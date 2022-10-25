Read full article on original website
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Binance To Launch New Oracle Service on BNB Chain, Citing Huge Opportunity
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume, is launching a new oracle service on its BNB blockchain. In a new company blog post, Binance says that it will be launching oracle services in a push to boost the BNB Chain ecosystem and the broader digital asset space.
Does the future of money belong to Bitcoin, CBDCs, or stablecoins?
Money, one of humanity’s greatest and most enduring creations, is once again on the brink of a historic transformation. After evolving over millennia from cowrie shells to clay tablets to precious metals, and then to paper notes and bank balances, money is taking another great leap forward: It is becoming entirely digital.
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
financemagnates.com
24 Exchange Sees Record Forex NDF Trade Volumes in October
24 Exchange, a Bermuda-based multi-asset trading platform launched in 2019, saw record daily and weekly records in forex non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) in October 2022. The platform posted a record daily forex NDF trade volume of $1.476 billion on October 21 and a record weekly FX NDF trade volume of $1.175 billion between October 17-21, 2022, the company disclosed on Friday.
financemagnates.com
Singapore’s MAS Proposes Restrictions on Retail Crypto Trading
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) published two consultation papers on Wednesday, proposing new regulatory rules around cryptocurrency trading and circulation of stablecoins. The proposed rules focus on minimizing the risks of cryptocurrencies to which retail investors are exposed. “MAS is concerned that retail customers may not have the financial...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Moves $22,200,000 in ETH After Lying Dormant for Over Six Years: Santiment
An Ethereum (ETH) whale is coming alive after lying dormant for over half a decade, according to blockchain analytics platform Santiment. Santiment says the Ethereum’s whale address moved 15,000 ETH worth $22.2 million at the time of the transaction to an empty wallet after being inactive since October 4th of 2016.
financemagnates.com
SEBA Bank Offers NFT Custody amid Market Uncertainty
SEBA Bank, a Zug-headquartered digital asset banking platform, launched a non-fungible tokens (NFTs) custody solution on Wednesday to secure clients’ assets. The newly announced service includes every Ethereum-based NFT, including ‘blue chips’ like CryptoPunks and Bored Apes collections. Non-fungible tokens are blockchain-based and represent digital value in...
ambcrypto.com
74% of institutional investors intend to purchase digital assets, details inside
Even though Bitcoin is currently trading at a little over $20,000, 70% less than its all-time high of $69,044, institutions continue to remain bullish. 58% of institutional investors were invested in cryptocurrency and other digital assets in the first half of 2022, 6% more than the last year. The above...
crowdfundinsider.com
Citi Ventures Invests in Fintech Platform Wildfire Systems
Wildfire Systems Inc., a Fintech platform that powers white-label reward programs and shopping companions, announced that it has secured a strategic investment from Citi Ventures. The funding will “support Wildfire’s technological innovation and continued ability to deploy new features that will drive rewarding online shopping experiences for consumers worldwide.”...
financefeeds.com
Zonda Review: An Accessible and Secure Cryptocurrency Exchange for All
The world of cryptocurrency has exploded over the last decade, morphing from a small market with select investors into an international phenomenon. To facilitate this growth, new cryptocurrency exchanges from across the globe have given users a platform to invest in their favorite cryptos. However, as a fairly new system,...
blockchain.news
Hong Kong is a Step Closer to Legalizing Retail Crypto Trading - Report
Hong Kong is truly making moves that can help define it as a thriving hub for all crypto-related activities within the region. According to a report from Bloomberg citing unnamed sources, the City’s top financial regulator, the Securities and Financial Commission (SFC) is set to permit to relisting of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in exchanges that permit retail traders.
financemagnates.com
Hong Kong Set to Legalize Crypto?
Hong Kong is one of China's most prominent financial hubs, and now it might pivot in the direction of cryptocurrencies . Despite its skeptical stance on crypto trading in recent years, the City is currently preparing a more friendly regime for digital assets, planning to legalize retail trading. Although retail...
financemagnates.com
Binance Taps Inswitch for Fiat/Crypto On-and-Off Ramp Services in LatAm
The leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has partnered with Inswitch, a US-based global embedded financial technology company, to offer fiat and crypto on-and-off-ramp services to Latin Americans. The service will enable them to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in the region, Inswitch announced on Wednesday. Inswitch noted that its on-and-off-ramp services are...
dailycoin.com
KuCoin Lists Native Token of TON Blockchain, Developed by Telegram Founders
One of the World’s Top Crypto Exchanges, KuCoin Announced on October 26th the New Listing of Toncoin (TON). According to KuCoin, the total coin supply is 5,071,712,713 TON, and the market cap reaches $5,018,834,996. Toncoin will be listed on October 27th at 10am and will be available in the TON/USDT pair for spot trading. Withdrawals will be available from October 28th at 10am.
