Read full article on original website
Related
American Airlines posts $483 million profit for late summer
DALLAS (AP) — The three biggest U.S. airlines enjoyed a boffo summer, reaping a combined profit of more than $2 billion as Americans jammed on to planes despite fares that were sharply higher than a year ago. What pandemic?. American Airlines said Thursday that it earned $483 million on...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Visa posts jump in quarterly profit, increases dividend
Visa says its fiscal fourth quarter profits rose, helped once again by higher usage of its global namesake payment network. The San Francisco-based company said it earned a profit of $3.94 billion.
Kinder Morgan quarterly profit jumps 16% on higher natural gas earnings
Oct 19 (Reuters) - (This Oct. 19 story has been corrected to remove reference to jet fuel volumes in headline and paragraph 1 and 2, and reason for profit jump in headline and paragraph .)
NBC Miami
How United Airlines Expects Electric Planes to Change the Way Passengers Make Travel Decisions
United Airlines, the third-biggest U.S. air carrier, expects electric planes to hit the market in 2028 and cost less than traditional jet engines for regional travel. United sees 30-passenger planes serving small cities first. The goal: to get passengers who now drive to fly instead, including business travelers. Less than...
Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday
Amazon’s sales perked up in the third quarter, which is notable after a series of lackluster earnings. But the turnaround wasn’t enough to buoy shares in the face of a lower-than-expected forecast and disappointing growth in its cloud business. Fueled by Prime Day in July, the e-tail giant racked up $127.1 billion for a year-over-year gain of 15 percent. While it didn’t quite reach the $127.5 billion analysts estimated, it posted a profit of 28 cents a share, beating the 22 cents a share expected.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
Meta shares drop 19% on weak fourth-quarter forecast and earnings miss
Meta shares continued their 2022 freefall, plunging 19% in extended trading Wednesday after Facebook’s parent issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter and came up well short of Wall Street’s expectations for earnings. Meta is contending with a broad slowdown in online ad spending, challenges from Apple’s...
Shell reports second-highest quarterly profit ever
British oil and gas giant Shell reported $9.5 billion in third-quarter profits Thursday, more than doubling its profits from the same period last year, amid high gas prices. It’s the second-highest quarterly profit in the company’s history, down only from the second quarter of 2022, when Shell reported $11.5 billion in profit. The company has already raked in more than $30 billion this year, on track to smash its annual profit record, which was set in 2008.
Meta Q3 Sales Slip 4% and Profits Miss Expectations, Facebook Nears 2 Billion Daily Users
Meta was buffeted by a broad ad-spending slowdown in the third quarter, reporting a year-over-year revenue decline of 4%, while it missed Wall Street expectations on the bottom line as heavy metaverse investments continued to eat into earnings. The company said its flagship Facebook app had 1.984 billion daily active users on average in Q3, up around 16 million from 1.968 billion the prior quarter — and, as Meta’s core social media business plateaus, it’s facing stronger competition from TikTok. Facebook DAUs had previously declined in Q4 2021, by about 1 million. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Strictly Business newsletter...
Earnings Outlook For United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service UPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that United Parcel Service will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87. United Parcel Service bulls will hope to hear the company...
Ford Stock Lower After Q3 Earnings Beat, Narrowed 2022 Profit Guidance; Plans Argo AI Wind-Down
Ford Motor (F) reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, while narrowing its full-year profit guidance, and said it would wind-down its autonomous vehicle joint venture with Germany's Volkswagen. Ford said its adjusted earnings for the September quarter fell 41.2% from last year to 30 cents per share but came in...
UPS Stock Surges As Higher Prices Drive Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Forecast
United Parcel Service (UPS) posted stronger-than-expected third earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit guidance, thanks to solid gains in the group's domestic business that offset weakness in supply chain sales. UPS said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.96 per share, up 9.2% from...
Amazon said a strong dollar cost it $900 million more than expected in the past quarter
The US currency has jumped nearly 16% in 2022, thanks to aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes – so Amazon makes less from exports
Budweiser Parent Anheuser-Busch InBev Posts Q3 Revenue Below Street View
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (NYSE: BUD) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.1% year-on-year to $15.09 billion, missing the consensus of $15.16 billion. Total volumes grew by 3.7%, with own beer volumes up by 3.4% and non-beer volumes up by 5.2%. Revenue per hl grew 8%. The company reported a 12.7%...
NBC Miami
Apple Stock Surges, on Pace for Its Best Day Since 2020
Apple stock rose over 7% on Friday after reporting September quarter earnings that modestly beat expectations on revenue and profit and showed global demand for its premium hardware remains high. "Sometimes in-line results are most exciting," wrote JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee in a note Friday. Apple stock rose more than...
Amazon stock plummets 11%, threatening its trillion-dollar market cap after earnings warning about holiday sales
Amazon's stock price dropped 11% Friday as it warned of soft sales in the key holiday season. The online retailer's market cap is on course to fall below $1 trillion if those losses hold at the open. The world's biggest e-commerce company warned of an inflation-driven drop in spending and...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq leads stock surge on huge earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising by 2% during midday trading.
msn.com
ServiceNow Rallies on Higher Subscription-Revenue Forecast
(Bloomberg) -- ServiceNow Inc., a maker of business workflow software, rallied after reporting profit that topped expectations and increased its forecast for constant currency growth, signaling that demand remains strong in a choppy economic environment. Most Read from Bloomberg. Third-quarter earnings excluding some items were $1.97 a share, the Santa...
General Electric Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lower 2022 Profit Guidance
General Electric (GE) posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lowering its full year profit forecast, as supply chain disruptions and cost pressures continue to trim the industrial group's bottom line. The stock pared heavier pre-market declines, however, as investors looked to solid overall sales and a reiteration of its...
Comments / 0