Power 93.7 WBLK

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Halloween Costumes You Can’t Wear in Buffalo

These 8 costume ideas are off-limits in Western New York. Halloween is a fun time in Buffalo and Western New York. Like many places in the United States, the streets are filled with kids trick or treating, adults having Halloween parties, and costumes that are everything from horrific to hilarious.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Secrets About Buffalo Only Known By Western New Yorkers

Western New York is full of amazing things, many of which people outside of the 716 have no idea about. Now some people want to keep Buffalo a secret, (Just look at the mural feature at the top of the page) but this list will spill the beans on some amazing things about Western New York that everyone and their mothers should know about.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 28 - October 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is coming up on Monday and there are plenty of Halloween-themed events taking place across the region this weekend. University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt is hosting a "Halloween on Bailey" event on Friday in partnership with Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature pumpkin painting, face painting, bowling, roller skating, a live DJ, and free hayrides. You can find more information here and here.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide

Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Wings and Pizza

Get this deal while supplies last. The Avenue Grill is more than just a pizzeria! Located right in the heart of Buffalo Avenue, this family-owned restaurant is serving up delicious food in the LaSalle section of Niagara Falls, NY. The Avenue Grille is proud to create your favorite dishes from scratch using the freshest local ingredients in the WNY area.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Mel’s K-9 Cafe opens with range of offerings for people — and pets

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — As someone who always loved dogs, when Mel Fuller wanted to change careers, she thought about what she as a pet owner would want in a space. After working in health care for 25 years, she pivoted and opened Mel’s K-9 Cafe on Aug. 7 at 6812 Main St. Suite 102, Williamsville. She wanted a place where people could relax, grab coffee and socialize their dogs.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
wnypapers.com

NCDOH reports rabid bat in Town of Lockport

Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. The Niagara County Department of Health confirmed a rabid bat on Prospect Street in the City of Lockport on Thursday. A Lockport resident accidentally stepped on the bat inside her home, and it bit her. Rabies post-exposure treatment for the homeowner will be coordinated by the division of nursing.
LOCKPORT, NY
wnypapers.com

Maguire family of dealerships moves into Buffalo area, adds Grand Island Chevrolet, Toyota & Hyundai outlets From Fuccillo Auto Group

The Maguire Family of Dealerships on Thursday announced its acquisition of Fuccillo Chevrolet of Grand Island, Fuccillo Toyota of Grand Island, and Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island from the Fuccillo Auto Group, marking the Maguire family of dealerships’ first entrance into the Greater Buffalo market. A press release said,...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County artist Eric Jones wins ” Outrageous Pumpkins,” Season 3 on the Food Network

View slideshow of the West Clarksville artists big win. Eric Jones was already a one man tourist attraction for Allegany County, and that was before he appeared on network television. The carving artist, who creates sculptures from all different mediums, was the winner of the popular Food Network series, “Outrageous Pumpkins.” The regional star has been featured by the likes of John Kucko Digital and multiple Western New York television stations. Jones reacts to his triumph on the national scene:
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

[PHOTOS] Check Out This Beautiful House For Sale On Buffalo’s Westside

While inflation has really caused the housing sales market to begin to slow down there are still quite a few amazing, and expensive, houses on the market in Buffalo. Housing prices across New York State are starting to fall a little from the all-time highs that we saw during the middle of the summer. That's great news for people who are still in the housing market and looking to get their hands on a great house at a more affordable price.
