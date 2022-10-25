ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

Pedestrian struck and killed in predawn Midfield crash

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday in Midfield. The crash happened at 3:53 a.m. in the 200 block of Woodard Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The driver remained at the location. Authorities said the victim was in the roadway when he was hit. He...
MIDFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian hit by a car, killed in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway in Midfield after a man was hit by a car and killed early Friday morning. It happened in the 200 block of Woodward Rd. around 4 a.m. Several police units responded to the scene. No word on charges related to the driver.
MIDFIELD, AL
AL.com

14-year-old killed in Chilton County shooting

Gunfire in Chilton County midday Wednesday left a teen dead. Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened at 12:30 p.m. at a residence on County Road 28. The 14-year-old was pronounced dead the scene. An adult male was taken into custody and arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting. Shearon...
Alabama Now

Alabama pedestrian struck, killed in pre-dawn hours Friday

An Alabama pedestrian was killed early Friday when a vehicle collided with him while he was in the roadway. The man’s identity was no immediately released pending notification of his family, the Jefferson County Coroner’s office said. The accident occurred at approximately 3:53 a.m. in the 200 block...
MIDFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Search ongoing for missing 51-year-old Vinemont man

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities continue to search for a missing 51-year-old Vinemont man who was last seen on October 25 headed to Bangor Cave in Blount County. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Jackie Hale was believed to be on the way to Bangor Cave with his dog around 5 a.m. Tuesday. […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham fatal shooting victim tried to get help at a home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Monday night in the Sandusky area. A 911 call just after 10 p.m. led police to a home in the 10 block of Elba Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Keyon Pollock there with a gunshot wound...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham man sentenced 10 years for possession with intent to distribute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Randy Hasan Abdurrahim, 37, of Birmingham, was sentenced to 121 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession with the intention to distribute controlled substances. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala handed down the sentence on Thursday. On Sept. 2, 2021, Jefferson...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

74-year-old woman and 71-year-old man killed, 2 others hurt in Cullman County wreck

A 74-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon in a wreck that injured two others in Cullman County, authorities said Wednesday night. Charles H. Johnson, 71, of Crane Hill, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruz that collided with a 2018 Hyundai Sonata around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama Highway 157 near the nine-mile marker, about two miles east of West Point, in Cullman County, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

