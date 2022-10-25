ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Chad Bezio, 42, 31 Haviland St., Bristol, first-degree criminal trespass, violation of protective order. Jesse Rolla Eldred, 34, 66 Woodard Dr., Bristol, breach of peace. Stefano Pollastro, 45, 127 Willis St., Bristol, failure to drive upon right. Oct. 17. Chad Bezio, 42, 31 Haviland St., Bristol, three counts – first-degree...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor man charged in Vernon Subway robbery

VERNON — A South Windsor man was charged Thursday with robbing a Subway restaurant on Hartford Turnpike on Wednesday. Justin Richard, 38, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace. He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Friday.
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Waterbury PD search for white BMW in critical hit-and-run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have identified the vehicle that struck and critically injured a man on East Main Street on Wednesday. Just after 6:30 p.m., Waterbury officers responded to the scene after getting reports that a car had struck a pedestrian and fled from the collision. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old Waterbury […]
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

East Haven man killed in Westbrook crash, police say

WESTBROOK — A Connecticut man was killed early Thursday morning in a car crash, according to state police. Connecticut State Police said Hoa Trinh, 54, of East Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. He was a passenger in his 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES, according to police. The 61-year-old driver, a Branford resident, suffered a suspected minor injury, state police said.
WESTBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigate copper thefts

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury police reported copper pipe thefts from vacant or abandoned properties. Waterbury police suggested tips for residents to avoid stolen copper from their homes. Police said to install an alarm system, maintain the property, set light on timers, etc. They said these preventative tips will...
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man charged in vandalism at Hebron home

State police arrested a Lebanon man Sunday who they say vandalized his former financial advisor’s vehicles and home in Hebron on more than one occasion. State police say the man, Christopher Gebbie, 38, caused over $6,000 in damage. He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment, and disorderly conduct.
HEBRON, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Man shot in head following road rage incident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - New details have emerged in the road rage incident that left one man dead in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford Police have confirmed that the victim’s name is 23-year-old Manuel Rodriguez. Police say the suspect intentionally drove into Rodriguez’s vehicle in the area of Hillside Avenue....
HARTFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man charged in Hartford hit and run

Hartford police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash from last New Year’s Day. Officers say Michael Brown, 51, of Windsor, was found in the roadway unresponsive in the area of Main and Battles Streets just after midnight on January 1st.
HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Police: Farmington woman, 37, found dead in Milford apartment

MILFORD — A city man is facing several charges after police say a woman was found dead in his apartment this month. Milford police said Tuesday a 37-year-old Farmington woman was found dead in a Schooner Lane apartment on Oct. 11. Police did not release the woman's name or cause of death.
MILFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man who accidentally fired gun into upstairs apartment applies for diversionary program

BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into his own ceiling accidentally has applied for a program that could spare him prosecution. Kevin Fancy, 29, of 330 Queen St., filed an application for a diversionary program this week in New Britain Superior Court. He could learn on his next court date – on Dec. 13 – if a judge feels the program is an appropriate disposition to the case.
BRISTOL, CT

