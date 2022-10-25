State police arrested a Lebanon man Sunday who they say vandalized his former financial advisor’s vehicles and home in Hebron on more than one occasion. State police say the man, Christopher Gebbie, 38, caused over $6,000 in damage. He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment, and disorderly conduct.

