California Jewish Caucus Calls on Adidas to Sever Ties with Kanye West in Wake of Threats against Jews

The ACLU of Southern California is proud to support YES on Measure ULA. Here are six reasons why:. Measure ULA is our chance to end housing insecurity. This city ballot initiative is a once-in-a-generation chance to end housing insecurity in Los Angeles. It will help keep people in their homes and support low-income seniors and disabled neighbors. Importantly, this measure will build the homes we need to reduce houselessness.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO