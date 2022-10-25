Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ourquadcities.com
Davenport arrest made in June homicide
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, a 29-year-old man was arrested by Davenport Police in connection with a June 2022 murder. On June 20, 2022, at approximately 5:01 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the 500 block of West 16th Street in reference to reports of an assault inside a residence. Upon arrival, responding officers located 58-year-old Ben Smith suffering from significant injuries requiring immediate medical attention, police said.
KCRG.com
Iowa City man connected with 2021 shooting sentenced
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 24th, 2021, Iowa City Police were called to the 1100 block of Arthur St. for a report of shots fired. An investigation found that Sean White Hood assaulted Ka’leck Bolden of Cedar Rapids who then shot Hood in retaliation. Hood reportedly ran across the street, grabbed a firearm, and then shot towards the Bolden hitting a vehicle. Hood then discarded the firearm nearby.
ourquadcities.com
4 years later: Police seek information in fatal shooting
Moline Police seek help from the public to find answers in a fatal shooting four years ago. On Oct. 31, 2018, Corey Harrell Jr. was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall, according to a news release. It has been four years and no arrests have been made yet in this case. Both the family and police seek justice, the release says.
KCRG.com
Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police have arrested two teenagers, and are pursuing charges against a third, for a string of alleged burglaries and vandalism in Uptown Marion in July. In a press release, police said they arrested Gary Jacobsen III, 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas, 19, of...
KCJJ
Second man sentenced in 2021 Town and Campus shootings
A second individual was sentenced for his role in a July 2021 shooting incident at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street. Iowa City Police say 23-year-old Ka’Leck Bolden, who lives at the complex, was involved in a physical fight outside his residence just after 9:15 pm July 24th. Bolden allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot at the people with whom he was fighting. One of those people was 32-year-old Sean Hood. Hood reportedly then ran across the street, grabbed a firearm from a third party, and fired several shots towards the apartment building. No one was hit by the gunfire, but a parked car was hit twice.
KCJJ
OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
KCRG.com
Iowa City hookah bar asks for help keeping area safe after fatal shooting
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Talking about the fatal shooting right outside his business Sunday morning, co-owner of H-Bar David Sykes said, “It is a life on our conscience.”. That shooting left one man dead. All three co-owners of H-Bar said Tuesday the violence surrounding their bar weighs heavily...
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
KCJJ
Iowa man suspected of OWI found with weapon
A Jones County man pulled over for a traffic violation faces a jail sentence after being found in possession of a firearm while under the influence. Police pulled 24-year-old Jacob Francksen of Olin Iowa over just before 2am Wednesday at the intersection of Capitol and Burlington Streets for stopping in a crosswalk and having a defective brake light. Upon contact, he allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. Francksen was also reportedly wearing bar wristbands and admitted to drinking.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of using baseball bat to threaten fast food worker
An Iowa City man was arrested after being accused of using a baseball bat at a fast food restaurant. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 8:50 pm Wednesday at the Lower Muscatine Road McDonald’s restaurant. 36-year-old Eli Prasch of McCLean Street allegedly was inside wielding the bat, trying to get behind the counter. When an officer arrived, Prasch saw him and took off running out the side door.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police respond to convenience store robberies
Iowa City Police have responded to two convenience store robberies recently. In a release from the city, the first incident occurred just before 8:30 pm Friday, when an armed subject entered the J&S Convenience Store on Rochester Avenue and robbed the business at gunpoint. The second incident occurred Monday night....
KCJJ
IC woman accused of threatening roommate with a knife
Allegedly chasing her roommate with a knife has led to an Iowa City woman’ arrest. Iowa City Police say 19-year-old Aubri Diaz was upset that her roommate had brought someone home to the pair’s South Dodge Street apartment without letting her know. Just before 1:30 Wednesday morning Diaz allegedly punched and kicked the walls and screamed at the roommate. Police allege that Diaz then grabbed a knife and began stabbing the roommate’s door and threatening to stab her in the face. The roommate’s guest was able to escape through a bedroom window.
KBUR
Iowa City Police investigating fatal shooting
Iowa City, IA- The Iowa City Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person. According to a news release, on Sunday, October 23rd just before 2 AM, Iowa City Police responded to the H-Bar, 220 South Van Buren Street, for a report of multiple shots fired in the alley.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. SARAH AURAND, 41, 5’7”, 156 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Coggon man arrested after slow-speed chase
A Coggon man is in jail after a slow-speed chase on Monday afternoon. The Robins Police Department says just before 2:30 pm, Linn County authorities tried to stop a white Toyota Rav 4 driving in a reckless manner in Cedar Rapids just north of Blairs Ferry Road. The vehicle then...
Cedar Rapids Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Monday Crash
A Monday evening accident in Cedar Rapids injured two people, one fatally. An 18-year-old has been charged as a result of the incident. According to the City of Cedar Rapids, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and Area Ambulance were all dispatched to a vehicle accident in the 800 block of 1st Avenue SW just before 9:25 p.m. Monday evening. When then arrived, first responders found four people had been involved, with one of them deceased at the scene.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police investigate nightclub homicide
Iowa City Police are investigating a homicide outside a nightclub near downtown. According to an ICPD news release, officers were called to H Bar on South Van Buren Street just after 2:00 Sunday morning for a report of six gunshots in the alley. A Hawkalert was sent out by the University of Iowa warning the public to avoid the area.
KCRG.com
Buchanan County father arrested after physically abusing baby
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jesup Police Department has arrested a Buchanan County man after he allegedly conducted three or more acts of child endangerment from August 2022 to October 2022. On October 11th, a child was taken to urgent care in a life-threatening condition. After being intubated, the...
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of head butting domestic partner
An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly headbutting his domestic partner. Police were called to the Morgan Court residence of 39-year-old Oscar Velazquez-Aviles at approximately 2am Sunday on reports of a domestic assault. According to the victim, she was involved in an argument with the man when he head-butted her. She fell to the ground and may or may not have lost consciousness. The woman suffered a black eye and acute and lingering pain to the right side of her head.
Comments / 0