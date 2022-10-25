Read full article on original website
Vargo Wrong: Initiatives to Prohibit Food Tax Do Not Affect Municipalities
Mark Vargo made a mistake yesterday. The Attorney General read the initiatives proposed by Dakotans for Health to repeal South Dakota’s state sales tax on food and concluded in his ballot question statements that the initiatives would also prohibit municipalities from taxing food. Here are the draft statements A.G....
Daugaard, Presentation Sisters Spend Money to Fight Marijuana Inc.
Former Governor Dennis Daugaard and the Presentation Sisters agree: recreational marijuana is bad. Dennis Daugaard came into 2022 with $313,865.57 in his campaign war chest. The former governor’s induction into the South Dakota Hall of Fame probably prohibits him from running for public office ever again, so he has to spend that money on other people. So far this year, Daugaard has spent $98,348.54 from his campaign fund, and the biggest check he’s written is $25,000 to Protecting South Dakota Kids, the conservative/Catholic ballot question committee cloaking a somewhat misleading campaign against Initiated Measure 27, this year’s marijuana-legalization measure, in the typical Q-publican assertion that its opponents are preying on children.
Smith Swiftly Corrects Campaign Finance Report; Noem Has Had to Fix Filings 13 Times
The properly chagrined Jamie Smith campaign has swiftly corrected the gross error on his pre-general campaign finance report. 23 hours after filing a list of over 1,500 donors who each contributed over $100 dollars to the Sioux Falls Democrat’s gubernatorial campaign that included only names and dollar figures, Smith’s treasurer Spencer Hawley submitted the right spreadsheet out his computer and filed an amended report with the legally required addresses for each donor.
Youngkin to Campaign for Noem in Sioux Falls November 3; Hillsdale College Invited?
Kristi Noem has spent most of her time in office traveling to other states to curry favor of GOP primary voters, donors, and power players for the 2024 Presidential primary. But now she’s finally getting another governor to fly to South Dakota to campaign for her. In a departure from her standard secrecy, Noem is letting us know where and when she will be appearing with visiting Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin:
Quint Would Throw Public Money at Private Schools
I enjoy the presence of Libertarians on the ballot, because (1) a robust multi-party system promotes more cross-partisan cooperation and consensus-building and (2) a serious, organized Libertarian Party with candidates spanning the ballot would peel away conservative voters and give a serious, organized Democratic Party a better chance of outpolling Republicans.
Equality SD PAC Endorses 28 Legislative Candidates
DISTRICT 01 SENATE (Roberts, Marshall, Day and eastern Brown Counties): Susan Wismer. DISTRICT 07 HOUSE (Brookings City and Aurora): Cole Sartell (member of LGBTQ community) DISTRICT 10 (eastern Sioux Falls, McKennan Park and Great Bear Ski districts) SENATE: Liz Larson. HOUSE; Erin Healy and Kameron Nelson (member of LGBTQ community)
Tupper Launches South Dakota Searchlight: Free News Vital for Democracy, But Donations Welcome
The South Dakota news-scape is bursting with new outlets. Former Argus reporters Joe Sneve and Jonathan Ellis have been cranking out The Dakota Scout since the beginning of September. Now former newspaper and SDPB reporter Seth Tupper has launched his South Dakota Searchlight, a project of the national non-profit States Newsroom.
