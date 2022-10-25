Read full article on original website
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 28th
HAFC - Free Report) : This one of the leading bank which provides services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full-service offices, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days. Hanmi...
Stock Market News for Oct 28, 2022
The Dow closed higher for the fifth-straight session on Thursday as fresh data showed that the GDP grew faster than expected in the third quarter, which gave investors’ confidence a boost. However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower following a mixed batch of earnings reports, while investors awaited earnings reports from some tech giants.
4 Chemical Stocks Poised to Outshine Q3 Earnings Estimates
Chemical companies’ third-quarter results are expected to reflect healthy demand across major end-use industries and the benefits of self-help actions to counter continued headwinds from higher raw material, energy and logistics costs. The chemical industry is still recovering from the havoc wreaked by coronavirus, taking succor from an upturn in demand across major end-use industries such as automotive, building & construction and electronics. The demand recovery has been backed by an uptick in global manufacturing and industrial activities.
3 Top Business Services Stocks Braving Industry Challenges
WNS - Free Report) , BGSF, Inc. (. VVI - Free Report) to sail through the pandemic-related challenges. The Zacks Business-Services industry comprises companies that offer a range of services, including specialty rental, supply-chain management, electronic commerce, technology, document management, digital audience, data, voice, analytical and business transformation, among others. The pandemic will continue to change the way industry players have conducted business and delivered services so far. The industry’s key focus is currently on channelizing money and efforts toward more effective operational components, such as technology, digital transformation, data-driven decision-making and enhanced cybersecurity. To position themselves suitably in the post-pandemic era and better utilize the opportunities that the economic recovery will bring, service providers are increasing their efforts toward formulating and reassessing strategic initiatives.
Is Corteva (CTVA) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
CTVA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question. Corteva, Inc. is one of 201 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these...
Is Bogota Financial (BSBK) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
BSBK - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. Bogota Financial Corporation is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 887 individual stocks...
American Water (AWK) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
AWK - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.3%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Consider. American...
What's in the Offing for Nikola (NKLA) This Earnings Season?
NKLA - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share and revenues is pegged at 39 cents and $22.81 million, respectively. For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for NKLA’s...
Is BGSF (BGSF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
HomeStreet (HMST) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
HMST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.88%. A...
Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Consumer Discretionary
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MU - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this chipmaker have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Newell (NWL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings, Misses Sales Estimates
NWL - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, whereas the top line lagged the same. Both metrics declined year over year. Results have been affected by a tough environment, reduced inventory, inflationary pressure and the impact of a stronger dollar. Management expects the headwinds to persist in the near term.
First Savings Financial (FSFG) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FSFG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -51.39%. A...
Should Value Investors Buy Designer Brands (DBI) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
PIPR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.54%. A...
Essential Properties (EPRT) Meets Q3 FFO Estimates
EPRT - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.38 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company...
ImmunoGen (IMGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
IMGN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
JAKKS Pacific's (JAKK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Stock Up
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (. JAKK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top line also increased year over year. Following the results, the company’s shares jumped 11.2% during the after-hours trading session on Oct 27. During the...
Brink's (BCO) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
