that discount to be extended through the winter months. Slater, who is running for the 94th Assembly District seat on Nov. 8,...
Yorktown Town Board Awards New Garbage Contract
Taking away the trash will be costing the Town of Yorktown a load of money over the next five years, but not as much as it could have. Last week, the Yorktown Town Board voted to give a five-year contract to Competitive Carting that will provide the same level of garbage and recycling service to residents, beginning in January.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Opens New Location in Greenburgh Friday
BJ’s Wholesale Club will be opening its newest club in Greenburgh on Friday, October 28, at 399 Tarrytown Road. The retailer will now have a total of 232 total U.S. clubs. “Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and welcome both new and existing members into our brand-new club,” said Jorge Cedeno, Club Manager of the Greenburgh BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are thrilled to be a part of BJ’s continued expansion in the state of New York and be able to bring the value and convenience, that our members know and love, to the community here in Greenburgh.”
