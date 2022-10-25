Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, Amazon, Intel and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Apple – Shares of Apple jumped 8% after the technology giant beat both top and bottom line estimates when it reported earnings results for its latest quarter. Intel – The chip stock popped 10% after surpassing analysts' estimates for the...
Amazon's Cloud Business Just Recorded Its Weakest Growth to Date and Missed Analysts' Estimates
Amazon's cloud-computing business generated revenue of $20.5 billion in the third quarter. AWS is slowing down hiring in some areas, a spokesperson confirmed this week. Amazon said Thursday that revenue growth in its cloud-computing unit slowed in the third quarter to 27.5%, missing analysts' estimates. It's the slowest expansion since at least 2014, the year Amazon started reporting on the group's finances.
Amazon Shares Fall 9% to Lowest Since April 2020 on Weak Forecast
Shares of Amazon tumbled Friday. Amazon on Thursday gave weak guidance for the holiday quarter, and its third-quarter results also fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Amazon shares plunged more than 9% on Friday, a day after the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations.
Pinterest Shares Soar on Third-Quarter Revenue Beat as It Bucks Online Ads Trend
Pinterest beat on both revenue and earnings per share. The company bucked the trend in online advertising, which has taken a toll on rivals like Meta and Snap. Pinterest posted a loss of $65 million. Pinterest shares soared over 12% in extended trading after the company reported third-quarter earnings. Here's...
Demand for Series I Bonds Crashes TreasuryDirect Ahead of Key Deadline to Secure 9.62% Rate
Oct. 28 is the deadline for investors to lock in the record-high 9.62% interest rate for Series I bonds. TreasuryDirect.gov, the website to buy the Treasury bonds, has become "one of the most visited websites in the federal government" in the past few days, according to the Treasury Department. I...
U.S. Consumer Spending Seeing a ‘Mitigation' in Growth Not a Slowdown, Says Bank of America CEO
"You're seeing a mitigation of the rate of growth, not a slowdown. Not negative growth," Brian Moynihan told CNBC. Consumers still have strong credit, unemployment is low, wage growth is strong and corporations are still in good shape, he said, though there are recessionary risks. The Fed will take the...
‘Safe Port in the Storm:' Why Investors Rewarded Apple But Fled Its Big Tech Peers After Earnings
Apple's performance during earnings this week got a drastically different reaction from investors than other Big Tech companies. Apple shares were up about 7% Friday morning after it reported earnings Thursday. Microsoft and Alphabet had their worst days of the year Wednesday. Meta plunged 24% Thursday, and Amazon was down...
An Apple and Tesla Exec Who Quit to Build His Own Startup Now Has a Star-Studded List of Investors
The opportunity to work for not just one but two tech giants was "very rewarding" for Sukemasa Kabayama. After a seven-year stint at Lego Japan, he became Apple's director of education and launched the use of the iPad in Japanese schools. Then came an opportunity Kabayama said he "couldn't pass...
Elon Musk Now in Charge of Twitter, CEO and CFO Have Left, Sources Say
CNBC's David Faber reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal have left the company's San Francisco headquarters. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter, CNBC has learned. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance...
Dropbox CEO on the Boomerang Benefits of Offering Workers Virtual-First Jobs
Dropbox made the move to virtual-first work early in the pandemic. Employee surveys show the vast majority of workers are in favor of the shift and productivity is not an issue. The technology firm has even been able to recruit former workers back from competitors at a rate far higher...
Amazon Will Open 172,000-Square-Foot Project Kuiper Internet Satellite Factory
Amazon is building a new factory in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, Washington, to support manufacturing of its Project Kuiper internet satellites. Project Kuiper is Amazon's plan to launch 3,000-plus internet satellites into low Earth orbit to extend high-speed broadband internet access around the globe. Amazon said Thursday it will...
Amazon Quietly Gave $400,000 to Conservative Nonprofit That Opposed New Antitrust Legislation
Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
Key Inflation Gauge for the Fed Rose 0.5% in September, in Line With Expectations
The core personal consumption expenditures price index in September increased 0.5% from the previous month and 5.1% from a year ago. Including food and energy, PCE inflation rose 0.3% for the month and 6.2% on a yearly basis. Personal spending rose 0.6%, more than expected amid the rise in prices.
Prepare Your Finances for a Recession Despite Strong GDP Report, Warn Financial Advisors: ‘Plan for More Disruption'
U.S. gross domestic product grew by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the third quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated Thursday. That growth follows a shrinking economy in the first half of the year. But consumers shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security, according to economists and...
Treasury Yields Rise as Fed's Favorite Inflation Gauge and Wage Costs Match Forecasts
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as both the Federal Reserve's favorite gauge of inflation and an employment cost index for September pretty much matched forecasts, signaling nothing to derail the central bank from imposing another three quarters percentage point rate hike on the economy at a policy meeting next week.
EU Official Warns Musk He'll Have to ‘Fly by Our Rules' as He Buys Twitter
Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for the internal market, said Twitter will have to "fly by our rules" after Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the company. Tech companies will face greater pressure to remove illegal content under the EU's incoming Digital Services Act. Companies can be fined up to 6%...
Salesforce Service Cloud CEO Clara Shih on Where Google Maps and AI Chatbots Meet
Salesforce's Clara Shih thinks of its Einstein chatbot technology as a tool which does for work what Google Maps does in optimizing routes for drivers. Unloading mundane tasks and allow customer service representatives to focus on higher-order problem solving is the key. "It's absolutely critical. I mean, right now, so...
