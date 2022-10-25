Former Governor Dennis Daugaard and the Presentation Sisters agree: recreational marijuana is bad. Dennis Daugaard came into 2022 with $313,865.57 in his campaign war chest. The former governor’s induction into the South Dakota Hall of Fame probably prohibits him from running for public office ever again, so he has to spend that money on other people. So far this year, Daugaard has spent $98,348.54 from his campaign fund, and the biggest check he’s written is $25,000 to Protecting South Dakota Kids, the conservative/Catholic ballot question committee cloaking a somewhat misleading campaign against Initiated Measure 27, this year’s marijuana-legalization measure, in the typical Q-publican assertion that its opponents are preying on children.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO