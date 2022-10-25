ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Austintown woman sentenced for overdose death

An Austintown woman has been sent to prison for supplying the drugs that caused a fatal overdose. Johnise Burkley, 61, appeared before a judge in Mahoning County court on Thursday and was given a four-year sentence. Burkley pleaded guilty earlier to charges of reckless homicide, illegal manufacture of drugs, and...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Milton police chief left bloody after scuffle with suspect

A Lake Milton man is in jail after police say he kneed Lake Milton Police Chief, Charles Vandyke in the head multiple times. Police were dispatched to a home in Craig Beach just before 10:30 Wednesday morning in reference to a protection order violation. Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Jason...
LAKE MILTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Salineville man sentenced to 14 years for running down teen bicyclist

A jury in a Columbiana County courtroom has found a Salineville man guilty on all counts of a hit-and-run crash resulting in the death of a 13-year-old bicyclist. 65-year-old Donald White was found guilty on two counts of failure to stop after an accident, one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, and cocaine possession.
SALINEVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown looking to neighborhood security system

In an effort to curb violence in Youngstown--city officials welcomed Flock Security to its safety committee meeting Thursday. The public safety company showed off its neighborhood surveillance system, comprised of a camera that takes pictures of the rear-ends of vehicles. The goal is to provide law enforcement agencies with information such as model, make, color, and license plate--often the biggest lead for investigators.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Aaron Rogers III identified as Youngstown homicide victim

Authorities have identified Youngstown's latest homicide victim as 29-year-old Aaron Rogers III. The Youngstown man died after a shooting that took place on the city's South Side shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday, October 7. The Youngstown Police Department responded to an alert about numerous rounds of gunfire in the area...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire investigated at Austintown factory

Investigators are looking into what caused a fire to break out at an Austintown manufacturer. This started out as just a fire alarm call before midnight Thursday. Crews had to force their way inside a Precision Foam Fabrication in the 37-hundred block of Oakwood Avenue. No one was inside but...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Willoughby woman sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot

A Willoughby, Ohio woman has been sentenced Friday to 15 months in prison, one year supervised release, and $2,000 restitution in a DC courtroom. According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Christine Priola, 50, made her way to the U.S. Capitol grounds, carrying a large sign. Once on the grounds, she illegally entered the restricted area on the east side of the Capitol Building.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
WFMJ.com

Hermitage, Ashtabula men plead not guilty to cheating in fishing tournament

Two men appeared in a Cleveland courtroom Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to allegations that they cheated in an attempt to win a fishing tournament. Bond was set at $2,500 each for Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula, Ohio. Both are free on bond and have been ordered not to have contact with the victims.
ASHTABULA, OH
WFMJ.com

Poland Police investigate three-car injury crash

At least one person was injured in a three-car crash in Poland Thursday morning. First responders were called to North Main Street and Sheridan Road shortly before 9 a.m. The front of a PT Cruiser involved in the crash was damaged. The cars were off to the side of North...
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Two hospitalized from crash at Tippy and 224

The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating an accident at a busy Boardman intersection that injured two drivers. An ambulance was dispatched to a crash at Route 224 and Tippecanoe Road at around 7:30 a.m. Friday. The front of one of the cars involved was damaged. Troopers say two drivers were...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning OVI Task Force plans Friday sobriety checkpoint

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force announced that they plan to conduct a sobriety checkpoint Friday night. The Task Force is expected to release the location and exact time of the checkpoint shortly before it begins. Area law enforcement agencies are also taking part in saturation patrols this weekend. In...
WFMJ.com

Ohio granting $500,000 to demolish 25 blighted buildings in Columbiana County

The State of Ohio is spending $37.3 million dollars to tear down blighted buildings in Columbiana and 29 other counties. The latest round of funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program includes half-a-million dollars for the Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation. That $500,000 will be used to demolish 25 structures in the county.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire in Niles leaves residents homeless

Investigators are trying to determine if a space heater caused a house fire in Niles that left the residents homeless. Flames were reported in the dining room of a house on West First Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters quickly had the flames under control. However, the damage inside...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Dead puppy found in lunch cooler in Youngstown

Humane agents are investigating after a dead puppy was found in a lunch cooler in Youngstown. According to a post on the Animal Charity of Ohio Facebook page, the deceased dog was found in the cloth bag Thursday near a playground on the city’s South Side. The post does...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Trial delayed for Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot

A week after a defense attorney asked for a psychological evaluation of the Mercer County mother of eight charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital, a federal judge has canceled a November 15 trial in the case. U.S. District Judge Royce Lambert on Monday granted...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy