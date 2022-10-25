Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Austintown woman sentenced for overdose death
An Austintown woman has been sent to prison for supplying the drugs that caused a fatal overdose. Johnise Burkley, 61, appeared before a judge in Mahoning County court on Thursday and was given a four-year sentence. Burkley pleaded guilty earlier to charges of reckless homicide, illegal manufacture of drugs, and...
Milton police chief left bloody after scuffle with suspect
A Lake Milton man is in jail after police say he kneed Lake Milton Police Chief, Charles Vandyke in the head multiple times. Police were dispatched to a home in Craig Beach just before 10:30 Wednesday morning in reference to a protection order violation. Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Jason...
Struthers couple facing charges after house found 'covered in cockroaches'
A Struthers husband and wife were arrested and charged with endangering children after police were called to the home on Elm Street in the city on Thursday. Wayne Anderson, 35, and Stephanie Anderson, 31, are both charged with child endangering, and Stephanie was also charged with a deposit of garbage.
Salineville man sentenced to 14 years for running down teen bicyclist
A jury in a Columbiana County courtroom has found a Salineville man guilty on all counts of a hit-and-run crash resulting in the death of a 13-year-old bicyclist. 65-year-old Donald White was found guilty on two counts of failure to stop after an accident, one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, and cocaine possession.
Youngstown looking to neighborhood security system
In an effort to curb violence in Youngstown--city officials welcomed Flock Security to its safety committee meeting Thursday. The public safety company showed off its neighborhood surveillance system, comprised of a camera that takes pictures of the rear-ends of vehicles. The goal is to provide law enforcement agencies with information such as model, make, color, and license plate--often the biggest lead for investigators.
Trumbull Grand Jury drops charges against Hermitage man charged with assault, abduction
A Trumbull County Grand Jury has returned a "no-bill" on the charges filed against a Hermitage man accused of felonious assault and abduction of a Trumbull county woman in July. A "no-bill" means that the Grand Jury has decided not to indict the person charged with an alleged crime. The...
Aaron Rogers III identified as Youngstown homicide victim
Authorities have identified Youngstown's latest homicide victim as 29-year-old Aaron Rogers III. The Youngstown man died after a shooting that took place on the city's South Side shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday, October 7. The Youngstown Police Department responded to an alert about numerous rounds of gunfire in the area...
Fire investigated at Austintown factory
Investigators are looking into what caused a fire to break out at an Austintown manufacturer. This started out as just a fire alarm call before midnight Thursday. Crews had to force their way inside a Precision Foam Fabrication in the 37-hundred block of Oakwood Avenue. No one was inside but...
Willoughby woman sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot
A Willoughby, Ohio woman has been sentenced Friday to 15 months in prison, one year supervised release, and $2,000 restitution in a DC courtroom. According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Christine Priola, 50, made her way to the U.S. Capitol grounds, carrying a large sign. Once on the grounds, she illegally entered the restricted area on the east side of the Capitol Building.
Columbiana County cold case remains unsolved after 22 years
A cold case out of Columbiana County still remains unsolved after 22 years. 17-year-old Joey Gilmore of Lisbon died after a hit and run, and the driver was never found. "We're hurt," Gilmore's sister, Rebecca Tyson said, "We just want justice for Joe and we want to find who did it."
Hermitage, Ashtabula men plead not guilty to cheating in fishing tournament
Two men appeared in a Cleveland courtroom Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to allegations that they cheated in an attempt to win a fishing tournament. Bond was set at $2,500 each for Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula, Ohio. Both are free on bond and have been ordered not to have contact with the victims.
East Liverpool man gets 10 years for role in cocaine trafficking ring
An East Liverpool man has been sentenced for his role in a cocaine trafficking ring. Romeon Alford, 47, was sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release for his connection to a conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Alford's charges stemmed from a drug trafficking...
Poland Police investigate three-car injury crash
At least one person was injured in a three-car crash in Poland Thursday morning. First responders were called to North Main Street and Sheridan Road shortly before 9 a.m. The front of a PT Cruiser involved in the crash was damaged. The cars were off to the side of North...
Two hospitalized from crash at Tippy and 224
The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating an accident at a busy Boardman intersection that injured two drivers. An ambulance was dispatched to a crash at Route 224 and Tippecanoe Road at around 7:30 a.m. Friday. The front of one of the cars involved was damaged. Troopers say two drivers were...
Mahoning OVI Task Force plans Friday sobriety checkpoint
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force announced that they plan to conduct a sobriety checkpoint Friday night. The Task Force is expected to release the location and exact time of the checkpoint shortly before it begins. Area law enforcement agencies are also taking part in saturation patrols this weekend. In...
Ohio granting $500,000 to demolish 25 blighted buildings in Columbiana County
The State of Ohio is spending $37.3 million dollars to tear down blighted buildings in Columbiana and 29 other counties. The latest round of funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program includes half-a-million dollars for the Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation. That $500,000 will be used to demolish 25 structures in the county.
Small plane crashes in Southington; 82-year-old pilot life-flighted to hospital
A small plane crashed in Trumbull County in Southington Township at 12:43 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 82-year-old Richard Coles of Girard was the pilot of the fixed-wing single-engine aircraft that crashed near Herr Fieldhouse Road, east of Leiby Osborne Road. The Trumbull County OSHP...
Fire in Niles leaves residents homeless
Investigators are trying to determine if a space heater caused a house fire in Niles that left the residents homeless. Flames were reported in the dining room of a house on West First Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters quickly had the flames under control. However, the damage inside...
Dead puppy found in lunch cooler in Youngstown
Humane agents are investigating after a dead puppy was found in a lunch cooler in Youngstown. According to a post on the Animal Charity of Ohio Facebook page, the deceased dog was found in the cloth bag Thursday near a playground on the city’s South Side. The post does...
Trial delayed for Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot
A week after a defense attorney asked for a psychological evaluation of the Mercer County mother of eight charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital, a federal judge has canceled a November 15 trial in the case. U.S. District Judge Royce Lambert on Monday granted...
