Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
8 Halloween Costumes You Can’t Wear in Buffalo
These 8 costume ideas are off-limits in Western New York. Halloween is a fun time in Buffalo and Western New York. Like many places in the United States, the streets are filled with kids trick or treating, adults having Halloween parties, and costumes that are everything from horrific to hilarious.
Secrets About Buffalo Only Known By Western New Yorkers
Western New York is full of amazing things, many of which people outside of the 716 have no idea about. Now some people want to keep Buffalo a secret, (Just look at the mural feature at the top of the page) but this list will spill the beans on some amazing things about Western New York that everyone and their mothers should know about.
Buffalo teen who saw classmate getting picked on for his old shoes buys him new ones
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the heart of the Old First Ward stands Buffalo Creek Academy, a charter school where, students are guided by four core principles. "Leadership, integrity, focus, and excellence," Dean of Culture Bryant Brown Jr. said in describing the life values that are instilled in students at the grade 5-8 school on South Park Avenue.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 28 - October 30
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is coming up on Monday and there are plenty of Halloween-themed events taking place across the region this weekend. University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt is hosting a "Halloween on Bailey" event on Friday in partnership with Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature pumpkin painting, face painting, bowling, roller skating, a live DJ, and free hayrides. You can find more information here and here.
Massive Sports Dome Coming To Lancaster, New York
There is going to be a brand-new sports dome that will host all of your games and matches soon in Lancaster, New York. Work is set to begin in the beginning of next year for four brand-new fields and an enclosed sports dome for indoor flag football, soccer lacrosse games.
Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide
Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
26 Shirts selling Halloween t-shirt to raise funds for 12-year-old from Olean battling rare cancer
OLEAN, N.Y. — A 12-year-old girl from Olean is battling a liver cancer only one in 5-million people get, and now Bills fans are trying to raise money for her treatments and medical bills through 26 Shirts. The clothing company has created a t-shirt with "The Nightmare From Buffalo"...
We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Wings and Pizza
Get this deal while supplies last. The Avenue Grill is more than just a pizzeria! Located right in the heart of Buffalo Avenue, this family-owned restaurant is serving up delicious food in the LaSalle section of Niagara Falls, NY. The Avenue Grille is proud to create your favorite dishes from scratch using the freshest local ingredients in the WNY area.
Mel’s K-9 Cafe opens with range of offerings for people — and pets
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — As someone who always loved dogs, when Mel Fuller wanted to change careers, she thought about what she as a pet owner would want in a space. After working in health care for 25 years, she pivoted and opened Mel’s K-9 Cafe on Aug. 7 at 6812 Main St. Suite 102, Williamsville. She wanted a place where people could relax, grab coffee and socialize their dogs.
buffstaterecord.com
How short-staffing and lack of training provides an unsafe environment for concert goers at Darien Lake: Part two
DARIEN CENTER – If you live in Buffalo, NY or within 50 miles of it, chances are you’ve probably been to a concert at Six Flags Darien Lake. Whether you went with friends, family or maybe solo, chances are you’ve noticed some serious issues with the day to day operations of the venue.
wnypapers.com
NCDOH reports rabid bat in Town of Lockport
Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. The Niagara County Department of Health confirmed a rabid bat on Prospect Street in the City of Lockport on Thursday. A Lockport resident accidentally stepped on the bat inside her home, and it bit her. Rabies post-exposure treatment for the homeowner will be coordinated by the division of nursing.
wnypapers.com
Maguire family of dealerships moves into Buffalo area, adds Grand Island Chevrolet, Toyota & Hyundai outlets From Fuccillo Auto Group
The Maguire Family of Dealerships on Thursday announced its acquisition of Fuccillo Chevrolet of Grand Island, Fuccillo Toyota of Grand Island, and Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island from the Fuccillo Auto Group, marking the Maguire family of dealerships’ first entrance into the Greater Buffalo market. A press release said,...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County artist Eric Jones wins ” Outrageous Pumpkins,” Season 3 on the Food Network
View slideshow of the West Clarksville artists big win. Eric Jones was already a one man tourist attraction for Allegany County, and that was before he appeared on network television. The carving artist, who creates sculptures from all different mediums, was the winner of the popular Food Network series, “Outrageous Pumpkins.” The regional star has been featured by the likes of John Kucko Digital and multiple Western New York television stations. Jones reacts to his triumph on the national scene:
Christmasville Fire Truck Parade Scheduled in Lancaster, New York
It is a tradition that has grown bigger and bigger every single year. Get your kids bundled up, pour a little mini bottle in that hot cocoa for the parents and head out to Lancaster! What day is the Christmas fire truck parade in Lancaster?. Mark your calendars for what...
Two Places in New York State Rank Horribly For Bed Bugs
It's always fun to travel, at least for most people. You get to be in a new environment and have fun with family and friends. Unfortunately, sometimes you run into problems with acccomodations with a motel, hotel or AirBnB. Bed bugs are one of those problems you never want to...
[PHOTOS] Check Out This Beautiful House For Sale On Buffalo’s Westside
While inflation has really caused the housing sales market to begin to slow down there are still quite a few amazing, and expensive, houses on the market in Buffalo. Housing prices across New York State are starting to fall a little from the all-time highs that we saw during the middle of the summer. That's great news for people who are still in the housing market and looking to get their hands on a great house at a more affordable price.
McKinley High parent: "I'm not an intruder, I'm a concerned parent"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ebony Scott is the mother of three McKinley High School students. She said on Monday, her daughter, a senior, was involved in a fight with another senior. The school called Scott to provide transportation for her daughter who was being suspended. Scott said about a half-hour...
Confirmed bear sighting in Salamanca
Police said the bear was spotted in the area of Kent Boulevard but they do not believe it is in the area anymore.
