Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Related
Man found fatally shot on porch of Inglenook home, Birmingham police say
A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after a man was found shot to death on the porch of a Birmingham home, police said. Birmingham police received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. Thursday about a person shot in the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North, n the Inglenook community, said Sgt. Monica Law.
32-year-old ID’d as man found fatally shot on porch of Birmingham house
Authorities have released the name of a man found shot to death on the porch of an Inglenook home. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Litfelton Alexander Frost. He was 32. Birmingham police received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. Thursday about a person shot in...
Shots fired into Birmingham barber shop leave 1 injured, multiple vehicles damaged
An investigation is underway after shots were fired into a west Birmingham barber shop Friday afternoon. The shooting happened at 2:17 p.m. at Brooms Barber & Style Shop at 524 Arkadelphia Road. The business was open and occupied at the time the gunfire rang out. According to police radio traffic,...
Witnesses still sought in 2021 Birmingham park shooting that killed Areyelle Yarbrough, wounded 5 others
Authorities are once again asking for the public’s help in solving the 2021 Easter Sunday shooting at W.C. Patton Park that killed a 32-year-old woman and injured five others, including a 5-year-old boy. Investigators believe they can bring justice in the death of Areyelle Yarbrough and the wounding of...
‘Armed and dangerous’ rape suspect who launched manhunt along I-20 in Irondale still on the run
A man sought in a violent attack and fled from police, launching a massive search in Irondale, remains on the run. Police on Friday identified the wanted suspect as 21-year-old Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton. He is charged with first-degree rape in the attack, and third-degree burglary in a break-in that police...
Pedestrian struck and killed in predawn Midfield crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday in Midfield. The crash happened at 3:53 a.m. in the 200 block of Woodard Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The driver remained at the location. Authorities said the victim was in the roadway when he was hit. He...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Birmingham food truck worker killed in double shooting was always smiling and singing, family says
A Birmingham food truck worker shot to death when gunfire erupted during a weekend argument is being remembered for his smile and positive outlook. Cornelius Quinterryo Kennedy, 26, was one of two men killed early Sunday during the dispute outside the Empire club. The other man killed was 43-year-old Carlos Antonio Stewart.
wbrc.com
Pedestrian hit by a car, killed in Midfield
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway in Midfield after a man was hit by a car and killed early Friday morning. It happened in the 200 block of Woodward Rd. around 4 a.m. Several police units responded to the scene. No word on charges related to the driver.
14-year-old killed in Chilton County shooting
Gunfire in Chilton County midday Wednesday left a teen dead. Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened at 12:30 p.m. at a residence on County Road 28. The 14-year-old was pronounced dead the scene. An adult male was taken into custody and arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting. Shearon...
2nd suspect sought on capital murder charges in shooting deaths of 2 women at Hoover apartment
A search is ongoing for a second suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of two women inside a Hoover apartment earlier this month. An’ton Je’horam Lewis, 20, is charged with capital murder in the slayings of Lauren Anne White, 39, and Blakely Meachelle Nelson, 24. Both women were found dead Saturday, Oct. 1, at The Park at Hoover.
Alabama pedestrian struck, killed in pre-dawn hours Friday
An Alabama pedestrian was killed early Friday when a vehicle collided with him while he was in the roadway. The man’s identity was no immediately released pending notification of his family, the Jefferson County Coroner’s office said. The accident occurred at approximately 3:53 a.m. in the 200 block...
wvtm13.com
Man shot at gas pumps during argument on Center Point Parkway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A dispute at gas pumps ended in a man being shot and sent to the hospital. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported deputies were called to the 1100 block of Center Point Parkway Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, at about 3 p.m. Deputies learned everyone...
Band of armed robbers targeting Hispanic victims in Birmingham; more than 30 robbed in October
A band of armed gunmen is targeting Hispanic victims for robbery throughout Birmingham. More than 30 Hispanic victims have been targeted in October, with at least six people robbed in five different incidents Wednesday in less than four hours. “It’s extremely alarming because we know this group is not going...
Male shot to death by law enforcement after chase on 4-wheeler, Etowah County sheriff says
A male was fatally shot by a law enforcement officer Friday in Etowah County. The incident began about 10:30 a.m. when an Etowah County sheriff’s investigator attempted to stop the male on a four-wheeler on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton. During the pursuit, the...
Suspect arrested, charged in Center Point gas station shooting
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a gas station shooting suspect Thursday.
Massive search ongoing for violent assault suspect along I-20 in Irondale
A large search is underway for a suspect who fled from Irondale police. The unidentified suspect is wanted in a violent felony assault that happened earlier Wednesday. Authorities said they made contact with the suspect who then abandoned his pickup truck just off Interstate 20 at the Kilgore Memorial Drive exit.
Search ongoing for missing 51-year-old Vinemont man
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities continue to search for a missing 51-year-old Vinemont man who was last seen on October 25 headed to Bangor Cave in Blount County. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Jackie Hale was believed to be on the way to Bangor Cave with his dog around 5 a.m. Tuesday. […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham fatal shooting victim tried to get help at a home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Monday night in the Sandusky area. A 911 call just after 10 p.m. led police to a home in the 10 block of Elba Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Keyon Pollock there with a gunshot wound...
wbrc.com
Birmingham man sentenced 10 years for possession with intent to distribute
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Randy Hasan Abdurrahim, 37, of Birmingham, was sentenced to 121 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession with the intention to distribute controlled substances. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala handed down the sentence on Thursday. On Sept. 2, 2021, Jefferson...
74-year-old woman and 71-year-old man killed, 2 others hurt in Cullman County wreck
A 74-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon in a wreck that injured two others in Cullman County, authorities said Wednesday night. Charles H. Johnson, 71, of Crane Hill, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruz that collided with a 2018 Hyundai Sonata around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama Highway 157 near the nine-mile marker, about two miles east of West Point, in Cullman County, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
202K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 5