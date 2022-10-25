Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Charleston city council passes first reading of rental registration pilot program
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston city council is considering a residential rental registration program. It's a pilot program for landlords in the Cannonborough and Elliotborough neighborhoods. "Basically, just their name, address, emergency contacts, and email address. It's just a way for us to reach out to someone in a...
abcnews4.com
Party For The Parks
Gather with the Charleston Parks Conservancy for a celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - LOVE. ! Support your Charleston city parks while feasting on local fare, sipping on specialty cocktails and enjoying incredible entertainment.
abcnews4.com
Driver hits deer and crashes into house on Betsy Kerrison Parkway: St. Johns Fire District
JOHN ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — St. John's Fire District crews and Charleston EMS responded to a car that wrecked into a home on the 3700 block of Betsy Kerrison Parkway today, October 27th, at 2:30 a.m. Crews say the driver hit a deer on the road and lost control...
abcnews4.com
Female faculty members from MUSC and College of Charleston receive $2.4M grant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina and the College of Charleston have been awarded an $ 2.4M IPERT grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. The grant will be used to establish the STEM-Coaching and Resources for Entrepreneurial Woman program. Carol Feghali-Bostwick, Ph.D.,...
abcnews4.com
Homeless Housing press conference to be held Tuesday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday October 25, at 11 a.m. The Walking Welfare Movement is holding a press conference regarding homeless housing. Small nonprofit servants have provided clean, safe, structured programs, and outreach assistance. These organizations get a minimum of 16 calls a day. Many of the...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Oncology
It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We have a reminder to schedule your mammograms from Charleston Oncology.
abcnews4.com
Man critically injured in Colleton County shooting on Sunday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On October 23, an adult male was critically injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Baymont Inn and Suites, 1286 Sniders Highway. At around 9:30 on Sunday Morning Walterboro police arrived and quickly secured the scene while Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the Patient.
abcnews4.com
Restoration project in full swing at Mother Emanuel AME Church
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A labor of love. Renovations are underway to restore Charleston’s historic Mother Emanuel AME Church. Tuesday signified the beginning of the restoration project with the raising of the attic's new beams. “This is a great historic day here for us,” said Rev. Eric Manning,...
abcnews4.com
Anita Huggins announced as CCSD's Deputy Superintendent of Schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District (CCSD) has announced Anita Huggins as its new Deputy Superintendent and Board of Trustees. Huggins has been committed to CCSD's success for two decades. Previously, Huggins served as the Interim Chief Transformation Officer and Interim Deputy Superintendent; Huggins diligently worked on...
abcnews4.com
Double-murder suspect in 2021 Christmas-time slayings arrested in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A double-murder suspect is in custody following a police chase involving K-9s from the North Charleston Police Department and air support from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, NCPD announced late Monday afternoon. The police department received a tip that Rashiean Washington, 26, was in...
abcnews4.com
Vet ER doctors drop nearly 50%, forcing some animal hospitals to close doors
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Whether it's late at night or odd hours on the weekend, veterinarian emergency rooms stay open 24/7. However, places like the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Mount Pleasant and Summerville have closed their doors at times due to the doctor turnover rate. “It's a...
abcnews4.com
Man left bloodied, crawled to safety after attack in West Ashley; Man, woman charged
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of suspects are facing charges after allegedly assaulting a man Tuesday night, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Welvin Walker, 40, and Natalie Carrigg, 31, were both arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center early Wednesday morning...
abcnews4.com
Body found on Meeting Street near railroad tracks, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported a body was found near the railroad tracks on Meeting Street on Wednesday. October 26th. Police have not identified the body. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
abcnews4.com
Shot fired during altercation between employees in downtown Charleston; 1 arrested
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are investigating a shooting at 72 Queen Street near Poogan's Porch on Tuesday, October 25th. Officers responded to the area around 5 p.m. after a pair of employees got into an argument, police say. Investigators determined that at least one gunshot was fired during the altercation; however, no one was injured.
abcnews4.com
Extras needed for filming of HBO's 'The Righteous Gemstones' next week in Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones" is in search of several extras for filming next week in the Charleston area. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the show will be filming a jungle scene in the "outskirts of Charleston" and will need 20 people to portray primitive tribe members.
abcnews4.com
16 year old charged with murder in connection with Roberta Drive shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened last Thursday. On October 20, Summerville police responded to 107a Roberta Drive, regarding a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene police found a resident who stated a person...
abcnews4.com
MUSC Health and The MetroHealth System create Ovatient
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The MetroHealth System and the Medical University of South Carolina have formed a partnership that creates the company Ovatient. It is a new in-home care company that aims to transform health care delivery while staying connected to health-systems and the care they provide. The approach is an opportunity for health systems to pool resources and address workforce issues such as increasing access to a limited number of behavioral health and specialty care providers instead of competing against each other for them.
abcnews4.com
Bittersweet: Loyal customers flock to Philly's for last day of business in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Skipping work, driving hours, and waiting in long lines are all things loyal customers of Philly's did Monday to get one last order before the business closes for good. On Saturday, Philly's owners announced they would be closing down shop on Monday after decades of...
abcnews4.com
Bosch announces massive investment in Charleston facility
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today Bosch announced its launch of production of electric motors at its Charleston manufacturing facility. The company plans to invest more than $260 million to increase production of electrification products on site. As a result, 350 new jobs are expected to be created by 2025.
Comments / 0