Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

FAMU homecoming presents vendors with profitable opportunity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University sold out last year’s homecoming game against Grambling State, filling 31,887 into Bragg Stadium. This homecoming game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff could see a similar number, and Wannish Way and Perry Street vendors would gladly welcome it. Owner of 9th Ave. Café Terrence...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
violetskyadventures.com

This Tallahassee Estate Boasts a Beautiful Home and Gardens

A historic 1909 home and manicured gardens sprawl out in this amazing Tallahassee estate. Learn about the life of the Maclay’s and their vision for a colorful garden at their winter retreat. About. The park is named after Alfred B. Maclay, a successful banker and businessman. Spending the winters...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Terror of Tallahassee downright scary

Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee is the capital of Florida and home to Florida State University. Even though it’s constantly buzzing and full of activity, this city is also known for its open cityscape perfect for relaxing and unwinding. Part of that scene is a wide array of food gems scattered throughout the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Food truck Tasty Love opens on campus

Last week, Rattlers and other Tallahassee residents had the chance to get a sneak peak of the. new food truck Tasty Love. Tasty Love hosted a soft opening on Robert and Trudie Perkins Way last Tuesday through. Saturday. Selling burgers, chicken, seafood and fries, owner Gabriel Lovett says it’s the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation

Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
WCTV

Longtime vendor claims city, Dailey are killing his business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A local businessman putting his frustration with the City of Tallahassee on full display. You may have seen the banner just off Thomasville Rd, claiming, “John Dailey killed Christmas by King.”. Jim King has been selling pumpkins and Christmas trees from lots around town for years,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
High School Football PRO

Sneads, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Holmes County High School football team will have a game with Sneads High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
SNEADS, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Sharpton a student-athlete and a social media influencer

Balancing college life can be a struggle for many students. Nina Sharpton, a graduate community psychology student at Florida A&M University, is simultaneously learning how to balance being a student-athlete and a social media influencer. The Palm Beach County native played different sports growing up but ultimately chose volleyball. “I...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU To Provide Big Screen Locations For Students, Supporters For Sold Out Homecoming Game

The Florida A&M University’s sold-out homecoming game will be shown on large screens at several locations outside Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday. The Athletic Department in collaboration with the Division of University Advancement and the FAMU Student Government Association will show the sold-out homecoming game versus the University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff at the Knight Plaza, 1675 S. Martin Luther King, Jr., and at Robert “Pete” Griffin Track.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Local restaurants fail inspections

During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WMBB

Murder trial begins in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A jury was selected Monday afternoon for a man accused of killing his wife. Daniel Belc allegedly shot his wife in March of 2018. He then allegedly loaded her body in the trunk of his car and drove around until a family member convinced Belc to turn himself in to […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL

