ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Nonprofit helps caregivers of paralyzed veterans

By Abby Isaacs
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNK3I_0ilh2NSb00

For John Pepe, the Colonial chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America has really changed his life. After being isolated for eight years, they gave him some pretty great reasons to get up out of bed.

“I went to the wheelchair games, I do slalom both manual and electric. I do the relay. I do 9 ball. I do bowling believe it or not,” said Pepe.

But it’s not just fun and games… the PVA helps their caregivers too.

“They’ve been 100% my help, they’ve been my backbone,” said Lynn Russell.

Russell has been his partner and caregiver for over 10 years.

“I make sure he has his meals and when he’s in the shower, I’m right there with him to make sure he doesn’t fall,” said Russell.

It can be a lot of work; she never minds doing it, but it can lead to burnout.

“If you don’t take care of the caregiver, the caregiver is going to get burnt and then they are not going to be able to take care of the veteran. We’ve seen it, bad things can happen,” said Executive Director Jo Ann Bedsworth.

That’s why the PVA started a Member and Caregiver Get Away in Ocean City.

“It was nice to get away and do things with all the other caregivers,” said Russell.

They held the third annual event earlier this month. It’s a time dedicated to all the caregivers and spouses for their commitment to providing the help and attention their veterans need daily. They took about 50 people to the retreat this year

While the veterans had some fun, the caregivers focused on themselves. There were workshops on mind and body wellness, tile making and self-care strategies.

“I’ve heard a couple of the caregivers come out and say ‘We learned how to say no’ or ‘We learned how to manage our time’ or ‘We know how to take care of ourselves’,” said Bedsworth.

Russell said it definitely had an impact and she’s ready to go back next year and keep learning.

“I concentrate on him a lot and she told me I have to stop that. I have to concentrate on myself too because if I don’t take care of myself who’s gonna take care of him,” said Russell.

The PVA strives to restore hope and quality of life for veterans with paralysis and their caregivers and families.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starpublications.online

Hometown Heroes October banner dedication is held

Members of the Bridgeville community converged on Monday, Oct. 17 at the Bridgeville Public Library to honor those whose Hometown Heroes banners will be displayed throughout the town from now until the Christmas decorations are erected. Karen Johnson told the audience how the hometown banners project was initially born; it was a senior project that her son began. From there it grew. On that day, 40 veterans were honored with a “Hometown Hero” banner.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Wilson’s General Store in Georgetown reopening Nov. 1

Wilson’s General Store outside Georgetown has been a tradition in Sussex County for nearly 80 years. New owners Laura Berberich and Tim Cumpston are looking to keep it that way. “This place is a tradition,” said Cumpston, during an interview Oct. 24. Berberich and Cumpston purchased the store...
GEORGETOWN, DE
The Dispatch

Salisbury Police Department Took Home the Law Enforcement Team Cup

The Salisbury Police Department took home the Law Enforcement Team Cup at the 5K Run/Walk for Wor-Wic hosted by the Wor-Wic Community College Foundation. Shown, from left, are Griffin Torrence, Matthew Mitzel and Lt. Pete Tyler with race captain Kelley Selph, a Wor-Wic graduate and Foundation board member.
SALISBURY, MD
The Dispatch

Berlin Residents Share Concerns Over New Response Fee

BERLIN – Residents continue to have concerns about a new emergency response fee implemented by the Berlin Fire Company. Resident James Walsh approached the Berlin Town Council Monday to express frustration with the response fee now being charged by the Berlin Fire Company. He said the public should have been made aware of it before it was implemented.
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Emergency Rental Assistance Coming to an End

SALISBURY, Md. -- The emergency rental assistance program is winding down. Applications for the program are no longer being accepted in Worcester and Wicomico counties. According to local homeless shelters, there has been an influx of families in need of housing in the past few months. The problem is many of those shelters are already at capacity, and they've been forced to turn away families.
SALISBURY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Let’s Reset Lakeside by J.E. Dean

It was a few years ago, when I was driving East on Route 50, I noticed a sign for the Lakeside development and thought, “I wonder what that’s all about.” I later read that it is a 2,500 home planned development in Trappe. That worried me. That is a big development–a game changer.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Georgetown homeless village becomes a reality

In about a month, a homeless village with 40 rapid shelter units will open in the heart of Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown officials and nonprofits Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency, the Pallet village on First State property off North Railroad Avenue began construction Oct. 17 when trucks from the Pallet Co. rolled onto the vacant lot.
GEORGETOWN, DE
The Dispatch

Offshore Fishing Concerns Mount Over Proposed Speed Change; NOAA Planning Restriction To Protect Right Whales

OCEAN CITY — A proposed rule change to save endangered North Atlantic right whales could severely impact the local fishing industry. In an effort to save endangered North Atlantic right whales, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has proposed a 10-knot speed restriction for recreational and commercial vessels over 35 feet in length, down from the current 65 feet. The proposed rule change would expand the go-slow zones to include virtually the entire east coast, including a 90-mile radius, and extend the zone restrictions as long as seven months a year.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WGMD Radio

Two Family Court Judges Confirmed by DE State Senate

The Delaware State Senate met in special session this afternoon to consider judicial nominations made by Governor John Carney. The Senate voted to confirm the reappointment of Judge Peter B. Jones to serve on the Family Court in Sussex County and Commissioner Emily A. Farley to serve as a Commissioner for the Family Court in Kent County.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Fire Damages Caroline County Home

RIDGELY, Md. - Authorities have ruled accidental an early Monday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Caroline County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 12810 Cow Barn Road in Ridgely.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Horntown woman, Seaford man wanted in Monday afternoon robbery

According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 felony arrest warrants were obtained for armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for Cari Lynn Johnson, 36, of Horntown, Virginia and Rodney O’Neil Hinmon, 47, of Seaford, Delaware. These warrants are...
HORNTOWN, VA
WMDT.com

DSP searching for wanted Lewes woman

LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Lewes woman. We’re told 56-year-old Nancy Martino currently has several active warrants for her arrest, including two felony criminal warrants. She is approximately 5’3″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Truck crashes into Sea Esta 2 motel in Long Neck

A truck crashed into the Sea Esta 2 motel in Long Neck Oct. 23, damaging the building. The crash happened about 9:30 p.m., when a black Chevrolet Avalanche truck ran off Rudder Road near Long Neck Road, said officials with the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company. Officials said no one...
LONG NECK, DE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Missing Fruitland woman located

FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Police say 39-year-old Natisha Walker was last seen at around 8 a.m. Thursday, October 20th. Walker reportedly had a text message conversation with the reporting party, saying that she did not know where she was, she was in trouble, and to call 911.
FRUITLAND, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man

Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Man Arrested in Worcester County Homicide Investigation

SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man in Worcester County. Maryland State Police identified the suspect as Carl Lee “Moose” Fuller, 32. He was located in Delmar, Del. on Sunday. He was taken into custody by Delaware State Police without incident.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy