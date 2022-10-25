ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: RB Salzburg Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley
 3 days ago

The Chelsea Transfer Room writers offer their predictions for Chelsea's Champions League match against RB Salzburg this evening.

Luka Foley

A win tonight for Chelsea would put them very much in the driver's seat to qualify from Group E, when that challenge looked almost out of reach after picking up just one point from their opening two games.

A win against Man United over the weekend would have been a great way to enter this evening's game, but the 1-1 draw means the Blues remain unbeaten under Graham Potter 's management.

Potter speaking to his assistant Billy Reid

IMAGO / Sportimage

With the reverse fixture against Salzburg having also ended 1-1 last month and it being Potter's first match in charge of Chelsea, things will almost certainly be different this time around and I think with the form the team are in, they will continue this impressive run and get the win.

Prediction: 2-0 win for Chelsea

Melissa Edwards

It will be a challenging bounce-back victory for Graham Potter’s side after the disappointing draw against Manchester United. Salzburg will use the crowd well but Chelsea will have enough to take all three points and keep hold of first place in Group E, as Aubameyang will be back on the scoresheet.

Aubameyang attempting to control the ball against Man United

IMAGO / PA Images

Prediction: 2-1 win for Chelsea

Dylan McBennett

Chelsea will be back to winning ways after a tough game against Manchester United on Saturday. Salzburg are opposition Chelsea can beat and a win will go a long way towards topping the group overall. Potter will have been disappointed with how the United game ended, and will want to get a quick response out of his team!

Aubameyang and Sterling with the goals.

Prediction: 2-0 win for Chelsea

