NBC Miami
Apple Stock Surges, on Pace for Its Best Day Since 2020
Apple stock rose over 7% on Friday after reporting September quarter earnings that modestly beat expectations on revenue and profit and showed global demand for its premium hardware remains high. "Sometimes in-line results are most exciting," wrote JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee in a note Friday. Apple stock rose more than...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. Apple — Apple share fell...
Amazon's Cloud Business Just Recorded Its Weakest Growth to Date and Missed Analysts' Estimates
Amazon's cloud-computing business generated revenue of $20.5 billion in the third quarter. AWS is slowing down hiring in some areas, a spokesperson confirmed this week. Amazon said Thursday that revenue growth in its cloud-computing unit slowed in the third quarter to 27.5%, missing analysts' estimates. It's the slowest expansion since at least 2014, the year Amazon started reporting on the group's finances.
Demand for Series I Bonds Crashes TreasuryDirect Ahead of Key Deadline to Secure 9.62% Rate
Oct. 28 is the deadline for investors to lock in the record-high 9.62% interest rate for Series I bonds. TreasuryDirect.gov, the website to buy the Treasury bonds, has become "one of the most visited websites in the federal government" in the past few days, according to the Treasury Department. I...
‘I Don't Lose Sleep': Bank of America CEO Isn't Worried About Financing the Twitter Deal
The CEO of Bank of America, one of the financiers of Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, doesn't appear worried about the deal. When asked if he would lose sleep over it, he said: "I've got experts that handle the clients and I don't lose sleep on them. I lose sleep for a lot of other things, but not for that."
Departing Twitter Employees Say Layoffs Have Started as Elon Musk Takes Over
On Elon Musk's first day in control of Twitter, the company has started laying off employees, including data engineers, self-identified former employees told CNBC. A person who walked out of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters and identified themselves as a Twitter data engineer said they were just laid off by their director in-person. CNBC was not able to immediately verify the identity of the people who left Twitter's headquarters and spoke with reporters.
Dropbox CEO on the Boomerang Benefits of Offering Workers Virtual-First Jobs
Dropbox made the move to virtual-first work early in the pandemic. Employee surveys show the vast majority of workers are in favor of the shift and productivity is not an issue. The technology firm has even been able to recruit former workers back from competitors at a rate far higher...
American Companies Increasingly Look Outside of China After Covid
Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
Key Inflation Gauge for the Fed Rose 0.5% in September, in Line With Expectations
The core personal consumption expenditures price index in September increased 0.5% from the previous month and 5.1% from a year ago. Including food and energy, PCE inflation rose 0.3% for the month and 6.2% on a yearly basis. Personal spending rose 0.6%, more than expected amid the rise in prices.
Covid Cases, Controls Spread in China
"Since the 20th National Party Congress kicked off on 16 October, domestic Covid case numbers have been clearly on an upward trajectory," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu and a team said in a report Thursday. The Nomura analysts said they expect China's stringent Covid controls will remain at least...
Amazon Quietly Gave $400,000 to Conservative Nonprofit That Opposed New Antitrust Legislation
Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
How United Airlines Expects Electric Planes to Change the Way Passengers Make Travel Decisions
United Airlines, the third-biggest U.S. air carrier, expects electric planes to hit the market in 2028 and cost less than traditional jet engines for regional travel. United sees 30-passenger planes serving small cities first. The goal: to get passengers who now drive to fly instead, including business travelers. Less than...
Treasury Yields Rise as Fed's Favorite Inflation Gauge and Wage Costs Match Forecasts
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as both the Federal Reserve's favorite gauge of inflation and an employment cost index for September pretty much matched forecasts, signaling nothing to derail the central bank from imposing another three quarters percentage point rate hike on the economy at a policy meeting next week.
Truth Social Merger Partner's Shares Fluctuate After Trump Weighs in on Elon Musk Twitter Deal
Shares of DWAC, the SPAC that is supposed to take Donald Trump's Truth Social, fluctuated Friday. The decline comes as Twitter is taken over by Elon Musk, who previously said he would reinstate Trump's account. Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021,...
Venture Capitalists Are Betting on a Part of China's Chip Industry Safe From U.S. Bans
The U.S. this month imposed new restrictions to maintain a lead over China in advanced chip technology. Nearly 80% of the global chip market falls under the mature technologies category, giving Chinese companies an opportunity to fill the gap, said Bo Du, managing director at WestSummit Capital Management. Tay Choon...
How Super-Hot Rocks Miles Under the Earth's Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy
Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
EU Official Warns Musk He'll Have to ‘Fly by Our Rules' as He Buys Twitter
Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for the internal market, said Twitter will have to "fly by our rules" after Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the company. Tech companies will face greater pressure to remove illegal content under the EU's incoming Digital Services Act. Companies can be fined up to 6%...
Salesforce Service Cloud CEO Clara Shih on Where Google Maps and AI Chatbots Meet
Salesforce's Clara Shih thinks of its Einstein chatbot technology as a tool which does for work what Google Maps does in optimizing routes for drivers. Unloading mundane tasks and allow customer service representatives to focus on higher-order problem solving is the key. "It's absolutely critical. I mean, right now, so...
