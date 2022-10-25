California Jewish Caucus Calls on Adidas to Sever Ties with Kanye West in Wake of Threats against Jews

Read full article on original website
Commentary: The War on Progressive Prosecutors Is Also a War on Democracy
When the voters of San Francisco recalled DA Chesa Boudin barely two years into a term coinciding with a worldwide pandemic and massive disruption, even though it was heavily financed by outside money at least you could argue it was the voters deciding to remove an elected official—as questionable as that process may have been.
Guest Commentary: ACLU of SoCal Supports Housing Measure
The ACLU of Southern California is proud to support YES on Measure ULA. Here are six reasons why:. Measure ULA is our chance to end housing insecurity. This city ballot initiative is a once-in-a-generation chance to end housing insecurity in Los Angeles. It will help keep people in their homes and support low-income seniors and disabled neighbors. Importantly, this measure will build the homes we need to reduce houselessness.
Potentially Dangerous Levels of Arsenic Found in California Prison Drinking Water
DELANO, CA — A study from the University of California, Berkeley and Virginia Tech has found high concentrations of arsenic in the water supply of the Kern Valley State Prison and the surrounding communities in the California Central Valley. By looking at 20 years of water quality data, the study found that for months or even years at a time, arsenic levels in the prison and the communities exceeded the federal limits.
