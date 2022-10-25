ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

abcnews4.com

Party For The Parks

CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Female faculty members from MUSC and College of Charleston receive $2.4M grant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina and the College of Charleston have been awarded an $ 2.4M IPERT grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. The grant will be used to establish the STEM-Coaching and Resources for Entrepreneurial Woman program. Carol Feghali-Bostwick, Ph.D.,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Homeless Housing press conference to be held Tuesday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday October 25, at 11 a.m. The Walking Welfare Movement is holding a press conference regarding homeless housing. Small nonprofit servants have provided clean, safe, structured programs, and outreach assistance. These organizations get a minimum of 16 calls a day. Many of the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Oncology

It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We have a reminder to schedule your mammograms from Charleston Oncology.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man critically injured in Colleton County shooting on Sunday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On October 23, an adult male was critically injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Baymont Inn and Suites, 1286 Sniders Highway. At around 9:30 on Sunday Morning Walterboro police arrived and quickly secured the scene while Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the Patient.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Restoration project in full swing at Mother Emanuel AME Church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A labor of love. Renovations are underway to restore Charleston’s historic Mother Emanuel AME Church. Tuesday signified the beginning of the restoration project with the raising of the attic's new beams. “This is a great historic day here for us,” said Rev. Eric Manning,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Anita Huggins announced as CCSD's Deputy Superintendent of Schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District (CCSD) has announced Anita Huggins as its new Deputy Superintendent and Board of Trustees. Huggins has been committed to CCSD's success for two decades. Previously, Huggins served as the Interim Chief Transformation Officer and Interim Deputy Superintendent; Huggins diligently worked on...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Body found on Meeting Street near railroad tracks, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported a body was found near the railroad tracks on Meeting Street on Wednesday. October 26th. Police have not identified the body. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Shot fired during altercation between employees in downtown Charleston; 1 arrested

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are investigating a shooting at 72 Queen Street near Poogan's Porch on Tuesday, October 25th. Officers responded to the area around 5 p.m. after a pair of employees got into an argument, police say. Investigators determined that at least one gunshot was fired during the altercation; however, no one was injured.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

MUSC Health and The MetroHealth System create Ovatient

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The MetroHealth System and the Medical University of South Carolina have formed a partnership that creates the company Ovatient. It is a new in-home care company that aims to transform health care delivery while staying connected to health-systems and the care they provide. The approach is an opportunity for health systems to pool resources and address workforce issues such as increasing access to a limited number of behavioral health and specialty care providers instead of competing against each other for them.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Bosch announces massive investment in Charleston facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today Bosch announced its launch of production of electric motors at its Charleston manufacturing facility. The company plans to invest more than $260 million to increase production of electrification products on site. As a result, 350 new jobs are expected to be created by 2025.
CHARLESTON, SC

