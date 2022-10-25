Nonprofit helps caregivers of paralyzed veterans

For John Pepe, the Colonial chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America has really changed his life. After being isolated for eight years, they gave him some pretty great reasons to get up out of bed.

“I went to the wheelchair games, I do slalom both manual and electric. I do the relay. I do 9 ball. I do bowling believe it or not,” said Pepe.

But it’s not just fun and games… the PVA helps their caregivers too.

“They’ve been 100% my help, they’ve been my backbone,” said Lynn Russell.

Russell has been his partner and caregiver for over 10 years.

“I make sure he has his meals and when he’s in the shower, I’m right there with him to make sure he doesn’t fall,” said Russell.

It can be a lot of work; she never minds doing it, but it can lead to burnout.

“If you don’t take care of the caregiver, the caregiver is going to get burnt and then they are not going to be able to take care of the veteran. We’ve seen it, bad things can happen,” said Executive Director Jo Ann Bedsworth.

That’s why the PVA started a Member and Caregiver Get Away in Ocean City.

“It was nice to get away and do things with all the other caregivers,” said Russell.

They held the third annual event earlier this month. It’s a time dedicated to all the caregivers and spouses for their commitment to providing the help and attention their veterans need daily. They took about 50 people to the retreat this year

While the veterans had some fun, the caregivers focused on themselves. There were workshops on mind and body wellness, tile making and self-care strategies.

“I’ve heard a couple of the caregivers come out and say ‘We learned how to say no’ or ‘We learned how to manage our time’ or ‘We know how to take care of ourselves’,” said Bedsworth.

Russell said it definitely had an impact and she’s ready to go back next year and keep learning.

“I concentrate on him a lot and she told me I have to stop that. I have to concentrate on myself too because if I don’t take care of myself who’s gonna take care of him,” said Russell.

The PVA strives to restore hope and quality of life for veterans with paralysis and their caregivers and families.